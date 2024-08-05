Matthew Berry’s latest positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

Here are my latest 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!

QB RANKINGS

Rank Prev Player Pos Team Bye 1 1 Josh Allen QB BUF 13 2 2 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 10 3 4 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 10 4 3 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 13 5 5 Anthony Richardson QB IND 11 6 6 C.J. Stroud QB HOU 7 7 7 Kyler Murray QB ARI 14 8 8 Joe Burrow QB CIN 7 9 9 Dak Prescott QB DAL 7 10 10 Jordan Love QB GB 6 11 (↑) 12 Jayden Daniels QB WAS 14 12 (↓) 11 Brock Purdy QB SF 9 13 13 Caleb Williams QB CHI 13 14 14 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC 9 15 15 Kirk Cousins QB ATL 11 16 (↑) 17 Jared Goff QB DET 9 17 (↓) 16 Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA 10 18 18 Matthew Stafford QB LAR 10 19 19 Justin Herbert QB LAC 5 20 20 Deshaun Watson QB CLE 5 21 21 Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ 7 22 22 Baker Mayfield QB TB 5 23 23 Geno Smith QB SEA 5 24 24 Will Levis QB TEN 7 25 25 Bryce Young QB CAR 7 26 26 Derek Carr QB NO 11 27 27 Daniel Jones QB NYG 13 28 (↑) 29 Drake Maye QB NE 11 29 (↑) 30 Bo Nix QB DEN 9 30 (↑) NA Russell Wilson QB PIT 6

RB RANKINGS

Rank Prev Player Pos Team Bye 1 1 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 9 2 2 Breece Hall RB NYJ 7 3 3 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 11 4 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 9 5 5 Saquon Barkley RB PHI 10 6 6 Jonathan Taylor RB IND 11 7 7 Kyren Williams RB LAR 10 8 (↑) 9 Derrick Henry RB BAL 13 9 (↓) 8 Travis Etienne RB JAC 9 10 10 De’Von Achane RB MIA 10 11 11 Isiah Pacheco RB KC 10 12 12 Josh Jacobs RB GB 6 13 13 Joe Mixon RB HOU 7 14 14 Rachaad White RB TB 5 15 15 James Cook RB BUF 13 16 (↑) 17 Alvin Kamara RB NO 11 17 (↓) 16 Kenneth Walker RB SEA 5 18 (↑) 19 James Conner RB ARI 14 19 (↓) 18 Aaron Jones RB MIN 13 20 20 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 11 21 21 David Montgomery RB DET 9 22 (↑) 23 Jaylen Warren RB PIT 6 23 (↑) 25 Najee Harris RB PIT 6 24 (↓) 22 D’Andre Swift RB CHI 13 25 (↓) 24 Zamir White RB LV 13 26 (↑) 27 Brian Robinson RB WAS 14 27 (↑) 28 Jonathon Brooks RB CAR 7 28 (↑) 29 Raheem Mostert RB MIA 10 29 (↓) 26 Zack Moss RB CIN 7 30 30 Tony Pollard RB TEN 7 31 31 Tyjae Spears RB TEN 7 32 (↑) 33 Devin Singletary RB NYG 13 33 (↑) 37 Chase Brown RB CIN 7 34 (↑) 35 Javonte Williams RB DEN 9 35 (↓) 32 Gus Edwards RB LAC 5 36 (↓) 34 Austin Ekeler RB WAS 14 37 (↓) 36 Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL 7 38 (↑) 40 Blake Corum RB LAR 10 39 (↑) 41 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA 5 40 (↑) 42 Nick Chubb RB CLE 5 41 (↓) 39 Rico Dowdle RB DAL 7 42 (↑) 44 Ty Chandler RB MIN 13 43 43 Jerome Ford RB CLE 5 44 (↓) 38 Trey Benson RB ARI 14 45 45 MarShawn Lloyd RB GB 6 46 (↑) 48 Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN 9 47 47 Antonio Gibson RB NE 11 48 (↑) 49 Tyler Allgeier RB ATL 11 49 (↑) 52 J.K. Dobbins RB LAC 5 50 (↑) 51 Jaylen Wright RB MIA 10 51 (↑) 53 Ray Davis RB BUF 13 52 (↑) 57 Bucky Irving RB TB 5 53 (↓) 50 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR 7 54 54 Kimani Vidal RB LAC 5 55 (↑) 56 Khalil Herbert RB CHI 13 56 (↓) 55 Elijah Mitchell RB SF 9 57 (↑) 59 Braelon Allen RB NYJ 7 58 (↑) NA Audric Estime RB DEN 9 59 (↓) 46 Kendre Miller RB NO 11 60 (↓) 58 Tyrone Tracy RB NYG 13

