Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024 fantasy football season
Here are my updated 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.
While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. Non-pass catching RBs such as Derrick Henry or David Montgomery would move up slightly while Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler may drop a couple spots, but overall, most players would not see a significant change in value.
These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.
I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!
QB Rankings
|Rank
|Prev
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Bye
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Bills
|13
|2
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Eagles
|10
|3
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Ravens
|13
|4
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Chiefs
|10
|5
|5
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Colts
|11
|6
|6
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Texans
|7
|7
|7
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Cardinals
|14
|8
|8
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Bengals
|7
|9
|9
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|Cowboys
|7
|10
|10
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Packers
|6
|11 (↑)
|12
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|49ers
|9
|12 (↑)
|13
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|Commanders
|14
|13 (↓)
|11
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|Bears
|13
|14
|14
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Jaguars
|9
|15
|15
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|Falcons
|11
|16
|16
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Dolphins
|10
|17
|17
|Jared Goff
|QB
|Lions
|9
|18
|18
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|Rams
|10
|19
|19
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Chargers
|5
|20
|20
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Browns
|5
|21
|21
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Jets
|7
|22
|22
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Buccaneers
|5
|23 (↑)
|26
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Seahawks
|5
|24 (↑)
|25
|Will Levis
|QB
|Titans
|7
|25 (↓)
|23
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Panthers
|7
|26 (↑)
|28
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Saints
|11
|27 (↑)
|30
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Giants
|13
|28 (↓)
|24
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Vikings
|13
|29 (↓)
|27
|Drake Maye
|QB
|Patriots
|11
|30 (↓)
|29
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Broncos
|9
RB Rankings
|Rank
|Prev
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Bye
|1
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|49ers
|9
|2
|2
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Jets
|7
|3
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Falcons
|11
|4
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Lions
|9
|5
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Eagles
|10
|6
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Colts
|11
|7
|7
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Rams
|10
|8
|8
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|Jaguars
|9
|9
|9
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Ravens
|13
|10 (↑)
|11
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|Dolphins
|10
|11 (↑)
|12
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Chiefs
|10
|12 (↓)
|10
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Packers
|6
|13
|13
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Texans
|7
|14
|14
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Buccaneers
|5
|15
|15
|James Cook
|RB
|Bills
|13
|16
|16
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|Seahawks
|5
|17
|17
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Saints
|11
|18
|18
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Vikings
|13
|19
|19
|James Conner
|RB
|Cardinals
|14
|20
|20
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|Patriots
|11
|21
|21
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Lions
|9
|22
|22
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Bears
|13
|23
|23
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|Steelers
|6
|24
|24
|Zamir White
|RB
|Raiders
|13
|25
|25
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Steelers
|6
|26 (↑)
|27
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Bengals
|7
|27 (↓)
|26
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|Commanders
|14
|28 (↑)
|30
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|Panthers
|7
|29 (↓)
|28
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Dolphins
|10
|30 (↓)
|29
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|Titans
|7
|31 (↑)
|32
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Titans
|7
|32 (↓)
|31
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|Chargers
|5
|33 (↑)
|34
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|Giants
|13
|34 (↓)
|33
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Commanders
|14
|35
|35
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Broncos
|9
|36 (↑)
|37
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|Cowboys
|7
|37 (↓)
|36
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Bengals
|7
|38
|38
|Trey Benson
|RB
|Cardinals
|14
|39
|39
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|Cowboys
|7
|40
|40
|Blake Corum
|RB
|Rams
|10
|41
|41
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|Seahawks
|5
|42
|42
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|Browns
|5
|43
|43
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Browns
|5
|44
|44
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|Vikings
|13
|45 (↑)
|46
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|Packers
|6
|46 (↓)
|45
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Saints
|11
|47
|47
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|Patriots
|11
|48 (↑)
|49
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|Broncos
|9
|49 (↓)
|48
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Falcons
|11
|50 (↑)
|52
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Panthers
|7
|51 (↓)
|50
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|Dolphins
|10
|52 (↑)
|55
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|Chargers
|5
|53
|53
|Ray Davis
|RB
|Bills
|13
|54 (↑)
|58
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|Chargers
|5
|55 (↑)
|57
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|49ers
|9
|56 (↓)
|51
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|Bears
|13
|57 (↓)
|54
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|Buccaneers
|5
|58 (↓)
|56
|Tyrone Tracy
|RB
|Giants
|13
|59 (↑)
|NA
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|Jets
|7
|60
|60
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Chiefs
|10
WR Rankings
|Rank
|Prev
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Bye
|1
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Cowboys
|7
|2
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Dolphins
|10
|3
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|Bengals
|7
|4
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Vikings
|13
|5
