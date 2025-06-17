Matthew Berry’s Top 100 Overall Rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
Now that the NFL draft is behind us and training camps are ramping up we have a much clearer picture of the NFL landscape, it’s time to update and expand my overall rankings from Top 50 to Top 100.
While these rankings are obviously adaptable, they are for a 1 QB league with full PPR scoring. And as we get closer to fantasy draft season, these rankings will expand again to a Top 200.
As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all forms of social media (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.
I’m sure you have opinions on who should be on this list, who shouldn’t, who is too high and who is too low. Hit me up.
Matthew Berry’s Top 100 Overall Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Bye
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|Bengals
|12
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Eagles
|5
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Falcons
|12
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Lions
|5
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Vikings
|6
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Cowboys
|7
|7
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Raiders
|10
|8
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Rams
|6
|9
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|Giants
|11
|10
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|49ers
|9
|11
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Lions
|5
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Texans
|14
|13
|Brian Thomas
|WR
|Jaguars
|12
|14
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Raiders
|10
|15
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|Dolphins
|6
|16
|Drake London
|WR
|Falcons
|12
|17
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Ravens
|14
|18
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Eagles
|5
|19
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|Chargers
|5
|20
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Cardinals
|11
|21
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Packers
|10
|22
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Colts
|14
|23
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|Buccaneers
|11
|24
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Bengals
|12
|25
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Chiefs
|6
|26
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Bengals
|12
|27
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Bills
|12
|28
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Ravens
|14
|29
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Jets
|12
|30
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|Commanders
|14
|31
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Rams
|6
|32
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Rams
|6
|33
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Dolphins
|6
|34
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Seahawks
|10
|35
|Marvin Harrison
|WR
|Cardinals
|11
|36
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Eagles
|5
|37
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Jets
|12
|38
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|Commanders
|14
|39
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Buccaneers
|11
|40
|George Kittle
|TE
|49ers
|9
|41
|James Cook
|RB
|Bills
|12
|42
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Saints
|12
|43
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Panthers
|11
|44
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Steelers
|9
|45
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|Bears
|7
|46
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|Panthers
|11
|47
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|Jaguars
|12
|48
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Chiefs
|6
|49
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Texans
|14
|50
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|Chargers
|5
|51
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Eagles
|5
|52
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Broncos
|14
|53
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|Seahawks
|10
|54
|James Conner
|RB
|Cardinals
|11
|55
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Bengals
|12
|56
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Ravens
|14
|57
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Lions
|5
|58
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|Broncos
|14
|59
|George Pickens
|WR
|Cowboys
|7
|60
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|Patriots
|14
|61
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|Browns
|10
|62
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|Titans
|5
|63
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|49ers
|9
|64
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Lions
|5
|65
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Lions
|5
|66
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Bears
|7
|67
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Dolphins
|6
|68
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Buccaneers
|11
|69
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|Vikings
|6
|70
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Bears
|7
|71
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Saints
|12
|72
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Browns
|10
|73
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|Titans
|5
|74
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Buccaneers
|11
|75
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Raiders
|10
|76
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Commanders
|14
|77
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Bills
|12
|78
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Chiefs
|6
|79
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|Steelers
|9
|80
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Vikings
|6
|81
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|Packers
|10
|82
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Vikings
|6
|83
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Patriots
|14
|84
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|49ers
|9
|85
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Cardinals
|11
|86
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Chiefs
|6
|87
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Packers
|10
|88
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Chiefs
|6
|89
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Seahawks
|10
|90
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|Bears
|7
|91
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|Commanders
|14
|92
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Jets
|12
|93
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Broncos
|14
|94
|Josh Downs
|WR
|Colts
|14
|95
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|Dolphins
|6
|96
|Jared Goff
|QB
|Lions
|5
|97
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|49ers
|9
|98
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Falcons
|12
|99
|Michael Pittman
|WR
|Colts
|14
|100
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|49ers
|9