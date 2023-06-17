 Skip navigation
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ole Miss at South Carolina
Edwards, Okot lead No. 3 South Carolina to 85-48 blowout of No. 17 Ole Miss and share of SEC title
NCAA Womens Basketball: Providence at UConn
Fudd, No. 1 Huskies roll past Providence in season’s final regular-season game at Gampel Pavilion
NBA: Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Primer: Avoid fringe Clippers, Suns on the waiver wire

nbc_pl_arsenalfirstgoal_260222.jpg
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalsecondgoal_260222.jpg
Gyokeres powers Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_spursfirstgoal_260222.jpg
Kolo Muani fires Spurs level with Arsenal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ole Miss at South Carolina
Edwards, Okot lead No. 3 South Carolina to 85-48 blowout of No. 17 Ole Miss and share of SEC title
NCAA Womens Basketball: Providence at UConn
Fudd, No. 1 Huskies roll past Providence in season’s final regular-season game at Gampel Pavilion
NBA: Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Primer: Avoid fringe Clippers, Suns on the waiver wire

nbc_pl_arsenalfirstgoal_260222.jpg
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalsecondgoal_260222.jpg
Gyokeres powers Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_spursfirstgoal_260222.jpg
Kolo Muani fires Spurs level with Arsenal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mario
Jeberaeel

Syndication: York Daily Record
The quarterback carousel will soon be spinning
Plenty of teams will be making plenty of decisions about veteran QBs.
2026 NFL Cut Candidates for All 32 Teams: James Conner, Geno Smith on the chopping block
Report: Marquise Williams to join Raiders as senior special teams coach
Raiders set to hire Omar Young as RBs coach
Raiders announce hiring of Rick Dennison as OL coach
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
Al Holcomb joins Raiders as senior defensive assistant