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Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

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HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
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Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
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Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

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nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd1_260423.jpg
Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevtor_260423.jpg
HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_csu_bestplayeravailable_260423.jpg
Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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NFLPhiladelphia EaglesMakai Lemon

Makai
Lemon

2026 NFL Draft - Round One
Steelers thought they were getting Makai Lemon, didn’t realize Eagles had cut the line
As the Steelers moved quickly with the truncated window to make their first pick in the 2026 draft, they didn’t know the guy they wanted was already gone.
Eagles move up for ‘safe pick’ in Lemon
Eagles trade up to grab Lemon at No. 20
How Eagles drafting Lemon hints at Brown’s future
Eagles trade with Cowboys to select USC WR Makai Lemon 20th
Latest photos of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini put her ESPN reporting in spotlight
2026 NFL Draft Buzz: Jordyn Tyson’s stock, latest on Ty Simpson, trade rumors, and more from Connor Rogers