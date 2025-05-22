Matthew Berry’s positional rankings for 2025 season

Lamb, Jeanty highlight Berry’s 2025 fantasy top 10
May 8, 2025 12:03 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze the top 10 of Berry’s updated overall 2025 fantasy football rankings, explaining how the Cowboys acquiring George Pickens affects CeeDee Lamb.
Here are my initial 2025 positional rankings for PPR leagues.
While these rankings are intended for full PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing best ball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.
Remember, it’s only May, so these rankings are still extremely fluid. I’ll continue to adjust as news comes out, so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And as we get closer to fantasy draft season, I will expand these positional rankings as well as my overall big board. In the meantime, let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!
QB Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
2
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
3
Jayden Daniels
QB
WSH
4
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
5
Joe Burrow
QB
CIN
6
Baker Mayfield
QB
TB
7
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
8
Kyler Murray
QB
ARI
9
Caleb Williams
QB
CHI
10
Justin Fields
QB
NYJ
11
Bo Nix
QB
DEN
12
Jared Goff
QB
DET
13
Brock Purdy
QB
SF
14
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
15
Justin Herbert
QB
LAC
16
C.J Stroud
QB
HOU
17
Drake Maye
QB
NE
18
Trevor Lawrence
QB
JAX
19
Jordan Love
QB
GB
20
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
MIA
21
Michael Penix Jr.
QB
ATL
22
J.J. McCarthy
QB
MIN
23
Bryce Young
QB
CAR
24
Geno Smith
QB
LV
25
Cam Ward
QB
TEN
RB Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Saquon Barkley
RB
PHI
2
Bijan Robinson
RB
ATL
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
4
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
5
Christian McCaffrey
RB
SF
6
De’Von Achane
RB
MIA
7
Derrick Henry
RB
BAL
8
Josh Jacobs
RB
GB
9
Bucky Irving
RB
TB
10
Jonathan Taylor
RB
IND
11
Chase Brown
RB
CIN
12
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
13
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
14
James Cook
RB
BUF
15
Joe Mixon
RB
HOU
16
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
17
Chuba Hubbard
RB
CAR
18
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
19
Kenneth Walker III
RB
SEA
20
James Conner
RB
ARI
21
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
22
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
23
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
24
David Montgomery
RB
DET
25
Kaleb Johnson
RB
PIT
26
Tony Pollard
RB
TEN
27
Aaron Jones
RB
MIN
28
D’Andre Swift
RB
CHI
29
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB
WSH
30
Isiah Pacheco
RB
KC
31
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB
NYG
32
Jaylen Warren
RB
PIT
33
Najee Harris
RB
LAC
34
Jordan Mason
RB
MIN
35
Zach Charbonnet
RB
SEA
36
Javonte Williams
RB
DAL
37
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAX
38
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
39
Rachaad White
RB
TB
40
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
41
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB
JAX
42
Jaydon Blue
RB
DAL
43
Tyjae Spears
RB
TEN
44
Trey Benson
RB
ARI
45
Isaac Guerendo
RB
SF
46
Ray Davis
RB
BUF
47
Tyler Allgeier
RB
ATL
48
Austin Ekeler
RB
WSH
49
Tank Bigsby
RB
JAX
50
Rico Dowdle
RB
CAR
WR Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Ja’Marr Chase
WR
CIN
2
Justin Jefferson
WR
MIN
3
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
4
Malik Nabers
WR
NYG
5
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
6
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
7
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
8
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
JAX
9
Drake London
WR
ATL
10
A.J. Brown
WR
PHI
11
Ladd McConkey
WR
LAC
12
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN
13
Garrett Wilson
WR
NYJ
14
Davante Adams
WR
LAR
15
Tyreek Hill
WR
MIA
16
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
17
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
ARI
18
Terry McLaurin
WR
WSH
19
Mike Evans
WR
TB
20
DK Metcalf
WR
PIT
21
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
22
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
CAR
23
Xavier Worthy
WR
KC
24
DJ Moore
WR
CHI
25
Travis Hunter
WR
JAX
26
DeVonta Smith
WR
PHI
27
Zay Flowers
WR
BAL
28
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
29
Calvin Ridley
WR
TEN
30
Jameson Williams
WR
DET
31
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
32
George Pickens
WR
DAL
33
Chris Olave
WR
NO
34
Jordan Addison
WR
MIN
35
Jaylen Waddle
WR
MIA
36
Rome Odunze
WR
CHI
37
Jerry Jeudy
WR
CLE
38
Jauan Jennings
WR
SF
39
Deebo Samuel
WR
WSH
40
Jakobi Meyers
WR
LV
41
Khalil Shakir
WR
BUF
42
Matthew Golden
WR
GB
43
Stefon Diggs
WR
NE
44
Ricky Pearsall
WR
SF
45
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
SF
46
Jayden Reed
WR
GB
47
Cooper Kupp
WR
SEA
48
Darnell Mooney
WR
ATL
49
Josh Downs
WR
IND
50
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
