 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink’s emotional return to the WNBA: ‘A great day, 10 out of 10'
Riviera
Women’s golf majors in 2026: Schedule and locations for the biggest events
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Adam Scott: ‘Not much happening’ between PGA Tour and PIF

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ianrapoport_250730.jpg
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
nbc_dps_travishunter_250730.jpg
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
nbc_bte_mercuryvsfever_250730.jpg
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink’s emotional return to the WNBA: ‘A great day, 10 out of 10'
Riviera
Women’s golf majors in 2026: Schedule and locations for the biggest events
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Adam Scott: ‘Not much happening’ between PGA Tour and PIF

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ianrapoport_250730.jpg
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
nbc_dps_travishunter_250730.jpg
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
nbc_bte_mercuryvsfever_250730.jpg
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season

  
Published July 30, 2025 10:44 AM
Bears' Williams can 'easily' make big jump in 2025
July 29, 2025 12:55 PM
With proven mobility on the ground and an improved offensive line in place, Caleb Williams is firmly on the radar as a contender for Matthew Berry's 2025 'Ride or Die' pick.

With NFL training camps now in full swing and preseason just around the corner, here are my Top 200 overall players for the 2025 fantasy football season.

While these rankings are obviously adaptable, they are intended for 1 QB redraft leagues with full PPR scoring. This big board should also always be used in conjunction with my positional rankings, which you can find here. Early on in drafts it’s easy to simply take the best player available, but as you get into the later rounds, you’re going to need to balance your roster and prioritize individual positions.

And remember, you know your league better than I do, so adjust as needed. My rankings tend to skew WR heavy, but if your league loves to draft RBs early, you need to account for that. It doesn’t make sense to start your team with Nico Collins and Brian Thomas Jr. if you think the best player available for the next five rounds will also be a WR. You’re better off taking Derrick Henry or De’Von Achane with at least one of those picks and scooping up the WR value later. Similarly, I tend to be very high on rookies – it’s the easiest way to find upside late in drafts. But if you’re in a league that is more cautious with rookies, understand that you can likely get Tre Harris and Jayden Higgins a lot later than I have them ranked.

I’ll continue to adjust these rankings throughout August as news comes out and depth charts change so make sure to check back for the latest updates. And as always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

I’m sure you have opinions on who is too high and who is too low, so hit me up!

And don’t forget I will be revealing my “Ride or Die” player for this year on Thursday, July 31 at 7 p.m. ET during the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions on NBC and Peacock!

Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Overall Rankings

﻿Rank Player Position Team Bye
1 Ja’Marr Chase WR Bengals 10
2 Justin Jefferson WR Vikings 6
3 Bijan Robinson RB Falcons 5
4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Lions 8
5 Christian McCaffrey RB 49ers 14
6 CeeDee Lamb WR Cowboys 10
7 Saquon Barkley RB Eagles 9
8 Ashton Jeanty RB Raiders 8
9 Malik Nabers WR Giants 14
10 Puka Nacua WR Rams 8
11 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Lions 8
12 Nico Collins WR Texans 6
13 Brian Thomas Jr. WR Jaguars 8
14 De’Von Achane RB Dolphins 12
15 Derrick Henry RB Ravens 7
16 Drake London WR Falcons 5
17 Brock Bowers TE Raiders 8
18 A.J. Brown WR Eagles 9
19 Jonathan Taylor RB Colts 11
20 Bucky Irving RB Buccaneers 9
21 Josh Jacobs RB Packers 5
22 Trey McBride TE Cardinals 8
23 Ladd McConkey WR Chargers 12
24 Tee Higgins WR Bengals 10
25 Chase Brown RB Bengals 10
26 Tyreek Hill WR Dolphins 12
27 Kyren Williams RB Rams 8
28 Josh Allen QB Bills 7
29 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens 7
30 Jayden Daniels QB Commanders 12
31 Davante Adams WR Rams 8
32 Breece Hall RB Jets 9
33 Jalen Hurts QB Eagles 9
34 Omarion Hampton RB Chargers 12
35 Garrett Wilson WR Jets 9
36 George Kittle TE 49ers 14
37 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seahawks 8
38 Terry McLaurin WR Commanders 12
39 Marvin Harrison WR Cardinals 8
40 Xavier Worthy WR Chiefs 10
41 Mike Evans WR Buccaneers 9
42 James Cook RB Bills 7
43 Alvin Kamara RB Saints 11
44 Chuba Hubbard RB Panthers 14
45 Kenneth Walker RB Seahawks 8
46 DJ Moore WR Bears 5
47 Rashee Rice WR Chiefs 10
48 James Conner RB Cardinals 8
49 DK Metcalf WR Steelers 5
50 Tetairoa McMillan WR Panthers 14
51 DeVonta Smith WR Eagles 9
52 Courtland Sutton WR Broncos 12
53 Zay Flowers WR Ravens 7
54 Joe Burrow QB Bengals 10
55 George Pickens WR Cowboys 10
56 Jaylen Waddle WR Dolphins 12
57 Travis Hunter WR Jaguars 8
58 Jameson Williams WR Lions 8
59 Calvin Ridley WR Titans 10
60 Joe Mixon RB Texans 6
61 RJ Harvey RB Broncos 12
62 TreVeyon Henderson RB Patriots 14
63 Sam LaPorta TE Lions 8
64 D’Andre Swift RB Bears 5
65 David Montgomery RB Lions 8
66 Jauan Jennings WR 49ers 14
67 Chris Olave WR Saints 11
68 Rome Odunze WR Bears 5
69 Jakobi Meyers WR Raiders 8
70 Aaron Jones RB Vikings 6
71 Patrick Mahomes QB Chiefs 10
72 Kaleb Johnson RB Steelers 5
73 T.J. Hockenson TE Vikings 6
74 Stefon Diggs WR Patriots 14
75 Chris Godwin WR Buccaneers 9
76 Travis Kelce TE Chiefs 10
77 Isiah Pacheco RB Chiefs 10
78 Tony Pollard RB Titans 10
79 Baker Mayfield QB Buccaneers 9
80 Deebo Samuel WR Commanders 12
81 Jerry Jeudy WR Browns 9
82 Khalil Shakir WR Bills 7
83 Jordan Addison WR Vikings 6
84 Emeka Egbuka WR Buccaneers 9
85 Matthew Golden WR Packers 5
86 Jayden Reed WR Packers 5
87 Josh Downs WR Colts 11
88 Kyler Murray QB Cardinals 8
89 Justin Fields QB Jets 9
90 Cooper Kupp WR Seahawks 8
91 Brian Robinson RB Commanders 12
92 Ricky Pearsall WR 49ers 14
93 Bo Nix QB Broncos 12
94 Evan Engram TE Broncos 12
95 Travis Etienne RB Jaguars 8
96 Caleb Williams QB Bears 5
97 Brock Purdy QB 49ers 14
98 Mark Andrews TE Ravens 7
99 Jaylen Warren RB Steelers 5
100 Tyrone Tracy RB Giants 14
101 J.K. Dobbins RB Broncos 12
102 Michael Pittman WR Colts 11
103 Jordan Mason RB Vikings 6
104 David Njoku TE Browns 9
105 Darnell Mooney WR Falcons 5
106 Javonte Williams RB Cowboys 10
107 Cam Skattebo RB Giants 14
108 Rhamondre Stevenson RB Patriots 14
109 Tre’ Harris WR Chargers 12
110 Jayden Higgins WR Texans 6
111 Keon Coleman WR Bills 7
112 Colston Loveland TE Bears 5
113 Jared Goff QB Lions 8
114 Dak Prescott QB Cowboys 10
115 Tyjae Spears RB Titans 10
116 Zach Charbonnet RB Seahawks 8
117 Justin Herbert QB Chargers 12
118 Drake Maye QB Patriots 14
119 Brandon Aiyuk WR 49ers 14
120 Christian Kirk WR Texans 6
121 Quinshon Judkins RB Browns 9
122 Tucker Kraft TE Packers 5
123 Rashid Shaheed WR Saints 11
124 Trevor Lawrence QB Jaguars 8
125 Dallas Goedert TE Eagles 9
126 Jake Ferguson TE Cowboys 10
127 C.J. Stroud QB Texans 6
