Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024 fantasy football season

Here are my updated 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. Non-pass catching RBs such as Derrick Henry or David Montgomery would move up slightly while Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler may drop a couple spots, but overall, most players would not see a significant change in value.

These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!

QB Rankings

Rank Prev Player Pos Team Bye 1 1 Josh Allen QB Bills 13 2 2 Jalen Hurts QB Eagles 10 3 3 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens 13 4 4 Patrick Mahomes QB Chiefs 10 5 5 Anthony Richardson QB Colts 11 6 6 C.J. Stroud QB Texans 7 7 7 Kyler Murray QB Cardinals 14 8 8 Joe Burrow QB Bengals 7 9 9 Dak Prescott QB Cowboys 7 10 10 Jordan Love QB Packers 6 11 (↑) 12 Brock Purdy QB 49ers 9 12 (↑) 13 Jayden Daniels QB Commanders 14 13 (↓) 11 Caleb Williams QB Bears 13 14 14 Trevor Lawrence QB Jaguars 9 15 15 Kirk Cousins QB Falcons 11 16 16 Tua Tagovailoa QB Dolphins 10 17 17 Jared Goff QB Lions 9 18 18 Matthew Stafford QB Rams 10 19 19 Justin Herbert QB Chargers 5 20 20 Deshaun Watson QB Browns 5 21 21 Aaron Rodgers QB Jets 7 22 22 Baker Mayfield QB Buccaneers 5 23 (↑) 26 Geno Smith QB Seahawks 5 24 (↑) 25 Will Levis QB Titans 7 25 (↓) 23 Bryce Young QB Panthers 7 26 (↑) 28 Derek Carr QB Saints 11 27 (↑) 30 Daniel Jones QB Giants 13 28 (↓) 24 J.J. McCarthy QB Vikings 13 29 (↓) 27 Drake Maye QB Patriots 11 30 (↓) 29 Bo Nix QB Broncos 9

RB Rankings

Rank Prev Player Pos Team Bye 1 1 Christian McCaffrey RB 49ers 9 2 2 Breece Hall RB Jets 7 3 3 Bijan Robinson RB Falcons 11 4 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Lions 9 5 5 Saquon Barkley RB Eagles 10 6 6 Jonathan Taylor RB Colts 11 7 7 Kyren Williams RB Rams 10 8 8 Travis Etienne RB Jaguars 9 9 9 Derrick Henry RB Ravens 13 10 (↑) 11 De’Von Achane RB Dolphins 10 11 (↑) 12 Isiah Pacheco RB Chiefs 10 12 (↓) 10 Josh Jacobs RB Packers 6 13 13 Joe Mixon RB Texans 7 14 14 Rachaad White RB Buccaneers 5 15 15 James Cook RB Bills 13 16 16 Kenneth Walker RB Seahawks 5 17 17 Alvin Kamara RB Saints 11 18 18 Aaron Jones RB Vikings 13 19 19 James Conner RB Cardinals 14 20 20 Rhamondre Stevenson RB Patriots 11 21 21 David Montgomery RB Lions 9 22 22 D’Andre Swift RB Bears 13 23 23 Jaylen Warren RB Steelers 6 24 24 Zamir White RB Raiders 13 25 25 Najee Harris RB Steelers 6 26 (↑) 27 Zack Moss RB Bengals 7 27 (↓) 26 Brian Robinson RB Commanders 14 28 (↑) 30 Jonathon Brooks RB Panthers 7 29 (↓) 28 Raheem Mostert RB Dolphins 10 30 (↓) 29 Tony Pollard RB Titans 7 31 (↑) 32 Tyjae Spears RB Titans 7 32 (↓) 31 Gus Edwards RB Chargers 5 33 (↑) 34 Devin Singletary RB Giants 13 34 (↓) 33 Austin Ekeler RB Commanders 14 35 35 Javonte Williams RB Broncos 9 36 (↑) 37 Ezekiel Elliott RB Cowboys 7 37 (↓) 36 Chase Brown RB Bengals 7 38 38 Trey Benson RB Cardinals 14 39 39 Rico Dowdle RB Cowboys 7 40 40 Blake Corum RB Rams 10 41 41 Zach Charbonnet RB Seahawks 5 42 42 Nick Chubb RB Browns 5 43 43 Jerome Ford RB Browns 5 44 44 Ty Chandler RB Vikings 13 45 (↑) 46 MarShawn Lloyd RB Packers 6 46 (↓) 45 Kendre Miller RB Saints 11 47 47 Antonio Gibson RB Patriots 11 48 (↑) 49 Jaleel McLaughlin RB Broncos 9 49 (↓) 48 Tyler Allgeier RB Falcons 11 50 (↑) 52 Chuba Hubbard RB Panthers 7 51 (↓) 50 Jaylen Wright RB Dolphins 10 52 (↑) 55 J.K. Dobbins RB Chargers 5 53 53 Ray Davis RB Bills 13 54 (↑) 58 Kimani Vidal RB Chargers 5 55 (↑) 57 Elijah Mitchell RB 49ers 9 56 (↓) 51 Khalil Herbert RB Bears 13 57 (↓) 54 Bucky Irving RB Buccaneers 5 58 (↓) 56 Tyrone Tracy RB Giants 13 59 (↑) NA Braelon Allen RB Jets 7 60 60 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Chiefs 10

