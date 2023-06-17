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Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

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HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
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Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

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nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd1_260423.jpg
Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

Top Clips

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HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_csu_bestplayeravailable_260423.jpg
Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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NFLNew Orleans SaintsJordyn Tyson

Jordyn
Tyson

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02:55
Saints’ offense a great landing spot for WR Tyson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson discuss why the New Orleans Saints is a strong fit for Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson after being drafted ninth eight overall.
Saints get Shough help with Tyson at No. 8
Saints take Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 overall
2026 NFL Draft Buzz: Jordyn Tyson’s stock, latest on Ty Simpson, trade rumors, and more from Connor Rogers
Saints GM Mickey Loomis: We’re not inclined to give up assets for one player
Saints’ draft “could impact” what happens with Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan
OL Shane Lemieux announces his retirement