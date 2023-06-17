 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Kansas
Kansas erases 16-point deficit, beats TCU 104-100 in overtime
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Ejiofor has 18, St. John’s defeats Butler 84-70
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin beats UCLA 80-72 in Bruins’ first game in Madison since 1962

Top Clips

nbc_nba_dalvssac_260106.jpg
Highlights: Mavs rally past Kings for win
nbc_nba_sacvsdal_digitalhit_260106.jpg
Mavericks hang around to eke out win over Kings
nbc_nba_adintv_260106.jpg
AD praises Flagg, Williams after win over Kings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Kansas
Kansas erases 16-point deficit, beats TCU 104-100 in overtime
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Ejiofor has 18, St. John’s defeats Butler 84-70
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin beats UCLA 80-72 in Bruins’ first game in Madison since 1962

Top Clips

nbc_nba_dalvssac_260106.jpg
Highlights: Mavs rally past Kings for win
nbc_nba_sacvsdal_digitalhit_260106.jpg
Mavericks hang around to eke out win over Kings
nbc_nba_adintv_260106.jpg
AD praises Flagg, Williams after win over Kings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NFLMinnesota VikingsJacob Roberts

Jacob
Roberts

nbc_pft_jaguars_260106.jpg
07:14
Could Lawrence win MVP?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty debate if Trevor Lawrence has a chance to win the MVP award this season, share why Liam Coen has a shot of winning coach of the year and preview the complicated future of Brian Flores.
Brian Flores is the betting favorite to be next Raiders head coach
With Fred Warner and Tatum Bethune out, Kyle Shanahan has full faith in Eric Kendricks
Matt LaFleur: We did the right thing resting key players in 16-3 loss
Kevin O’Connell: J.J. McCarthy improved throughout season, look forward to continued development
Vikings finish season 9-8 with win over Packers’ backups
J.J. McCarthy aggravates his right hand injury