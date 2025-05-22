 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

craig_kessler_zach_johnson.jpg
LPGA announces PGA COO Craig Kessler, 39, as tour’s next commissioner
Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
Orioles at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 22
MLB: MAY 21 Mariners at White Sox
Mariners at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 22

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Matthew Berry’s positional rankings for 2025 season

  
Published May 22, 2025 09:48 AM
Lamb, Jeanty highlight Berry’s 2025 fantasy top 10
May 8, 2025 12:03 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze the top 10 of Berry’s updated overall 2025 fantasy football rankings, explaining how the Cowboys acquiring George Pickens affects CeeDee Lamb.

Here are my initial 2025 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for full PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing best ball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

Remember, it’s only May, so these rankings are still extremely fluid. I’ll continue to adjust as news comes out, so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And as we get closer to fantasy draft season, I will expand these positional rankings as well as my overall big board. In the meantime, let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!
Expect Burrow to have a 'massive year' in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze the fantasy outlook for Joe Burrow and explain why the two-time Pro Bowler is set for another big season in 2025.

QB Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Josh Allen QB BUF
2 Lamar Jackson QB BAL
3 Jayden Daniels QB WSH
4 Jalen Hurts QB PHI
5 Joe Burrow QB CIN
6 Baker Mayfield QB TB
7 Patrick Mahomes QB KC
8 Kyler Murray QB ARI
9 Caleb Williams QB CHI
10 Justin Fields QB NYJ
11 Bo Nix QB DEN
12 Jared Goff QB DET
13 Brock Purdy QB SF
14 Dak Prescott QB DAL
15 Justin Herbert QB LAC
16 C.J Stroud QB HOU
17 Drake Maye QB NE
18 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX
19 Jordan Love QB GB
20 Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA
21 Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL
22 J.J. McCarthy QB MIN
23 Bryce Young QB CAR
24 Geno Smith QB LV
25 Cam Ward QB TEN
When will Henry’s fantasy production slow down?
The FFHH crew discuss Derrick Henry's impressive longevity and explain why they're comfortable with trusting the 31-year-old running back in fantasy despite the mileage he's accumulated throughout his career.

RB Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Saquon Barkley RB PHI
2 Bijan Robinson RB ATL
3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET
4 Ashton Jeanty RB LV
5 Christian McCaffrey RB SF
6 De’Von Achane RB MIA
7 Derrick Henry RB BAL
8 Josh Jacobs RB GB
9 Bucky Irving RB TB
10 Jonathan Taylor RB IND
11 Chase Brown RB CIN
12 Kyren Williams RB LAR
13 Breece Hall RB NYJ
14 James Cook RB BUF
15 Joe Mixon RB HOU
16 Alvin Kamara RB NO
17 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR
18 Omarion Hampton RB LAC
19 Kenneth Walker III RB SEA
20 James Conner RB ARI
21 RJ Harvey RB DEN
22 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE
23 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE
24 David Montgomery RB DET
25 Kaleb Johnson RB PIT
26 Tony Pollard RB TEN
27 Aaron Jones RB MIN
28 D’Andre Swift RB CHI
29 Brian Robinson Jr. RB WSH
30 Isiah Pacheco RB KC
31 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG
32 Jaylen Warren RB PIT
33 Najee Harris RB LAC
34 Jordan Mason RB MIN
35 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA
36 Javonte Williams RB DAL
37 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX
38 Cam Skattebo RB NYG
39 Rachaad White RB TB
40 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE
41 Travis Etienne Jr. RB JAX
42 Jaydon Blue RB DAL
43 Tyjae Spears RB TEN
44 Trey Benson RB ARI
45 Isaac Guerendo RB SF
46 Ray Davis RB BUF
47 Tyler Allgeier RB ATL
48 Austin Ekeler RB WSH
49 Tank Bigsby RB JAX
50 Rico Dowdle RB CAR
London can have a 'home run' fantasy season
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. explain why they expect a big year from Drake London in Atlanta but aren't so high on Jonnu Smith after top-tier production with the Miami Dolphins.

WR Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN
2 Justin Jefferson WR MIN
3 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL
4 Malik Nabers WR NYG
5 Puka Nacua WR LAR
6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET
7 Nico Collins WR HOU
8 Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAX
9 Drake London WR ATL
10 A.J. Brown WR PHI
11 Ladd McConkey WR LAC
12 Tee Higgins WR CIN
13 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ
14 Davante Adams WR LAR
15 Tyreek Hill WR MIA
16 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA
17 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI
18 Terry McLaurin WR WSH
19 Mike Evans WR TB
20 DK Metcalf WR PIT
21 Rashee Rice WR KC
22 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR
23 Xavier Worthy WR KC
24 DJ Moore WR CHI
25 Travis Hunter WR JAX
26 DeVonta Smith WR PHI
27 Zay Flowers WR BAL
28 Courtland Sutton WR DEN
29 Calvin Ridley WR TEN
30 Jameson Williams WR DET
31 Chris Godwin WR TB
32 George Pickens WR DAL
33 Chris Olave WR NO
34 Jordan Addison WR MIN
35 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA
36 Rome Odunze WR CHI
37 Jerry Jeudy WR CLE
38 Jauan Jennings WR SF
39 Deebo Samuel WR WSH
40 Jakobi Meyers WR LV
41 Khalil Shakir WR BUF
42 Matthew Golden WR GB
43 Stefon Diggs WR NE
44 Ricky Pearsall WR SF
45 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF
46 Jayden Reed WR GB
47 Cooper Kupp WR SEA
48 Darnell Mooney WR ATL
49 Josh Downs WR IND
50 Emeka Egbuka WR TB
Warren not an ideal fantasy fit in Colts' offense
Matthew Berry explains why target competition and quarterback play hurt Tyler Warren's fantasy stock with the Indianapolis Colts.

TE Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Brock Bowers TE LV
2 Trey McBride TE ARI
3 George Kittle TE SF
4 Sam LaPorta TE DET
5 T.J. Hockenson TE MIN
6 Travis Kelce TE KC
7 Jonnu Smith TE MIA
8 Colston Loveland TE CHI
9 Evan Engram TE DEN
10 David Njoku TE CLE
11 Mark Andrews TE BAL
12 Tucker Kraft TE GB
13 Dallas Goedert TE PHI
14 Jake Ferguson TE DAL
15 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF
16 Tyler Warren TE IND
17 Isaiah Likely TE BAL
18 Brenton Strange TE JAX
19 Pat Freiermuth TE PIT
20 Zach Ertz TE WSH
21 Hunter Henry TE NE
22 Kyle Pitts TE ATL
23 Cade Otton TE TB
24 Mike Gesicki TE CIN
25 Mason Taylor TE NYJ

Mentions
