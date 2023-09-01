 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: York Daily Record
Quarterback Drew Allar leads deep Penn State offense poised for 2023 breakout
2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
NCAA women’s golf preseason rankings: Top 30 teams, players
BASKET-WC-2023-USA-MNE
U.S. men’s basketball team wins its closest game of FIBA World Cup, nears quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eagles_230901.jpg
Biggest challenges for Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes
nbc_pft_chiefsxfactor_230901.jpg
Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs’ 2023 offense
nbc_pft_herbert_230901.jpg
Herbert, Moore ‘on the same page’ ahead of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: York Daily Record
Quarterback Drew Allar leads deep Penn State offense poised for 2023 breakout
2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
NCAA women’s golf preseason rankings: Top 30 teams, players
BASKET-WC-2023-USA-MNE
U.S. men’s basketball team wins its closest game of FIBA World Cup, nears quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eagles_230901.jpg
Biggest challenges for Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes
nbc_pft_chiefsxfactor_230901.jpg
Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs’ 2023 offense
nbc_pft_herbert_230901.jpg
Herbert, Moore ‘on the same page’ ahead of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLIndianapolis ColtsJosh Sills

Josh
Sills

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Colts at Eagles
Colts claim three off waivers
The Colts have brought in three players through the waiver system, including a pair of offensive linemen.
Jacob Martin signs with Colts
Report: Packers, Dolphins were willing to make Jonathan Taylor “among” highest-paid running backs in NFL
Anthony Richardson named one of Colts seven captains
Colts hopeful Zack Moss can play in Week 1
Pittman an undervalued tier five WR in fantasy
Ridley, Hopkins with question marks at current ADP