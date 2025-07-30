Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season
With NFL training camps now in full swing and preseason just around the corner, here are my Top 200 overall players for the 2025 fantasy football season.
While these rankings are obviously adaptable, they are intended for 1 QB redraft leagues with full PPR scoring. This big board should also always be used in conjunction with my positional rankings, which you can find here. Early on in drafts it’s easy to simply take the best player available, but as you get into the later rounds, you’re going to need to balance your roster and prioritize individual positions.
And remember, you know your league better than I do, so adjust as needed. My rankings tend to skew WR heavy, but if your league loves to draft RBs early, you need to account for that. It doesn’t make sense to start your team with Nico Collins and Brian Thomas Jr. if you think the best player available for the next five rounds will also be a WR. You’re better off taking Derrick Henry or De’Von Achane with at least one of those picks and scooping up the WR value later. Similarly, I tend to be very high on rookies – it’s the easiest way to find upside late in drafts. But if you’re in a league that is more cautious with rookies, understand that you can likely get Tre Harris and Jayden Higgins a lot later than I have them ranked.
I’ll continue to adjust these rankings throughout August as news comes out and depth charts change so make sure to check back for the latest updates. And as always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.
I’m sure you have opinions on who is too high and who is too low, so hit me up!
And don’t forget I will be revealing my “Ride or Die” player for this year on Thursday, July 31 at 7 p.m. ET during the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions on NBC and Peacock!
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Overall Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Bye
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|Bengals
|10
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Vikings
|6
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Falcons
|5
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Lions
|8
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|49ers
|14
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Cowboys
|10
|7
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Eagles
|9
|8
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Raiders
|8
|9
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|Giants
|14
|10
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Rams
|8
|11
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Lions
|8
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Texans
|6
|13
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|Jaguars
|8
|14
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|Dolphins
|12
|15
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Ravens
|7
|16
|Drake London
|WR
|Falcons
|5
|17
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Raiders
|8
|18
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Eagles
|9
|19
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Colts
|11
|20
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|Buccaneers
|9
|21
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Packers
|5
|22
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Cardinals
|8
|23
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|Chargers
|12
|24
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Bengals
|10
|25
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Bengals
|10
|26
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Dolphins
|12
|27
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Rams
|8
|28
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Bills
|7
|29
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Ravens
|7
|30
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|Commanders
|12
|31
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Rams
|8
|32
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Jets
|9
|33
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Eagles
|9
|34
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|Chargers
|12
|35
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Jets
|9
|36
|George Kittle
|TE
|49ers
|14
|37
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Seahawks
|8
|38
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|Commanders
|12
|39
|Marvin Harrison
|WR
|Cardinals
|8
|40
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Chiefs
|10
|41
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Buccaneers
|9
|42
|James Cook
|RB
|Bills
|7
|43
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Saints
|11
|44
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Panthers
|14
|45
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|Seahawks
|8
|46
|DJ Moore
|WR
|Bears
|5
|47
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Chiefs
|10
|48
|James Conner
|RB
|Cardinals
|8
|49
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Steelers
|5
|50
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|Panthers
|14
|51
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Eagles
|9
|52
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Broncos
|12
|53
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Ravens
|7
|54
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Bengals
|10
|55
|George Pickens
|WR
|Cowboys
|10
|56
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Dolphins
|12
|57
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|Jaguars
|8
|58
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Lions
|8
|59
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|Titans
|10
|60
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Texans
|6
|61
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|Broncos
|12
|62
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|Patriots
|14
|63
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Lions
|8
|64
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Bears
|5
|65
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Lions
|8
|66
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|49ers
|14
|67
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Saints
|11
|68
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Bears
|5
|69
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Raiders
|8
|70
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Vikings
|6
|71
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Chiefs
|10
|72
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|Steelers
|5
|73
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Vikings
|6
|74
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Patriots
|14
|75
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Buccaneers
|9
|76
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Chiefs
|10
|77
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Chiefs
|10
|78
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|Titans
|10
|79
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Buccaneers
|9
|80
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Commanders
|12
|81
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Browns
|9
|82
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Bills
|7
|83
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|Vikings
|6
|84
