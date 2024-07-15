Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024 fantasy football season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fantasy-Life-x-Rotoworld-Draft-Guide-1920x1080-vPromo3.png
Get FantasyLife+ featuring the Rotoworld Draft Guide!
Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2024 fantasy football season
11/07/16 THE OPEN WARM UP.ROYAL TROON.A general view of the clubhouse at Royal Troon
The Open: Weather forecast for Royal Troon calls for ‘unsettled conditions’ come Thursday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_harmanpresser_240715.jpg
Harman: ‘I’m a tough guy to beat’ if I prepare
nbc_golf_lf_bhatiintvanddeskreax_240715.jpg
Bhatia: Everything about Royal Troon is ‘unique’
nbc_dps_copaamericafinalmadness_240715.jpg
Copa America final was a ‘dangerous situation’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fantasy-Life-x-Rotoworld-Draft-Guide-1920x1080-vPromo3.png
Get FantasyLife+ featuring the Rotoworld Draft Guide!
Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2024 fantasy football season
11/07/16 THE OPEN WARM UP.ROYAL TROON.A general view of the clubhouse at Royal Troon
The Open: Weather forecast for Royal Troon calls for ‘unsettled conditions’ come Thursday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_harmanpresser_240715.jpg
Harman: ‘I’m a tough guy to beat’ if I prepare
nbc_golf_lf_bhatiintvanddeskreax_240715.jpg
Bhatia: Everything about Royal Troon is ‘unique’
nbc_dps_copaamericafinalmadness_240715.jpg
Copa America final was a ‘dangerous situation’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024 fantasy football season

  
Published July 15, 2024 12:11 PM
Achane's 'elite upside' makes him a fantasy force
July 11, 2024 05:20 PM
Kyle Dvorchak, Lawrence Jackson and Davis Mattek discuss De’Von Achane's fantasy potential with the Miami Dolphins, comparing the former Texas A&amp;M Aggie to Chris Johnson entering his second season in the NFL.

Here are my updated 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. Non-pass catching RBs such as Derrick Henry or David Montgomery would move up slightly while Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler may drop a couple spots, but overall, most players would not see a significant change in value.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150

These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!

The Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide is now available exclusively through a new partnership with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life. Buy a FantasyLife+ subscription and get the Rotoworld Draft Guides, along with award-winning Fantasy, Betting & DFS tools. Use ROTOWORLD10 at checkout to save 10%!

QB Rankings

RankPrevPlayerPosTeamBye
11Josh AllenQBBills13
22Jalen HurtsQBEagles10
33Lamar JacksonQBRavens13
44Patrick MahomesQBChiefs10
55Anthony RichardsonQBColts11
66C.J. StroudQBTexans7
77Kyler MurrayQBCardinals14
88Joe BurrowQBBengals7
99Dak PrescottQBCowboys7
1010Jordan LoveQBPackers6
11 (↑)12Brock PurdyQB49ers9
12 (↑)13Jayden DanielsQBCommanders14
13 (↓)11Caleb WilliamsQBBears13
1414Trevor LawrenceQBJaguars9
1515Kirk CousinsQBFalcons11
1616Tua TagovailoaQBDolphins10
1717Jared GoffQBLions9
1818Matthew StaffordQBRams10
1919Justin HerbertQBChargers5
2020Deshaun WatsonQBBrowns5
2121Aaron RodgersQBJets7
2222Baker MayfieldQBBuccaneers5
23 (↑)26Geno SmithQBSeahawks5
24 (↑)25Will LevisQBTitans7
25 (↓)23Bryce YoungQBPanthers7
26 (↑)28Derek CarrQBSaints11
27 (↑)30Daniel JonesQBGiants13
28 (↓)24J.J. McCarthyQBVikings13
29 (↓)27Drake MayeQBPatriots11
30 (↓)29Bo NixQBBroncos9

