 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Phillies SS Trea Turner DH Bryce Harper
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5
Witt1_USA_0.jpg
Red Sox vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5
NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2024 fantasy football season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_galaxybrains_240805.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Top five training camp competitions
nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Phillies SS Trea Turner DH Bryce Harper
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5
Witt1_USA_0.jpg
Red Sox vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5
NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2024 fantasy football season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_galaxybrains_240805.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Top five training camp competitions
nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Matthew Berry’s latest positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

  
Published August 5, 2024 02:23 PM
Is Robinson deserving of RB2 fantasy ranking?
July 18, 2024 05:20 PM
Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life weighs in on whether the Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson is deserving of his RB2 fantasy football ranking and how Kyle Pitts stacks up among tight ends from a fantasy standpoint for 2024.

Here are my latest 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Overall Rankings

I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!

Editor’s Note: Create or join a private Yahoo Fantasy league and enter the $1 Million in the NBC Sweepstakes. Download the redesigned Yahoo Fantasy app or click here for more details.

QB RANKINGS

RankPrevPlayerPosTeamBye
11Josh AllenQBBUF13
22Jalen HurtsQBPHI10
34Patrick MahomesQBKC10
43Lamar JacksonQBBAL13
55Anthony RichardsonQBIND11
66C.J. StroudQBHOU7
77Kyler MurrayQBARI14
88Joe BurrowQBCIN7
99Dak PrescottQBDAL7
1010Jordan LoveQBGB6
11 (↑)12Jayden DanielsQBWAS14
12 (↓)11Brock PurdyQBSF9
1313Caleb WilliamsQBCHI13
1414Trevor LawrenceQBJAC9
1515Kirk CousinsQBATL11
16 (↑)17Jared GoffQBDET9
17 (↓)16Tua TagovailoaQBMIA10
1818Matthew StaffordQBLAR10
1919Justin HerbertQBLAC5
2020Deshaun WatsonQBCLE5
2121Aaron RodgersQBNYJ7
2222Baker MayfieldQBTB5
2323Geno SmithQBSEA5
2424Will LevisQBTEN7
2525Bryce YoungQBCAR7
2626Derek CarrQBNO11
2727Daniel JonesQBNYG13
28 (↑)29Drake MayeQBNE11
29 (↑)30Bo NixQBDEN9
30 (↑)NARussell WilsonQBPIT6

RB RANKINGS

RankPrevPlayerPosTeamBye
11Christian McCaffreyRBSF9
22Breece HallRBNYJ7
33Bijan RobinsonRBATL11
44Jahmyr GibbsRBDET9
55Saquon BarkleyRBPHI10
66Jonathan TaylorRBIND11
77Kyren WilliamsRBLAR10
8 (↑)9Derrick HenryRBBAL13
9 (↓)8Travis EtienneRBJAC9
1010De’Von AchaneRBMIA10
1111Isiah PachecoRBKC10
1212Josh JacobsRBGB6
1313Joe MixonRBHOU7
1414Rachaad WhiteRBTB5
1515James CookRBBUF13
16 (↑)17Alvin KamaraRBNO11
17 (↓)16Kenneth WalkerRBSEA5
18 (↑)19James ConnerRBARI14
19 (↓)18Aaron JonesRBMIN13
2020Rhamondre StevensonRBNE11
2121David MontgomeryRBDET9
22 (↑)23Jaylen WarrenRBPIT6
23 (↑)25Najee HarrisRBPIT6
24 (↓)22D’Andre SwiftRBCHI13
25 (↓)24Zamir WhiteRBLV13
26 (↑)27Brian RobinsonRBWAS14
27 (↑)28Jonathon BrooksRBCAR7
28 (↑)29Raheem MostertRBMIA10
29 (↓)26Zack MossRBCIN7
3030Tony PollardRBTEN7
3131Tyjae SpearsRBTEN7
32 (↑)33Devin SingletaryRBNYG13
33 (↑)37Chase BrownRBCIN7
34 (↑)35Javonte WilliamsRBDEN9
35 (↓)32Gus EdwardsRBLAC5
36 (↓)34Austin EkelerRBWAS14
37 (↓)36Ezekiel ElliottRBDAL7
38 (↑)40Blake CorumRBLAR10
39 (↑)41Zach CharbonnetRBSEA5
40 (↑)42Nick ChubbRBCLE5
41 (↓)39Rico DowdleRBDAL7
42 (↑)44Ty ChandlerRBMIN13
4343Jerome FordRBCLE5
44 (↓)38Trey BensonRBARI14
4545MarShawn LloydRBGB6
46 (↑)48Jaleel McLaughlinRBDEN9
4747Antonio GibsonRBNE11
48 (↑)49Tyler AllgeierRBATL11
49 (↑)52J.K. DobbinsRBLAC5
50 (↑)51Jaylen WrightRBMIA10
51 (↑)53Ray DavisRBBUF13
52 (↑)57Bucky IrvingRBTB5
53 (↓)50Chuba HubbardRBCAR7
5454Kimani VidalRBLAC5
55 (↑)56Khalil HerbertRBCHI13
56 (↓)55Elijah MitchellRBSF9
57 (↑)59Braelon AllenRBNYJ7
58 (↑)NAAudric EstimeRBDEN9
59 (↓)46Kendre MillerRBNO11
60 (↓)58Tyrone TracyRBNYG13

The Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide is now available exclusively through a new partnership with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life. Buy a FantasyLife+ subscription and get the Rotoworld Draft Guides, along with award-winning Fantasy, Betting & DFS tools. Use ROTOWORLD10 at checkout to save 10%!

WR RANKINGS

RankPrevPlayerPosTeamBye
11CeeDee LambWRDAL7
22Tyreek HillWRMIA10
33Ja’Marr ChaseWRCIN7
44Justin JeffersonWRMIN13
55Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET9
66Puka NacuaWRLAR10
77A.J. BrownWRPHI10
88Garrett WilsonWRNYJ7
99Drake LondonWRATL11
1010Marvin HarrisonWRARI14
1111Chris OlaveWRNO11
12 (↑)14Nico CollinsWRHOU7
13 (↓)12Davante AdamsWRLV13
14 (↓)13Brandon AiyukWRSF9
1515Jaylen WaddleWRMIA10
1616Mike EvansWRTB5
1717Deebo SamuelWRSF9
1818DJ MooreWRCHI13
1919Stefon DiggsWRHOU7
2020DK MetcalfWRSEA5
2121Malik NabersWRNYG13
22 (↑)23DeVonta SmithWRPHI10
23 (↑)24Cooper KuppWRLAR10
24 (↓)22Michael PittmanWRIND11
2525Tank DellWRHOU7
2626Zay FlowersWRBAL13
27 (↑)28Amari CooperWRCLE5
28 (↑)29Christian KirkWRJAC9
29 (↑)31George PickensWRPIT6
3030Tee HigginsWRCIN7
31 (↓)27Keenan AllenWRCHI13
3232Terry McLaurinWRWAS14
33 (↑)36Calvin RidleyWRTEN7
34 (↓)33Chris GodwinWRTB5
3535Diontae JohnsonWRCAR7
36 (↑)42Rashee RiceWRKC10
3737Jayden ReedWRGB6
3838Hollywood BrownWRKC10
3939Xavier WorthyWRKC10
40 (↑)44Christian WatsonWRGB6
4141Ladd McConkeyWRLAC5
42 (↑)43Rome OdunzeWRCHI13
43 (↑)45Brian ThomasWRJAC9
44 (↑)49Keon ColemanWRBUF13
45 (↑)50Jameson WilliamsWRDET9
46 (↓)40Jordan AddisonWRMIN13
47 (↓)34DeAndre HopkinsWRTEN7
48 (↓)47Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA5
49 (↓)46Courtland SuttonWRDEN9
50 (↓)48Curtis SamuelWRBUF13
5151Tyler LockettWRSEA5
52 (↑)54Joshua PalmerWRLAC5
53 (↓)52Jerry JeudyWRCLE5
54 (↑)57Romeo DoubsWRGB6
55 (↓)53Jakobi MeyersWRLV13
56 (↓)55Rashid ShaheedWRNO11
57 (↑)59Khalil ShakirWRBUF13
58 (↑)62Brandin CooksWRDAL7
59 (↑)61Gabe DavisWRJAC9
60 (↓)58Josh DownsWRIND11
61 (↓)60Dontayvion WicksWRGB6
62 (↑)63Ja’Lynn PolkWRNE11
63 (↑)65Adonai MitchellWRIND11
6464Darnell MooneyWRATL11
65 (↓)56Mike WilliamsWRNYJ7
66 (↑)67DeMario DouglasWRNE11
67 (↓)66Xavier LegetteWRCAR7
68 (↑)69Adam ThielenWRCAR7
69 (↑)74Rashod BatemanWRBAL13
7070Quentin JohnstonWRLAC5
71 (↑)75Wan’Dale RobinsonWRNYG13
72 (↓)71Ricky PearsallWRSF9
73 (↓)68Jahan DotsonWRWAS14
74 (↑)78Michael WilsonWRARI14
75 (↑)76Marvin MimsWRDEN9
76 (↓)72Jermaine BurtonWRCIN7
77 (↓)73Demarcus RobinsonWRLAR10
78 (↓)77Troy FranklinWRDEN9
79 (↑)NAJalen McMillanWRTB5
80 (↓)79Greg DortchWRARI14
81 (↑)NATyler BoydWRTEN7
82 (↓)80Luke McCaffreyWRWAS14
83 (↑)NAKendrick BourneWRNE11
84 (↑)NAMalachi CorleyWRNYJ7
85 (↑)NAJavon BakerWRNE11

