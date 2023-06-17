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Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

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HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
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Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
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Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

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nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd1_260423.jpg
Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevtor_260423.jpg
HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_csu_bestplayeravailable_260423.jpg
Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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NFLTennessee TitansKeldric Faulk

Keldric
Faulk

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01:03
Titans trade back into first round, take Faulk
Mike Florio talks about Tennessee moving back into the first round to draft Keldric Faulk, who could be a good partner with Jeffrey Simmons.
Titans trade back into round one, take Keldric Faulk at No. 31
Tate is a ‘shocking’ selection for Titans
Tate is the wide receiver Titans’ Ward needs
Titans grab Tate at No. 4 to get Ward more help
Titans select WR Carnell Tate with No. 4 pick
Latest photos of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini put her ESPN reporting in spotlight