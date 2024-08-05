Matthew Berry’s latest positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season
Here are my latest 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.
While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.
I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!
QB RANKINGS
|Rank
|Prev
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Bye
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|13
|2
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|10
|3
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|KC
|10
|4
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BAL
|13
|5
|5
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|IND
|11
|6
|6
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|HOU
|7
|7
|7
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|ARI
|14
|8
|8
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|7
|9
|9
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|DAL
|7
|10
|10
|Jordan Love
|QB
|GB
|6
|11 (↑)
|12
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|WAS
|14
|12 (↓)
|11
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|SF
|9
|13
|13
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|CHI
|13
|14
|14
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|JAC
|9
|15
|15
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|ATL
|11
|16 (↑)
|17
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|9
|17 (↓)
|16
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|MIA
|10
|18
|18
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|LAR
|10
|19
|19
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|LAC
|5
|20
|20
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|CLE
|5
|21
|21
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|NYJ
|7
|22
|22
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|TB
|5
|23
|23
|Geno Smith
|QB
|SEA
|5
|24
|24
|Will Levis
|QB
|TEN
|7
|25
|25
|Bryce Young
|QB
|CAR
|7
|26
|26
|Derek Carr
|QB
|NO
|11
|27
|27
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|NYG
|13
|28 (↑)
|29
|Drake Maye
|QB
|NE
|11
|29 (↑)
|30
|Bo Nix
|QB
|DEN
|9
|30 (↑)
|NA
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|PIT
|6
RB RANKINGS
|Rank
|Prev
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Bye
|1
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|SF
|9
|2
|2
|Breece Hall
|RB
|NYJ
|7
|3
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|ATL
|11
|4
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|DET
|9
|5
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|PHI
|10
|6
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|IND
|11
|7
|7
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|LAR
|10
|8 (↑)
|9
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|BAL
|13
|9 (↓)
|8
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|JAC
|9
|10
|10
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|MIA
|10
|11
|11
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|KC
|10
|12
|12
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|GB
|6
|13
|13
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|HOU
|7
|14
|14
|Rachaad White
|RB
|TB
|5
|15
|15
|James Cook
|RB
|BUF
|13
|16 (↑)
|17
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|11
|17 (↓)
|16
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|SEA
|5
|18 (↑)
|19
|James Conner
|RB
|ARI
|14
|19 (↓)
|18
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|MIN
|13
|20
|20
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|NE
|11
|21
|21
|David Montgomery
|RB
|DET
|9
|22 (↑)
|23
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|PIT
|6
|23 (↑)
|25
|Najee Harris
|RB
|PIT
|6
|24 (↓)
|22
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|CHI
|13
|25 (↓)
|24
|Zamir White
|RB
|LV
|13
|26 (↑)
|27
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|WAS
|14
|27 (↑)
|28
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|CAR
|7
|28 (↑)
|29
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|MIA
|10
|29 (↓)
|26
|Zack Moss
|RB
|CIN
|7
|30
|30
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|TEN
|7
|31
|31
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|TEN
|7
|32 (↑)
|33
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|NYG
|13
|33 (↑)
|37
|Chase Brown
|RB
|CIN
|7
|34 (↑)
|35
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|DEN
|9
|35 (↓)
|32
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|LAC
|5
|36 (↓)
|34
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|WAS
|14
|37 (↓)
|36
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|7
|38 (↑)
|40
|Blake Corum
|RB
|LAR
|10
|39 (↑)
|41
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|SEA
|5
|40 (↑)
|42
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|CLE
|5
|41 (↓)
|39
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|DAL
|7
|42 (↑)
|44
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|MIN
|13
|43
|43
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|CLE
|5
|44 (↓)
|38
|Trey Benson
|RB
|ARI
|14
|45
|45
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|GB
|6
|46 (↑)
|48
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|DEN
|9
|47
|47
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|NE
|11
|48 (↑)
|49
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|ATL
|11
|49 (↑)
|52
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|LAC
|5
|50 (↑)
|51
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|MIA
|10
|51 (↑)
|53
|Ray Davis
|RB
|BUF
|13
|52 (↑)
|57
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|TB
|5
|53 (↓)
|50
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|CAR
|7
|54
|54
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|LAC
|5
|55 (↑)
|56
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|CHI
|13
|56 (↓)
|55
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|9
|57 (↑)
|59
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|NYJ
|7
|58 (↑)
|NA
|Audric Estime
|RB
|DEN
|9
|59 (↓)
|46
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|NO
|11
|60 (↓)
|58
|Tyrone Tracy
|RB
|NYG
|13
WR RANKINGS
|Rank
|Prev
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Bye
|1
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|7
|2
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|MIA
|10
|3
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|CIN
|7
|4
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|MIN
|13
|5
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|DET
|9
|6
|6
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|LAR
|10
|7
|7
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|PHI
|10
|8
|8
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|NYJ
|7
|9
|9
|Drake London
|WR
|ATL
|11
|10
|10
