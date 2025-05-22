Matthew Berry’s positional rankings for 2025 season

Here are my initial 2025 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for full PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing best ball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

Remember, it’s only May, so these rankings are still extremely fluid. I’ll continue to adjust as news comes out, so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And as we get closer to fantasy draft season, I will expand these positional rankings as well as my overall big board. In the meantime, let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!

QB Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM 1 Josh Allen QB BUF 2 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 3 Jayden Daniels QB WSH 4 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 5 Joe Burrow QB CIN 6 Baker Mayfield QB TB 7 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 8 Kyler Murray QB ARI 9 Caleb Williams QB CHI 10 Justin Fields QB NYJ 11 Bo Nix QB DEN 12 Jared Goff QB DET 13 Brock Purdy QB SF 14 Dak Prescott QB DAL 15 Justin Herbert QB LAC 16 C.J Stroud QB HOU 17 Drake Maye QB NE 18 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX 19 Jordan Love QB GB 20 Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA 21 Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL 22 J.J. McCarthy QB MIN 23 Bryce Young QB CAR 24 Geno Smith QB LV 25 Cam Ward QB TEN

RB Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM 1 Saquon Barkley RB PHI 2 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 4 Ashton Jeanty RB LV 5 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 6 De’Von Achane RB MIA 7 Derrick Henry RB BAL 8 Josh Jacobs RB GB 9 Bucky Irving RB TB 10 Jonathan Taylor RB IND 11 Chase Brown RB CIN 12 Kyren Williams RB LAR 13 Breece Hall RB NYJ 14 James Cook RB BUF 15 Joe Mixon RB HOU 16 Alvin Kamara RB NO 17 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR 18 Omarion Hampton RB LAC 19 Kenneth Walker III RB SEA 20 James Conner RB ARI 21 RJ Harvey RB DEN 22 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE 23 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE 24 David Montgomery RB DET 25 Kaleb Johnson RB PIT 26 Tony Pollard RB TEN 27 Aaron Jones RB MIN 28 D’Andre Swift RB CHI 29 Brian Robinson Jr. RB WSH 30 Isiah Pacheco RB KC 31 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG 32 Jaylen Warren RB PIT 33 Najee Harris RB LAC 34 Jordan Mason RB MIN 35 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA 36 Javonte Williams RB DAL 37 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX 38 Cam Skattebo RB NYG 39 Rachaad White RB TB 40 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 41 Travis Etienne Jr. RB JAX 42 Jaydon Blue RB DAL 43 Tyjae Spears RB TEN 44 Trey Benson RB ARI 45 Isaac Guerendo RB SF 46 Ray Davis RB BUF 47 Tyler Allgeier RB ATL 48 Austin Ekeler RB WSH 49 Tank Bigsby RB JAX 50 Rico Dowdle RB CAR

WR Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM 1 Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN 2 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 3 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 4 Malik Nabers WR NYG 5 Puka Nacua WR LAR 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 7 Nico Collins WR HOU 8 Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAX 9 Drake London WR ATL 10 A.J. Brown WR PHI 11 Ladd McConkey WR LAC 12 Tee Higgins WR CIN 13 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 14 Davante Adams WR LAR 15 Tyreek Hill WR MIA 16 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA 17 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI 18 Terry McLaurin WR WSH 19 Mike Evans WR TB 20 DK Metcalf WR PIT 21 Rashee Rice WR KC 22 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR 23 Xavier Worthy WR KC 24 DJ Moore WR CHI 25 Travis Hunter WR JAX 26 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 27 Zay Flowers WR BAL 28 Courtland Sutton WR DEN 29 Calvin Ridley WR TEN 30 Jameson Williams WR DET 31 Chris Godwin WR TB 32 George Pickens WR DAL 33 Chris Olave WR NO 34 Jordan Addison WR MIN 35 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA 36 Rome Odunze WR CHI 37 Jerry Jeudy WR CLE 38 Jauan Jennings WR SF 39 Deebo Samuel WR WSH 40 Jakobi Meyers WR LV 41 Khalil Shakir WR BUF 42 Matthew Golden WR GB 43 Stefon Diggs WR NE 44 Ricky Pearsall WR SF 45 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF 46 Jayden Reed WR GB 47 Cooper Kupp WR SEA 48 Darnell Mooney WR ATL 49 Josh Downs WR IND 50 Emeka Egbuka WR TB

TE Rankings