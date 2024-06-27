Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

Here are my updated 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. Non-pass catching RBs such as Derrick Henry or David Montgomery would move up slightly while Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler may drop a couple spots, but overall, most players would not see a significant change in value.

These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!

QB Rankings

RANK PREV PLAYER TEAM BYE 1 1 Josh Allen Bills 13 2 2 Jalen Hurts Eagles 10 3 3 Lamar Jackson Ravens 13 4 4 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 10 5 5 Anthony Richardson Colts 11 6 6 C.J. Stroud Texans 7 7 (↑) 8 Kyler Murray Cardinals 14 8 (↓) 7 Joe Burrow Bengals 7 9 9 Dak Prescott Cowboys 7 10 10 Jordan Love Packers 6 11 11 Caleb Williams Bears 13 12 12 Brock Purdy 49ers 9 13 13 Jayden Daniels Commanders 14 14 14 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 9 15 15 Kirk Cousins Falcons 11 16 16 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 10 17 17 Jared Goff Lions 9 18 18 Matthew Stafford Rams 10 19 19 Justin Herbert Chargers 5 20 (↑) 21 Deshaun Watson Browns 5 21 (↓) 20 Aaron Rodgers Jets 7 22 22 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 5 23 23 Bryce Young Panthers 7 24 24 J.J. McCarthy Vikings 13 25 (↑) 26 Will Levis Titans 7 26 (↓) 25 Geno Smith Seahawks 5 27 27 Drake Maye Patriots 11 28 28 Derek Carr Saints 11 29 (↑) 30 Bo Nix Broncos 9 30 (↓) 29 Daniel Jones Giants 13

RB Rankings

RANK PREV PLAYER TEAM BYE 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 49ers 9 2 2 Breece Hall Jets 7 3 3 Bijan Robinson Falcons 11 4 4 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 9 5 5 Saquon Barkley Eagles 10 6 6 Jonathan Taylor Colts 11 7 7 Kyren Williams Rams 10 8 (↑) 9 Travis Etienne Jaguars 9 9 (↑) 11 Derrick Henry Ravens 13 10 (↓) 8 Josh Jacobs Packers 6 11 (↓) 10 De’Von Achane Dolphins 10 12 (↑) 13 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 10 13 (↓) 12 Joe Mixon Texans 7 14 14 Rachaad White Buccaneers 5 15 15 James Cook Bills 13 16 16 Kenneth Walker Seahawks 5 17 17 Alvin Kamara Saints 11 18 18 Aaron Jones Vikings 13 19 (↑) 20 James Conner Cardinals 14 20 (↓) 19 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 11 21 (↑) 22 David Montgomery Lions 9 22 (↑) 24 D’Andre Swift Bears 13 23 (↑) 25 Jaylen Warren Steelers 6 24 (↓) 23 Zamir White Raiders 13 25 (↑) 26 Najee Harris Steelers 6 26 (↓) 21 Brian Robinson Commanders 14 27 (↑) 29 Zack Moss Bengals 7 28 (↑) 31 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 10 29 (↓) 28 Tony Pollard Titans 7 30 30 Jonathon Brooks Panthers 7 31 (↑) 36 Gus Edwards Chargers 5 32 32 Tyjae Spears Titans 7 33 33 Austin Ekeler Commanders 14 34 34 Devin Singletary Giants 13 35 (↓) 27 Javonte Williams Broncos 9 36 (↑) 37 Chase Brown Bengals 7 37 (↑) 38 Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys 7 38 (↑) 39 Trey Benson Cardinals 14 39 (↑) 44 Rico Dowdle Cowboys 7 40 40 Blake Corum Rams 10 41 41 Zach Charbonnet Seahawks 5 42 (↓) 35 Nick Chubb Browns 5 43 (↓) 42 Jerome Ford Browns 5 44 (↓) 43 Ty Chandler Vikings 13 45 (↑) 48 Kendre Miller Saints 11 46 (↑) 54 MarShawn Lloyd Packers 6 47 (↓) 46 Antonio Gibson Patriots 11 48 (↑) 49 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 11 49 (↑) 51 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 9 50 (↑) 52 Jaylen Wright Dolphins 10 51 (↓) 47 Khalil Herbert Bears 13 52 (↓) 45 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 7 53 (↑) 55 Ray Davis Bills 13 54 (↑) 60 Bucky Irving Buccaneers 5 55 (↓) 50 J.K. Dobbins Chargers 5 56 (↑) 59 Tyrone Tracy Giants 13 57 (↑) NA Elijah Mitchell 49ers 9 58 58 Kimani Vidal Chargers 5 59 (↓) 56 Keaton Mitchell Ravens 13 60 (↑) NA Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs 10