|Marvin Harrison
|WR
|ARI
|14
|11
|11
|Chris Olave
|WR
|NO
|11
|12 (↑)
|14
|Nico Collins
|WR
|HOU
|7
|13 (↓)
|12
|Davante Adams
|WR
|LV
|13
|14 (↓)
|13
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|SF
|9
|15
|15
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|MIA
|10
|16
|16
|Mike Evans
|WR
|TB
|5
|17
|17
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|SF
|9
|18
|18
|DJ Moore
|WR
|CHI
|13
|19
|19
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|HOU
|7
|20
|20
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|SEA
|5
|21
|21
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|NYG
|13
|22 (↑)
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|PHI
|10
|23 (↑)
|24
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|LAR
|10
|24 (↓)
|22
|Michael Pittman
|WR
|IND
|11
|25
|25
|Tank Dell
|WR
|HOU
|7
|26
|26
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|BAL
|13
|27 (↑)
|28
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|CLE
|5
|28 (↑)
|29
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|JAC
|9
|29 (↑)
|31
|George Pickens
|WR
|PIT
|6
|30
|30
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|7
|31 (↓)
|27
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|CHI
|13
|32
|32
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|WAS
|14
|33 (↑)
|36
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|TEN
|7
|34 (↓)
|33
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|TB
|5
|35
|35
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|CAR
|7
|36 (↑)
|42
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|KC
|10
|37
|37
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|GB
|6
|38
|38
|Hollywood Brown
|WR
|KC
|10
|39
|39
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|KC
|10
|40 (↑)
|44
|Christian Watson
|WR
|GB
|6
|41
|41
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|LAC
|5
|42 (↑)
|43
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|CHI
|13
|43 (↑)
|45
|Brian Thomas
|WR
|JAC
|9
|44 (↑)
|49
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|BUF
|13
|45 (↑)
|50
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|DET
|9
|46 (↓)
|40
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|MIN
|13
|47 (↓)
|34
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|TEN
|7
|48 (↓)
|47
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|SEA
|5
|49 (↓)
|46
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|DEN
|9
|50 (↓)
|48
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|BUF
|13
|51
|51
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|SEA
|5
|52 (↑)
|54
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|LAC
|5
|53 (↓)
|52
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|CLE
|5
|54 (↑)
|57
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|GB
|6
|55 (↓)
|53
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|LV
|13
|56 (↓)
|55
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|NO
|11
|57 (↑)
|59
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|BUF
|13
|58 (↑)
|62
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|DAL
|7
|59 (↑)
|61
|Gabe Davis
|WR
|JAC
|9
|60 (↓)
|58
|Josh Downs
|WR
|IND
|11
|61 (↓)
|60
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|GB
|6
|62 (↑)
|63
|Ja’Lynn Polk
|WR
|NE
|11
|63 (↑)
|65
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|IND
|11
|64
|64
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|ATL
|11
|65 (↓)
|56
|Mike Williams
|WR
|NYJ
|7
|66 (↑)
|67
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|NE
|11
|67 (↓)
|66
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|CAR
|7
|68 (↑)
|69
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|CAR
|7
|69 (↑)
|74
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|BAL
|13
|70
|70
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|LAC
|5
|71 (↑)
|75
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|NYG
|13
|72 (↓)
|71
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|SF
|9
|73 (↓)
|68
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|WAS
|14
|74 (↑)
|78
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|ARI
|14
|75 (↑)
|76
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|DEN
|9
|76 (↓)
|72
|Jermaine Burton
|WR
|CIN
|7
|77 (↓)
|73
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|LAR
|10
|78 (↓)
|77
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|DEN
|9
|79 (↑)
|NA
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|TB
|5
|80 (↓)
|79
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|ARI
|14
|81 (↑)
|NA
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|TEN
|7
|82 (↓)
|80
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|WAS
|14
|83 (↑)
|NA
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|NE
|11
|84 (↑)
|NA
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|NYJ
|7
|85 (↑)
|NA
|Javon Baker
|WR
|NE
|11
TE RANKINGS
|Rank
|Prev
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Bye
|1
|1
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|DET
|9
|2
|2
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|10
|3
|3
|Trey McBride
|TE
|ARI
|14
|4
|4
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|BAL
|13
|5
|5
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|BUF
|13
|6
|6
|Evan Engram
|TE
|JAC
|9
|7
|7
|George Kittle
|TE
|SF
|9
|8
|8
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|DAL
|7
|9
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|ATL
|11
|10
|10
|David Njoku
|TE
|CLE
|5
|11
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|PHI
|10
|12
|12
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|LV
|13
|13
|13
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|HOU
|7
|14
|14
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|PIT
|6
|15
|15
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|CHI
|13
|16
|16
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|MIN
|13
|17
|17
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|GB
|6
|18 (↑)
|19
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|NE
|11
|19 (↑)
|20
|Noah Fant
|TE
|SEA
|5
|20 (↓)
|18
|Taysom Hill
|QB/TE
|NO
|11
|21
|21
|Cade Otton
|TE
|TB
|5
|22 (↑)
|24
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|MIA
|10
|23 (↓)
|22
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|NYJ
|7
|24 (↑)
|25
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|TEN
|7
|25 (↑)
|26
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|NO
|11
|26 (↓)
|23
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|WAS
|14
|27
|27
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|BAL
|13
|28
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|CIN
|7
|29
|29
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|BUF
|13
|30
|30
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|LV
|13