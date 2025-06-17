 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers
Royals at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 17
Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays
Orioles at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 17
Delamar
PGA Tour announces Brian Rolapp as CEO and successor to Jay Monahan

Top Clips

nbc_mx_title24_hymas_250616.JPG
Hymas suffers knee injury at High Point in Moto 2
nbc_mx_title24_deegan_250616.JPG
Deegan came out to make a statement after Colorado
high_point.jpg
Lightning red flags 450 Moto 2 at High Point

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers
Royals at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 17
Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays
Orioles at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 17
Delamar
PGA Tour announces Brian Rolapp as CEO and successor to Jay Monahan

Top Clips

nbc_mx_title24_hymas_250616.JPG
Hymas suffers knee injury at High Point in Moto 2
nbc_mx_title24_deegan_250616.JPG
Deegan came out to make a statement after Colorado
high_point.jpg
Lightning red flags 450 Moto 2 at High Point

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Matthew Berry’s Top 100 Overall Rankings for 2025 fantasy football season

  
Published June 17, 2025 08:51 AM
Why Lawrence, Jennings should see their ADPs rise
May 22, 2025 12:18 PM
Matthew Berry and Co. discuss player ADPs they expect to rise this summer, highlighting Trevor Lawrence in a pass-friendly Jags’ offense, Jauan Jennings’ surge with the 49ers, and a “free lottery ticket” down the board.

Now that the NFL draft is behind us and training camps are ramping up we have a much clearer picture of the NFL landscape, it’s time to update and expand my overall rankings from Top 50 to Top 100.

While these rankings are obviously adaptable, they are for a 1 QB league with full PPR scoring. And as we get closer to fantasy draft season, these rankings will expand again to a Top 200.

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
Matthew Berry’s 2025 Dynasty Rookie Rankings for Superflex and 1QB leagues
Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, and Cam Ward highlight Matthew Berry’s 2025 Dynasty Rookie Rankings.

As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all forms of social media (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

I’m sure you have opinions on who should be on this list, who shouldn’t, who is too high and who is too low. Hit me up.

