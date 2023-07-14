Skip navigation
NFL
Minnesota Vikings
Junior Aho
JA
Junior
Aho
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
05:42
PFT’s top ten NFL head coaches for 2023, No. 8: Kyle Shanahan
After the 49ers qualified for Super Bowl LIV, I made the case that coach Kyle Shanahan could become his generation’s Bill Belichick.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Junior Aho
MIN
Defensive End
#73
Nebraska DE pledge Junior Aho doesn’t sign
Junior Aho
MIN
Defensive End
#73
3-star 2020 JUCO DE Junior Aho picks Nebraska
Bet the EDGE: Betting the NFC North
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Unpacking Cousins’ ‘fascinating’ NFL story
Kirk Cousins could be the most fascinating focal point of Quarterback
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Brett Favre claims he won’t invoke Fifth Amendment in civil case regarding Mississippi welfare funds
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Alexander Mattison sees “great opportunity” in being Vikings’ starting running back
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Does Ray Horton aspire to return to the NFL? “I don’t think they want me”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
