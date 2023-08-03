Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

The NFL season is here!

That makes it the perfect time to expand my rankings. With plenty of news surrounding training camp, potential suspensions, returns from injury and position battles, there are several big-name movers in my Top 200.

Remember, these ranks are written as if I had to draft today. Specifically, if I had to draft today in a one QB re-draft league with PPR scoring. It factors in risk with all the players who have a chance of missing games due to suspension or land in a situation that is not as fantasy friendly as their current role or someone could not be ready for the start of the season or their playing time is uncertain etc. etc. etc.

The Top 200 will continually be updated as we get closer to the start of the regular season and get more information. Until then, take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.

MATTHEW BERRY’S TOP 200