128 Tyler Warren TE Colts 11
129 Bhayshul Tuten RB Jaguars 8
130 Dylan Sampson RB Browns 9
131 J.J. McCarthy QB Vikings 6
132 Jordan Love QB Packers 5
133 Luther Burden WR Bears 5
134 Dalton Kincaid TE Bills 7
135 Tank Bigsby RB Jaguars 8
136 Rachaad White RB Buccaneers 9
137 Rashod Bateman WR Ravens 7
138 Ray Davis RB Bills 7
139 Austin Ekeler RB Commanders 12
140 Kyle Williams WR Patriots 14
141 Najee Harris RB Chargers 12
142 Quentin Johnston WR Chargers 12
143 Jaydon Blue RB Cowboys 10
144 Trey Benson RB Cardinals 8
145 Isaac Guerendo RB 49ers 14
146 Tyler Allgeier RB Falcons 5
147 Jack Bech WR Raiders 8
148 Michael Penix QB Falcons 5
149 Adam Thielen WR Panthers 14
150 Brenton Strange TE Jaguars 8
151 Matthew Stafford QB Rams 8
152 Bryce Young QB Panthers 14
153 Hollywood Brown WR Chiefs 10
154 Hunter Henry TE Patriots 14
155 Kyle Pitts TE Falcons 5
156 Geno Smith QB Raiders 8
157 Romeo Doubs WR Packers 5
158 Cedric Tillman WR Browns 9
159 Tua Tagovailoa QB Dolphins 12
160 Zach Ertz TE Commanders 12
161 Cameron Ward QB Titans 10
162 Isaiah Likely TE Ravens 7
163 Marvin Mims WR Broncos 12
164 Wan’Dale Robinson WR Giants 14
165 DeMario Douglas WR Patriots 14
166 Jerome Ford RB Browns 9
167 Joshua Palmer WR Bills 7
168 Miles Sanders RB Cowboys 10
169 Pat Bryant WR Broncos 12
170 Nick Chubb RB Texans 6
171 Rico Dowdle RB Panthers 14
172 Braelon Allen RB Jets 9
173 Will Shipley RB Eagles 9
174 Jalen McMillan WR Buccaneers 9
175 Jaylen Wright RB Dolphins 12
176 Xavier Legette WR Panthers 14
177 Cade Otton TE Buccaneers 9
178 Mike Gesicki TE Bengals 10
179 Roschon Johnson RB Bears 5
180 Jonnu Smith TE Steelers 5
181 Jaylin Noel WR Texans 6
182 Sam Darnold QB Seahawks 8
183 Aaron Rodgers QB Steelers 5
184 Pat Freiermuth TE Steelers 5
185 Mason Taylor TE Jets 9
186 Alec Pierce WR Colts 11
187 Justice Hill RB Ravens 7
188 Woody Marks RB Texans 6
189 Anthony Richardson QB Colts 11
190 Daniel Jones QB Colts 11
191 Dont’e Thornton WR Raiders 8
192 Chig Okonkwo TE Titans 10
193 Brashard Smith RB Chiefs 10
194 Kareem Hunt RB Chiefs 10
195 MarShawn Lloyd RB Packers 5
196 Jarquez Hunter RB Rams 8
197 Darren Waller TE Dolphins 12
198 Tyler Higbee TE Rams 8
199 Dalton Schultz TE Texans 6
200 Theo Johnson TE Giants 14

Mentions
NFL browns-color-logo.svg Cleveland Browns Texans-Logo.svg Houston Texans Jets-Logo.svg New York Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers Primary Logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Orleans Saints Primary Logo New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers Primary Logo Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons Primary Logo Atlanta Falcons Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo Minnesota Vikings Green Bay Packers Primary Logo Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Primary Logo Detroit Lions Chicago Bears Primary Logo Chicago Bears Los Angeles Rams Primary Logo Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks Primary Logo Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers Primary Logo San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals Primary Logo Arizona Cardinals Washington Commanders Primary Logo Washington Commanders Philadelphia Eagles Primary Logo Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants Secondary Logo New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo Dallas Cowboys Jacksonville Jaguars Primary Logo Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans Primary Logo Tennessee Titans Indianapolis Colts Primary Logo Indianapolis Colts Pittsburgh Steelers Primary Logo Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals Primary Logo Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens Primary Logo Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Primary Logo Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos Primary Logo Denver Broncos New England Patriots Primary Logo New England Patriots Buffalo Bills Primary Logo Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Primary Logo Miami Dolphins