WR RANKINGS

Rank Prev Player Pos Team Bye 1 1 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 7 2 2 Tyreek Hill WR MIA 10 3 3 Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN 7 4 4 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 13 5 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 9 6 6 Puka Nacua WR LAR 10 7 7 A.J. Brown WR PHI 10 8 8 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 7 9 9 Drake London WR ATL 11 10 10 Marvin Harrison WR ARI 14 11 11 Chris Olave WR NO 11 12 (↑) 14 Nico Collins WR HOU 7 13 (↓) 12 Davante Adams WR LV 13 14 (↓) 13 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF 9 15 15 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA 10 16 16 Mike Evans WR TB 5 17 17 Deebo Samuel WR SF 9 18 18 DJ Moore WR CHI 13 19 19 Stefon Diggs WR HOU 7 20 20 DK Metcalf WR SEA 5 21 21 Malik Nabers WR NYG 13 22 (↑) 23 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 10 23 (↑) 24 Cooper Kupp WR LAR 10 24 (↓) 22 Michael Pittman WR IND 11 25 25 Tank Dell WR HOU 7 26 26 Zay Flowers WR BAL 13 27 (↑) 28 Amari Cooper WR CLE 5 28 (↑) 29 Christian Kirk WR JAC 9 29 (↑) 31 George Pickens WR PIT 6 30 30 Tee Higgins WR CIN 7 31 (↓) 27 Keenan Allen WR CHI 13 32 32 Terry McLaurin WR WAS 14 33 (↑) 36 Calvin Ridley WR TEN 7 34 (↓) 33 Chris Godwin WR TB 5 35 35 Diontae Johnson WR CAR 7 36 (↑) 42 Rashee Rice WR KC 10 37 37 Jayden Reed WR GB 6 38 38 Hollywood Brown WR KC 10 39 39 Xavier Worthy WR KC 10 40 (↑) 44 Christian Watson WR GB 6 41 41 Ladd McConkey WR LAC 5 42 (↑) 43 Rome Odunze WR CHI 13 43 (↑) 45 Brian Thomas WR JAC 9 44 (↑) 49 Keon Coleman WR BUF 13 45 (↑) 50 Jameson Williams WR DET 9 46 (↓) 40 Jordan Addison WR MIN 13 47 (↓) 34 DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN 7 48 (↓) 47 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA 5 49 (↓) 46 Courtland Sutton WR DEN 9 50 (↓) 48 Curtis Samuel WR BUF 13 51 51 Tyler Lockett WR SEA 5 52 (↑) 54 Joshua Palmer WR LAC 5 53 (↓) 52 Jerry Jeudy WR CLE 5 54 (↑) 57 Romeo Doubs WR GB 6 55 (↓) 53 Jakobi Meyers WR LV 13 56 (↓) 55 Rashid Shaheed WR NO 11 57 (↑) 59 Khalil Shakir WR BUF 13 58 (↑) 62 Brandin Cooks WR DAL 7 59 (↑) 61 Gabe Davis WR JAC 9 60 (↓) 58 Josh Downs WR IND 11 61 (↓) 60 Dontayvion Wicks WR GB 6 62 (↑) 63 Ja’Lynn Polk WR NE 11 63 (↑) 65 Adonai Mitchell WR IND 11 64 64 Darnell Mooney WR ATL 11 65 (↓) 56 Mike Williams WR NYJ 7 66 (↑) 67 DeMario Douglas WR NE 11 67 (↓) 66 Xavier Legette WR CAR 7 68 (↑) 69 Adam Thielen WR CAR 7 69 (↑) 74 Rashod Bateman WR BAL 13 70 70 Quentin Johnston WR LAC 5 71 (↑) 75 Wan’Dale Robinson WR NYG 13 72 (↓) 71 Ricky Pearsall WR SF 9 73 (↓) 68 Jahan Dotson WR WAS 14 74 (↑) 78 Michael Wilson WR ARI 14 75 (↑) 76 Marvin Mims WR DEN 9 76 (↓) 72 Jermaine Burton WR CIN 7 77 (↓) 73 Demarcus Robinson WR LAR 10 78 (↓) 77 Troy Franklin WR DEN 9 79 (↑) NA Jalen McMillan WR TB 5 80 (↓) 79 Greg Dortch WR ARI 14 81 (↑) NA Tyler Boyd WR TEN 7 82 (↓) 80 Luke McCaffrey WR WAS 14 83 (↑) NA Kendrick Bourne WR NE 11 84 (↑) NA Malachi Corley WR NYJ 7 85 (↑) NA Javon Baker WR NE 11

TE RANKINGS