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|Buccaneers
|9
|85
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|Packers
|5
|86
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Packers
|5
|87
|Josh Downs
|WR
|Colts
|11
|88
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Cardinals
|8
|89
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Jets
|9
|90
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Seahawks
|8
|91
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|Commanders
|12
|92
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|49ers
|14
|93
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Broncos
|12
|94
|Evan Engram
|TE
|Broncos
|12
|95
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|Jaguars
|8
|96
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|Bears
|5
|97
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|49ers
|14
|98
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|Ravens
|7
|99
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|Steelers
|5
|100
|Tyrone Tracy
|RB
|Giants
|14
|101
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|Broncos
|12
|102
|Michael Pittman
|WR
|Colts
|11
|103
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|Vikings
|6
|104
|David Njoku
|TE
|Browns
|9
|105
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Falcons
|5
|106
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Cowboys
|10
|107
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|Giants
|14
|108
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|Patriots
|14
|109
|Tre’ Harris
|WR
|Chargers
|12
|110
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|Texans
|6
|111
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|Bills
|7
|112
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|Bears
|5
|113
|Jared Goff
|QB
|Lions
|8
|114
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|Cowboys
|10
|115
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Titans
|10
|116
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|Seahawks
|8
|117
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Chargers
|12
|118
|Drake Maye
|QB
|Patriots
|14
|119
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|49ers
|14
|120
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|Texans
|6
|121
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|Browns
|9
|122
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|Packers
|5
|123
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|Saints
|11
|124
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Jaguars
|8
|125
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|Eagles
|9
|126
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|Cowboys
|10
|127
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Texans
|6
|128
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|Colts
|11
|129
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|Jaguars
|8
|130
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|Browns
|9
|131
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Vikings
|6
|132
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Packers
|5
|133
|Luther Burden
|WR
|Bears
|5
|134
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Bills
|7
|135
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|Jaguars
|8
|136
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Buccaneers
|9
|137
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|Ravens
|7
|138
|Ray Davis
|RB
|Bills
|7
|139
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Commanders
|12
|140
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|Patriots
|14
|141
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Chargers
|12
|142
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|Chargers
|12
|143
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|Cowboys
|10
|144
|Trey Benson
|RB
|Cardinals
|8
|145
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|49ers
|14
|146
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Falcons
|5
|147
|Jack Bech
|WR
|Raiders
|8
|148
|Michael Penix
|QB
|Falcons
|5
|149
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Panthers
|14
|150
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|Jaguars
|8
|151
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|Rams
|8
|152
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Panthers
|14
|153
|Hollywood Brown
|WR
|Chiefs
|10
|154
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Patriots
|14
|155
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Falcons
|5
|156
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Raiders
|8
|157
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Packers
|5
|158
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Browns
|9
|159
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Dolphins
|12
|160
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|Commanders
|12
|161
|Cameron Ward
|QB
|Titans
|10
|162
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Ravens
|7
|163
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Broncos
|12
|164
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|Giants
|14
|165
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|Patriots
|14
|166
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Browns
|9
|167
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|Bills
|7
|168
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Cowboys
|10
|169
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|Broncos
|12
|170
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|Texans
|6
|171
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|Panthers
|14
|172
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|Jets
|9
|173
|Will Shipley
|RB
|Eagles
|9
|174
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|Buccaneers
|9
|175
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|Dolphins
|12
|176
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|Panthers
|14
|177
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Buccaneers
|9
|178
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|Bengals
|10
|179
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Bears
|5
|180
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|Steelers
|5
|181
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|Texans
|6
|182
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Seahawks
|8
|183
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Steelers
|5
|184
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Steelers
|5
|185
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|Jets
|9
|186
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Colts
|11
|187
|Justice Hill
|RB
|Ravens
|7
|188
|Woody Marks
|RB
|Texans
|6
|189
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Colts
|11
|190
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Colts
|11
|191
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|Raiders
|8
|192
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|Titans
|10
|193
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|Chiefs
|10
|194
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Chiefs
|10
|195
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|Packers
|5
|196
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|Rams
|8
|197
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Dolphins
|12
|198
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Rams
|8
|199
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|Texans
|6
|200
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|Giants
|14