TE RANKINGS

RankPrevPlayerPosTeamBye
11Sam LaPortaTEDET9
22Travis KelceTEKC10
33Trey McBrideTEARI14
44Mark AndrewsTEBAL13
55Dalton KincaidTEBUF13
66Evan EngramTEJAC9
77George KittleTESF9
88Jake FergusonTEDAL7
99Kyle PittsTEATL11
1010David NjokuTECLE5
1111Dallas GoedertTEPHI10
1212Brock BowersTELV13
1313Dalton SchultzTEHOU7
1414Pat FreiermuthTEPIT6
1515Cole KmetTECHI13
1616T.J. HockensonTEMIN13
1717Luke MusgraveTEGB6
18 (↑)19Hunter HenryTENE11
19 (↑)20Noah FantTESEA5
20 (↓)18Taysom HillQB/TENO11
2121Cade OttonTETB5
22 (↑)24Jonnu SmithTEMIA10
23 (↓)22Tyler ConklinTENYJ7
24 (↑)25Chigoziem OkonkwoTETEN7
25 (↑)26Juwan JohnsonTENO11
26 (↓)23Ben SinnottTEWAS14
2727Isaiah LikelyTEBAL13
2828Mike GesickiTECIN7
2929Dawson KnoxTEBUF13
3030Michael MayerTELV13
Mentions
NFL ja'marr chase.jpg Ja'Marr Chase Amon-Ra St. Brown Amon-Ra St. Brown 136672.jpg CeeDee Lamb Jonathan Taylor Jonathan Taylor Allen_Josh.JPG Josh Allen Mark Andrews Mark Andrews Saquon Barkley HS.jpg Saquon Barkley Lamar JAckson.jpg Lamar Jackson Patrick_Mahomes_839031..jpg Patrick Mahomes Tyreek Hill HS.jpg Tyreek Hill Travis_Kelce_448240..jpg Travis Kelce browns-color-logo.svg Cleveland Browns Texans-Logo.svg Houston Texans Jets-Logo.svg New York Jets Gibbs_Jahmyr-.jpg Jahmyr Gibbs Dalton Kincaid.jpg Dalton Kincaid LaPorta_Sam.jpg Sam LaPorta Richardson_Anthony.jpg Anthony Richardson Bijan Robinson.jpg Bijan Robinson Breece Hall HS.jpg Breece Hall Trey McBride HEADSHOT FINAL.jpg Trey McBride Jalen_Hurts.jpg Jalen Hurts Justin_Jefferson_1069535.jpg Justin Jefferson 13946.jpg A.J. Brown Christian McCaffre Christian McCaffrey Tampa Bay Buccaneers Primary Logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Orleans Saints Primary Logo New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers Primary Logo Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons Primary Logo Atlanta Falcons Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo Minnesota Vikings Green Bay Packers Primary Logo Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Primary Logo Detroit Lions Chicago Bears Primary Logo Chicago Bears Los Angeles Rams Primary Logo Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks Primary Logo Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers Primary Logo San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals Primary Logo Arizona Cardinals Washington Commanders Primary Logo Washington Commanders Philadelphia Eagles Primary Logo Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants Secondary Logo New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo Dallas Cowboys Jacksonville Jaguars Primary Logo Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans Primary Logo Tennessee Titans Indianapolis Colts Primary Logo Indianapolis Colts Pittsburgh Steelers Primary Logo Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals Primary Logo Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens Primary Logo Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Primary Logo Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders Primary Logo Las Vegas Raiders