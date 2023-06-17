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Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

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HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
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Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
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Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

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Top News

nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd1_260423.jpg
Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevtor_260423.jpg
HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_csu_bestplayeravailable_260423.jpg
Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
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New York Yankees
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NFLHouston TexansKeylan Rutledge

Keylan
Rutledge

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Texans trade up to grab Rutledge at No. 26
Mike Florio discusses the Texans moving up to get offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge and whether he’s the piece to shore up their woes at the position.
Texans trade up two spots, take G Keylan Rutledge
2026 NFL Draft Buzz: Jordyn Tyson’s stock, latest on Ty Simpson, trade rumors, and more from Connor Rogers
2026 NFL Draft could get chaotic
Will Anderson: Contract allows me to bless my family like they’ve blessed me
Will Anderson on C.J. Stroud: We pick each other up
2026 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Giants pick Caleb Downs at No. 10, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson go in top eight