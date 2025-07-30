Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season

With NFL training camps now in full swing and preseason just around the corner, here are my Top 200 overall players for the 2025 fantasy football season.

While these rankings are obviously adaptable, they are intended for 1 QB redraft leagues with full PPR scoring. This big board should also always be used in conjunction with my positional rankings, which you can find here. Early on in drafts it’s easy to simply take the best player available, but as you get into the later rounds, you’re going to need to balance your roster and prioritize individual positions.

And remember, you know your league better than I do, so adjust as needed. My rankings tend to skew WR heavy, but if your league loves to draft RBs early, you need to account for that. It doesn’t make sense to start your team with Nico Collins and Brian Thomas Jr. if you think the best player available for the next five rounds will also be a WR. You’re better off taking Derrick Henry or De’Von Achane with at least one of those picks and scooping up the WR value later. Similarly, I tend to be very high on rookies – it’s the easiest way to find upside late in drafts. But if you’re in a league that is more cautious with rookies, understand that you can likely get Tre Harris and Jayden Higgins a lot later than I have them ranked.

I'll continue to adjust these rankings throughout August as news comes out and depth charts change so make sure to check back for the latest updates.

I’m sure you have opinions on who is too high and who is too low, so hit me up!

Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Overall Rankings