WR Rankings

Rank Prev Player Pos Team Bye 1 1 CeeDee Lamb WR Cowboys 7 2 2 Tyreek Hill WR Dolphins 10 3 3 Ja’Marr Chase WR Bengals 7 4 4 Justin Jefferson WR Vikings 13 5 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Lions 9 6 6 Puka Nacua WR Rams 10 7 7 A.J. Brown WR Eagles 10 8 8 Garrett Wilson WR Jets 7 9 9 Drake London WR Falcons 11 10 10 Marvin Harrison WR Cardinals 14 11 11 Chris Olave WR Saints 11 12 12 Davante Adams WR Raiders 13 13 13 Brandon Aiyuk WR 49ers 9 14 14 Nico Collins WR Texans 7 15 15 Jaylen Waddle WR Dolphins 10 16 16 Mike Evans WR Buccaneers 5 17 17 Deebo Samuel WR 49ers 9 18 18 DJ Moore WR Bears 13 19 19 Stefon Diggs WR Texans 7 20 (↑) 23 DK Metcalf WR Seahawks 5 21 (↓) 20 Malik Nabers WR Giants 13 22 (↓) 21 Michael Pittman WR Colts 11 23 (↓) 22 DeVonta Smith WR Eagles 10 24 24 Cooper Kupp WR Rams 10 25 (↑) 26 Tank Dell WR Texans 7 26 (↑) 27 Zay Flowers WR Ravens 13 27 (↓) 25 Keenan Allen WR Bears 13 28 (↑) 30 Amari Cooper WR Browns 5 29 (↓) 28 Christian Kirk WR Jaguars 9 30 (↓) 29 Tee Higgins WR Bengals 7 31 31 George Pickens WR Steelers 6 32 32 Terry McLaurin WR Commanders 14 33 (↑) 34 Chris Godwin WR Buccaneers 5 34 (↓) 33 DeAndre Hopkins WR Titans 7 35 35 Diontae Johnson WR Panthers 7 36 36 Calvin Ridley WR Titans 7 37 37 Jayden Reed WR Packers 6 38 (↑) 39 Hollywood Brown WR Chiefs 10 39 (↑) 43 Xavier Worthy WR Chiefs 10 40 (↓) 38 Jordan Addison WR Vikings 13 41 (↓) 40 Ladd McConkey WR Chargers 5 42 (↓) 41 Rashee Rice WR Chiefs 10 43 (↓) 42 Rome Odunze WR Bears 13 44 (↑) 45 Christian Watson WR Packers 6 45 (↑) 46 Brian Thomas WR Jaguars 9 46 (↓) 44 Courtland Sutton WR Broncos 9 47 (↑) 48 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seahawks 5 48 (↓) 47 Curtis Samuel WR Bills 13 49 (↑) 50 Keon Coleman WR Bills 13 50 (↑) 53 Jameson Williams WR Lions 9 51 (↓) 49 Tyler Lockett WR Seahawks 5 52 (↓) 51 Jerry Jeudy WR Browns 5 53 (↓) 52 Jakobi Meyers WR Raiders 13 54 54 Joshua Palmer WR Chargers 5 55 (↑) 56 Rashid Shaheed WR Saints 11 56 (↓) 55 Mike Williams WR Jets 7 57 57 Romeo Doubs WR Packers 6 58 58 Josh Downs WR Colts 11 59 59 Khalil Shakir WR Bills 13 60 60 Dontayvion Wicks WR Packers 6 61 61 Gabe Davis WR Jaguars 9 62 (↑) 63 Brandin Cooks WR Cowboys 7 63 (↑) 64 Ja’Lynn Polk WR Patriots 11 64 (↓) 62 Darnell Mooney WR Falcons 11 65 65 Adonai Mitchell WR Colts 11 66 (↑) 68 Xavier Legette WR Panthers 7 67 (↑) 71 DeMario Douglas WR Patriots 11 68 (↓) 66 Jahan Dotson WR Commanders 14 69 (↓) 67 Adam Thielen WR Panthers 7 70 (↓) 69 Quentin Johnston WR Chargers 5 71 (↓) 70 Ricky Pearsall WR 49ers 9 72 72 Jermaine Burton WR Bengals 7 73 (↑) 78 Demarcus Robinson WR Rams 10 74 (↑) 77 Rashod Bateman WR Ravens 13 75 (↓) 73 Wan’Dale Robinson WR Giants 13 76 (↓) 75 Marvin Mims WR Broncos 9 77 (↓) 76 Troy Franklin WR Broncos 9 78 (↑) 80 Michael Wilson WR Cardinals 14 79 (↑) NA Greg Dortch WR Cardinals 14 80 (↓) 79 Luke McCaffrey WR Commanders 14

TE Rankings