RB Rankings

RankPrevPlayerPosTeamBye
11Christian McCaffreyRB49ers9
22Breece HallRBJets7
33Bijan RobinsonRBFalcons11
44Jahmyr GibbsRBLions9
55Saquon BarkleyRBEagles10
66Jonathan TaylorRBColts11
77Kyren WilliamsRBRams10
88Travis EtienneRBJaguars9
99Derrick HenryRBRavens13
10 (↑)11De’Von AchaneRBDolphins10
11 (↑)12Isiah PachecoRBChiefs10
12 (↓)10Josh JacobsRBPackers6
1313Joe MixonRBTexans7
1414Rachaad WhiteRBBuccaneers5
1515James CookRBBills13
1616Kenneth WalkerRBSeahawks5
1717Alvin KamaraRBSaints11
1818Aaron JonesRBVikings13
1919James ConnerRBCardinals14
2020Rhamondre StevensonRBPatriots11
2121David MontgomeryRBLions9
2222D’Andre SwiftRBBears13
2323Jaylen WarrenRBSteelers6
2424Zamir WhiteRBRaiders13
2525Najee HarrisRBSteelers6
26 (↑)27Zack MossRBBengals7
27 (↓)26Brian RobinsonRBCommanders14
28 (↑)30Jonathon BrooksRBPanthers7
29 (↓)28Raheem MostertRBDolphins10
30 (↓)29Tony PollardRBTitans7
31 (↑)32Tyjae SpearsRBTitans7
32 (↓)31Gus EdwardsRBChargers5
33 (↑)34Devin SingletaryRBGiants13
34 (↓)33Austin EkelerRBCommanders14
3535Javonte WilliamsRBBroncos9
36 (↑)37Ezekiel ElliottRBCowboys7
37 (↓)36Chase BrownRBBengals7
3838Trey BensonRBCardinals14
3939Rico DowdleRBCowboys7
4040Blake CorumRBRams10
4141Zach CharbonnetRBSeahawks5
4242Nick ChubbRBBrowns5
4343Jerome FordRBBrowns5
4444Ty ChandlerRBVikings13
45 (↑)46MarShawn LloydRBPackers6
46 (↓)45Kendre MillerRBSaints11
4747Antonio GibsonRBPatriots11
48 (↑)49Jaleel McLaughlinRBBroncos9
49 (↓)48Tyler AllgeierRBFalcons11
50 (↑)52Chuba HubbardRBPanthers7
51 (↓)50Jaylen WrightRBDolphins10
52 (↑)55J.K. DobbinsRBChargers5
5353Ray DavisRBBills13
54 (↑)58Kimani VidalRBChargers5
55 (↑)57Elijah MitchellRB49ers9
56 (↓)51Khalil HerbertRBBears13
57 (↓)54Bucky IrvingRBBuccaneers5
58 (↓)56Tyrone TracyRBGiants13
59 (↑)NABraelon AllenRBJets7
6060Clyde Edwards-HelaireRBChiefs10

WR Rankings

RankPrevPlayerPosTeamBye
11CeeDee LambWRCowboys7
22Tyreek HillWRDolphins10
33Ja’Marr ChaseWRBengals7
44Justin JeffersonWRVikings13
55Amon-Ra St. BrownWRLions9
66Puka NacuaWRRams10
77A.J. BrownWREagles10
88Garrett WilsonWRJets7
99Drake LondonWRFalcons11
1010Marvin HarrisonWRCardinals14
1111Chris OlaveWRSaints11
1212Davante AdamsWRRaiders13
1313Brandon AiyukWR49ers9
1414Nico CollinsWRTexans7
1515Jaylen WaddleWRDolphins10
1616Mike EvansWRBuccaneers5
1717Deebo SamuelWR49ers9
1818DJ MooreWRBears13
1919Stefon DiggsWRTexans7
20 (↑)23DK MetcalfWRSeahawks5
21 (↓)20Malik NabersWRGiants13
22 (↓) 21Michael PittmanWRColts11
23 (↓)22DeVonta SmithWREagles10
2424Cooper KuppWRRams10
25 (↑)26Tank DellWRTexans7
26 (↑)27Zay FlowersWRRavens13
27 (↓)25Keenan AllenWRBears13
28 (↑)30Amari CooperWRBrowns5
29 (↓)28Christian KirkWRJaguars9
30 (↓)29Tee HigginsWRBengals7
3131George PickensWRSteelers6
3232Terry McLaurinWRCommanders14
33 (↑)34Chris GodwinWRBuccaneers5
34 (↓)33DeAndre HopkinsWRTitans7
3535Diontae JohnsonWRPanthers7
3636Calvin RidleyWRTitans7
3737Jayden ReedWRPackers6
38 (↑)39Hollywood BrownWRChiefs10
39 (↑)43Xavier WorthyWRChiefs10
40 (↓)38Jordan AddisonWRVikings13
41 (↓)40Ladd McConkeyWRChargers5
42 (↓)41Rashee RiceWRChiefs10
43 (↓)42Rome OdunzeWRBears13
44 (↑)45Christian WatsonWRPackers6
45 (↑)46Brian ThomasWRJaguars9
46 (↓)44Courtland SuttonWRBroncos9
47 (↑)48Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSeahawks5
48 (↓)47Curtis SamuelWRBills13
49 (↑)50Keon ColemanWRBills13
50 (↑)53Jameson WilliamsWRLions9
51 (↓)49Tyler LockettWRSeahawks5
52 (↓)51Jerry JeudyWRBrowns5
53 (↓)52Jakobi MeyersWRRaiders13
5454Joshua PalmerWRChargers5
55 (↑)56Rashid ShaheedWRSaints11
56 (↓)55Mike WilliamsWRJets7
5757Romeo DoubsWRPackers6
5858Josh DownsWRColts11
5959Khalil ShakirWRBills13
6060Dontayvion WicksWRPackers6
6161Gabe DavisWRJaguars9
62 (↑)63Brandin CooksWRCowboys7
63 (↑)64Ja’Lynn PolkWRPatriots11
64 (↓)62Darnell MooneyWRFalcons11
6565Adonai MitchellWRColts11
66 (↑)68Xavier LegetteWRPanthers7
67 (↑)71DeMario DouglasWRPatriots11
68 (↓)66Jahan DotsonWRCommanders14
69 (↓)67Adam ThielenWRPanthers7
70 (↓)69Quentin JohnstonWRChargers5
71 (↓)70Ricky PearsallWR49ers9
7272Jermaine BurtonWRBengals7
73 (↑)78Demarcus RobinsonWRRams10
74 (↑)77Rashod BatemanWRRavens13
75 (↓)73Wan’Dale RobinsonWRGiants13
76 (↓)75Marvin MimsWRBroncos9
77 (↓)76Troy FranklinWRBroncos9
78 (↑)80Michael WilsonWRCardinals14
79 (↑)NAGreg DortchWRCardinals14
80 (↓)79Luke McCaffreyWRCommanders14