Matthew Berry’s Top 100 Overall Rankings

﻿Rank Player Position Team Bye
1 Ja’Marr Chase WR Bengals 12
2 Saquon Barkley RB Eagles 5
3 Bijan Robinson RB Falcons 12
4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Lions 5
5 Justin Jefferson WR Vikings 6
6 CeeDee Lamb WR Cowboys 7
7 Ashton Jeanty RB Raiders 10
8 Puka Nacua WR Rams 6
9 Malik Nabers WR Giants 11
10 Christian McCaffrey RB 49ers 9
11 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Lions 5
12 Nico Collins WR Texans 14
13 Brian Thomas WR Jaguars 12
14 Brock Bowers TE Raiders 10
15 De’Von Achane RB Dolphins 6
16 Drake London WR Falcons 12
17 Derrick Henry RB Ravens 14
18 A.J. Brown WR Eagles 5
19 Ladd McConkey WR Chargers 5
20 Trey McBride TE Cardinals 11
21 Josh Jacobs RB Packers 10
22 Jonathan Taylor RB Colts 14
23 Bucky Irving RB Buccaneers 11
24 Tee Higgins WR Bengals 12
25 Rashee Rice WR Chiefs 6
26 Chase Brown RB Bengals 12
27 Josh Allen QB Bills 12
28 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens 14
29 Garrett Wilson WR Jets 12
30 Jayden Daniels QB Commanders 14
31 Davante Adams WR Rams 6
32 Kyren Williams RB Rams 6
33 Tyreek Hill WR Dolphins 6
34 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seahawks 10
35 Marvin Harrison WR Cardinals 11
36 Jalen Hurts QB Eagles 5
37 Breece Hall RB Jets 12
38 Terry McLaurin WR Commanders 14
39 Mike Evans WR Buccaneers 11
40 George Kittle TE 49ers 9
41 James Cook RB Bills 12
42 Alvin Kamara RB Saints 12
43 Chuba Hubbard RB Panthers 11
44 DK Metcalf WR Steelers 9
45 D.J. Moore WR Bears 7
46 Tetairoa McMillan WR Panthers 11
47 Travis Hunter WR Jaguars 12
48 Xavier Worthy WR Chiefs 6
49 Joe Mixon RB Texans 14
50 Omarion Hampton RB Chargers 5
51 DeVonta Smith WR Eagles 5
52 Courtland Sutton WR Broncos 14
53 Kenneth Walker RB Seahawks 10
54 James Conner RB Cardinals 11
55 Joe Burrow QB Bengals 12
56 Zay Flowers WR Ravens 14
57 Jameson Williams WR Lions 5
58 RJ Harvey RB Broncos 14
59 George Pickens WR Cowboys 7
60 TreVeyon Henderson RB Patriots 14
61 Quinshon Judkins RB Browns 10
62 Calvin Ridley WR Titans 5
63 Jauan Jennings WR 49ers 9
64 Sam LaPorta TE Lions 5
65 David Montgomery RB Lions 5
66 Rome Odunze WR Bears 7
67 Jaylen Waddle WR Dolphins 6
68 Chris Godwin WR Buccaneers 11
69 Jordan Addison WR Vikings 6
70 D’Andre Swift RB Bears 7
71 Chris Olave WR Saints 12
72 Jerry Jeudy WR Browns 10
73 Tony Pollard RB Titans 5
74 Baker Mayfield QB Buccaneers 11
75 Jakobi Meyers WR Raiders 10
76 Deebo Samuel WR Commanders 14
77 Khalil Shakir WR Bills 12
78 Patrick Mahomes QB Chiefs 6
79 Kaleb Johnson RB Steelers 9
80 Aaron Jones RB Vikings 6
81 Matthew Golden WR Packers 10
82 T.J. Hockenson TE Vikings 6
83 Stefon Diggs WR Patriots 14
84 Ricky Pearsall WR 49ers 9
85 Kyler Murray QB Cardinals 11
86 Travis Kelce TE Chiefs 6
87 Jayden Reed WR Packers 10
88 Isiah Pacheco RB Chiefs 6
89 Cooper Kupp WR Seahawks 10
90 Caleb Williams QB Bears 7
91 Brian Robinson RB Commanders 14
92 Justin Fields QB Jets 12
93 Bo Nix QB Broncos 14
94 Josh Downs WR Colts 14
95 Jonnu Smith TE Dolphins 6
96 Jared Goff QB Lions 5
97 Brock Purdy QB 49ers 9
98 Darnell Mooney WR Falcons 12
99 Michael Pittman WR Colts 14
100 Brandon Aiyuk WR 49ers 9

Mentions
NFL browns-color-logo.svg Cleveland Browns Texans-Logo.svg Houston Texans Jets-Logo.svg New York Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers Primary Logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Orleans Saints Primary Logo New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers Primary Logo Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons Primary Logo Atlanta Falcons Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo Minnesota Vikings Green Bay Packers Primary Logo Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Primary Logo Detroit Lions Chicago Bears Primary Logo Chicago Bears Los Angeles Rams Primary Logo Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks Primary Logo Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers Primary Logo San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals Primary Logo Arizona Cardinals Washington Commanders Primary Logo Washington Commanders Philadelphia Eagles Primary Logo Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants Secondary Logo New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo Dallas Cowboys Jacksonville Jaguars Primary Logo Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans Primary Logo Tennessee Titans Indianapolis Colts Primary Logo Indianapolis Colts Pittsburgh Steelers Primary Logo Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals Primary Logo Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens Primary Logo Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Primary Logo Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos Primary Logo Denver Broncos New England Patriots Primary Logo New England Patriots Buffalo Bills Primary Logo Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Primary Logo Miami Dolphins Matthew Berry Matthew Berry