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Lions
|9
|6
|6
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Rams
|10
|7
|7
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Eagles
|10
|8
|8
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Jets
|7
|9
|9
|Drake London
|WR
|Falcons
|11
|10
|10
|Marvin Harrison
|WR
|Cardinals
|14
|11
|11
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Saints
|11
|12
|12
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Raiders
|13
|13
|13
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|49ers
|9
|14
|14
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Texans
|7
|15
|15
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Dolphins
|10
|16
|16
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Buccaneers
|5
|17
|17
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|49ers
|9
|18
|18
|DJ Moore
|WR
|Bears
|13
|19
|19
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Texans
|7
|20 (↑)
|23
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Seahawks
|5
|21 (↓)
|20
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|Giants
|13
|22 (↓)
|21
|Michael Pittman
|WR
|Colts
|11
|23 (↓)
|22
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Eagles
|10
|24
|24
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Rams
|10
|25 (↑)
|26
|Tank Dell
|WR
|Texans
|7
|26 (↑)
|27
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Ravens
|13
|27 (↓)
|25
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Bears
|13
|28 (↑)
|30
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Browns
|5
|29 (↓)
|28
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|Jaguars
|9
|30 (↓)
|29
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Bengals
|7
|31
|31
|George Pickens
|WR
|Steelers
|6
|32
|32
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|Commanders
|14
|33 (↑)
|34
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Buccaneers
|5
|34 (↓)
|33
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Titans
|7
|35
|35
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Panthers
|7
|36
|36
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|Titans
|7
|37
|37
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Packers
|6
|38 (↑)
|39
|Hollywood Brown
|WR
|Chiefs
|10
|39 (↑)
|43
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Chiefs
|10
|40 (↓)
|38
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|Vikings
|13
|41 (↓)
|40
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|Chargers
|5
|42 (↓)
|41
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Chiefs
|10
|43 (↓)
|42
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Bears
|13
|44 (↑)
|45
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Packers
|6
|45 (↑)
|46
|Brian Thomas
|WR
|Jaguars
|9
|46 (↓)
|44
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Broncos
|9
|47 (↑)
|48
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Seahawks
|5
|48 (↓)
|47
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Bills
|13
|49 (↑)
|50
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|Bills
|13
|50 (↑)
|53
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Lions
|9
|51 (↓)
|49
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Seahawks
|5
|52 (↓)
|51
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Browns
|5
|53 (↓)
|52
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Raiders
|13
|54
|54
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|Chargers
|5
|55 (↑)
|56
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|Saints
|11
|56 (↓)
|55
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Jets
|7
|57
|57
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Packers
|6
|58
|58
|Josh Downs
|WR
|Colts
|11
|59
|59
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Bills
|13
|60
|60
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Packers
|6
|61
|61
|Gabe Davis
|WR
|Jaguars
|9
|62 (↑)
|63
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|Cowboys
|7
|63 (↑)
|64
|Ja’Lynn Polk
|WR
|Patriots
|11
|64 (↓)
|62
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Falcons
|11
|65
|65
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|Colts
|11
|66 (↑)
|68
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|Panthers
|7
|67 (↑)
|71
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|Patriots
|11
|68 (↓)
|66
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Commanders
|14
|69 (↓)
|67
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Panthers
|7
|70 (↓)
|69
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|Chargers
|5
|71 (↓)
|70
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|49ers
|9
|72
|72
|Jermaine Burton
|WR
|Bengals
|7
|73 (↑)
|78
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|Rams
|10
|74 (↑)
|77
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|Ravens
|13
|75 (↓)
|73
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|Giants
|13
|76 (↓)
|75
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Broncos
|9
|77 (↓)
|76
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|Broncos
|9
|78 (↑)
|80
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Cardinals
|14
|79 (↑)
|NA
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|Cardinals
|14
|80 (↓)
|79
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|Commanders
|14
TE Rankings
|Rank
|Prev
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Bye
|1
|1
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Lions
|9
|2
|2
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Chiefs
|10
|3
|4
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Cardinals
|14
|4
|3
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|Ravens
|13
|5
|5
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Bills
|13
|6
|6
|Evan Engram
|TE
|Jaguars
|9
|7
|7
|George Kittle
|TE
|49ers
|9
|8
|8
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|Cowboys
|7
|9
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Falcons
|11
|10
|10
|David Njoku
|TE
|Browns
|5
|11
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|Eagles
|10
|12
|12
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Raiders
|13
|13
|13
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|Texans
|7
|14 (↑)
|16
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Steelers
|6
|15 (↓)
|14
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Bears
|13
|16 (↓)
|15
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Vikings
|13
|17
|17
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Packers
|6
|18
|18
|Taysom Hill
|TE
|Saints
|11
|19
|19
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Patriots
|11
|20
|20
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Seahawks
|5
|21
|21
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Buccaneers
|5
|22 (↑)
|23
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|Jets
|7
|23 (↓)
|22
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|Commanders
|14
|24 (↑)
|25
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|Dolphins
|10
|25 (↓)
|24
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|Titans
|7
|26
|26
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|Saints
|11
|27
|27
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Ravens
|13
|28
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|Bengals
|7
|29
|29
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Bills
|13
|30
|30
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Raiders
|13