TE Rankings

RankPrevPlayerPosTeamBye
11Sam LaPortaTELions9
22Travis KelceTEChiefs10
34Trey McBrideTECardinals14
43Mark AndrewsTERavens13
55Dalton KincaidTEBills13
66Evan EngramTEJaguars9
77George KittleTE49ers9
88Jake FergusonTECowboys7
99Kyle PittsTEFalcons11
1010David NjokuTEBrowns5
1111Dallas GoedertTEEagles10
1212Brock BowersTERaiders13
1313Dalton SchultzTETexans7
14 (↑)16Pat FreiermuthTESteelers6
15 (↓)14Cole KmetTEBears13
16 (↓)15T.J. HockensonTEVikings13
1717Luke MusgraveTEPackers6
1818Taysom HillTESaints11
1919Hunter HenryTEPatriots11
2020Noah FantTESeahawks5
2121Cade OttonTEBuccaneers5
22 (↑)23Tyler ConklinTEJets7
23 (↓)22Ben SinnottTECommanders14
24 (↑)25Jonnu SmithTEDolphins10
25 (↓)24Chigoziem OkonkwoTETitans7
2626Juwan JohnsonTESaints11
2727Isaiah LikelyTERavens13
2828Mike GesickiTEBengals7
2929Dawson KnoxTEBills13
3030Michael MayerTERaiders13
Mentions
Matthew Berry Matthew Berry Nauca_Puka.JPG Puka Nacua travis etienne.jpg Travis Etienne Jr. Jake Ferguson Jake Ferguson Garrett Wilson Garrett Wilson ja'marr chase.jpg Ja'Marr Chase Amon-Ra St. Brown Amon-Ra St. Brown 136672.jpg CeeDee Lamb Jonathan Taylor Jonathan Taylor 98200.jpg Kyler Murray Allen_Josh.JPG Josh Allen Mark Andrews Mark Andrews Saquon Barkley HS.jpg Saquon Barkley Lamar JAckson.jpg Lamar Jackson Tyreek Hill HS.jpg Tyreek Hill Dak Prescott Dak Prescott Travis_Kelce_448240..jpg Travis Kelce Achane_De'Von.jpg De'Von Achane Gibbs_Jahmyr-.jpg Jahmyr Gibbs Dalton Kincaid.jpg Dalton Kincaid LaPorta_Sam.jpg Sam LaPorta Richardson_Anthony.jpg Anthony Richardson Bijan Robinson.jpg Bijan Robinson Stroud_C.J.jpg C.J. Stroud Breece Hall HS.jpg Breece Hall Drake London Trey McBride HEADSHOT FINAL.jpg Trey McBride Kyren Williams.jpg Kyren Williams Jordan_Love.jpg Jordan Love Atlanta Falcons 2023 Football Headshots Kyle Pitts Burrow_Joe.jpg Joe Burrow Jalen_Hurts.jpg Jalen Hurts Justin_Jefferson_1069535.jpg Justin Jefferson 13946.jpg A.J. Brown Evan Engram HS.jpg Evan Engram george kittle.png George Kittle Christian McCaffre Christian McCaffrey Tight end David Njoku (85) David Njoku Derrick_Henry_732145.jpg Derrick Henry marvinHARRISONJR.jpg Marvin Harrison Jr.