WR Rankings

RANK PREV PLAYER TEAM BYE 1 1 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 7 2 2 Tyreek Hill Dolphins 10 3 3 Ja’Marr Chase Bengals 7 4 4 Justin Jefferson Vikings 13 5 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 9 6 6 Puka Nacua Rams 10 7 7 A.J. Brown Eagles 10 8 8 Garrett Wilson Jets 7 9 9 Drake London Falcons 11 10 (↑) 12 Marvin Harrison Cardinals 14 11 (↓) 10 Chris Olave Saints 11 12 (↑) 14 Davante Adams Raiders 13 13 13 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 9 14 (↓) 11 Nico Collins Texans 7 15 (↑) 21 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 10 16 (↓) 15 Mike Evans Buccaneers 5 17 (↑) 19 Deebo Samuel 49ers 9 18 (↓) 16 DJ Moore Bears 13 19 (↓) 18 Stefon Diggs Texans 7 20 (↑) 23 Malik Nabers Giants 13 21 (↓) 17 Michael Pittman Colts 11 22 22 DeVonta Smith Eagles 10 23 (↓) 20 DK Metcalf Seahawks 5 24 24 Cooper Kupp Rams 10 25 25 Keenan Allen Bears 13 26 26 Tank Dell Texans 7 27 (↑) 28 Zay Flowers Ravens 13 28 (↓) 27 Christian Kirk Jaguars 9 29 29 Tee Higgins Bengals 7 30 30 Amari Cooper Browns 5 31 31 George Pickens Steelers 6 32 (↑) 34 Terry McLaurin Commanders 14 33 (↑) 35 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 7 34 (↑) 40 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 5 35 (↑) 36 Diontae Johnson Panthers 7 36 (↓) 33 Calvin Ridley Titans 7 37 37 Jayden Reed Packers 6 38 (↑) 39 Jordan Addison Vikings 13 39 (↓) 38 Hollywood Brown Chiefs 10 40 (↑) 41 Ladd McConkey Chargers 5 41 (↓) 32 Rashee Rice Chiefs 10 42 42 Rome Odunze Bears 13 43 43 Xavier Worthy Chiefs 10 44 44 Courtland Sutton Broncos 9 45 (↑) 47 Christian Watson Packers 6 46 (↓) 45 Brian Thomas Jaguars 9 47 (↑) 49 Curtis Samuel Bills 13 48 48 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 5 49 (↑) 51 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 5 50 (↓) 46 Keon Coleman Bills 13 51 (↓) 50 Jerry Jeudy Browns 5 52 52 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 13 53 53 Jameson Williams Lions 9 54 (↑) 55 Joshua Palmer Chargers 5 55 (↓) 54 Mike Williams Jets 7 56 (↑) 58 Rashid Shaheed Saints 11 57 (↑) 59 Romeo Doubs Packers 6 58 (↑) NA Josh Downs Colts 11 59 (↓) 56 Khalil Shakir Bills 13 60 (↑) NA Dontayvion Wicks Packers 6 61 (↓) 57 Gabe Davis Jaguars 9 62 (↓) 60 Darnell Mooney Falcons 11 63 (↑) NA Brandin Cooks Cowboys 7 64 (↑) NA Ja’Lynn Polk Patriots 11 65 (↑) NA Adonai Mitchell Colts 11 66 (↑) NA Jahan Dotson Commanders 14 67 (↑) NA Adam Thielen Panthers 7 68 (↑) NA Xavier Legette Panthers 7 69 (↑) NA Quentin Johnston Chargers 5 70 (↑) NA Ricky Pearsall 49ers 9 71 (↑) NA DeMario Douglas Patriots 11 72 (↑) NA Jermaine Burton Bengals 7 73 (↑) NA Wan’Dale Robinson Giants 13 74 (↑) NA Malachi Corley Jets 7 75 (↑) NA Marvin Mims Broncos 9 76 (↑) NA Troy Franklin Broncos 9 77 (↑) NA Rashod Bateman Ravens 13 78 (↑) NA Demarcus Robinson Rams 10 79 (↑) NA Luke McCaffrey Commanders 14 80 (↑) NA Michael Wilson Cardinals 14

