 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
Vingegaard and Pogacar set to resume Tour de France rivalry. Doubts remain over Vingegaard’s fitness
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani contemplating the Home Run Derby amid record-breaking RBI streak with the Dodgers
Tina Charles
Dream leaning on veteran Tina Charles to help fill scoring void left by Rhyne Howard’s injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btealcyyoung_240626.jpg
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
nbc_roto_bteafcwest_240626.jpg
Why AFC West is ‘easiest’ division to handicap
nbc_roto_btebridgestrade_240626.jpg
Knicks got ‘redundancy’ in trade for Bridges

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
Vingegaard and Pogacar set to resume Tour de France rivalry. Doubts remain over Vingegaard’s fitness
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani contemplating the Home Run Derby amid record-breaking RBI streak with the Dodgers
Tina Charles
Dream leaning on veteran Tina Charles to help fill scoring void left by Rhyne Howard’s injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btealcyyoung_240626.jpg
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
nbc_roto_bteafcwest_240626.jpg
Why AFC West is ‘easiest’ division to handicap
nbc_roto_btebridgestrade_240626.jpg
Knicks got ‘redundancy’ in trade for Bridges

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

  
Published June 27, 2024 10:36 AM
Stroud, Diggs among overvalued Best Ball players
May 23, 2024 12:45 PM
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr., Jay Croucher and Denny Carter pick out a few fantasy football players they feel might disappoint based on average draft position in the Best Ball format.

Here are my updated 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. Non-pass catching RBs such as Derrick Henry or David Montgomery would move up slightly while Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler may drop a couple spots, but overall, most players would not see a significant change in value.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s updated way too early overall rankings

These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!

QB Rankings

RANKPREVPLAYERTEAMBYE
11Josh AllenBills13
22Jalen HurtsEagles10
33Lamar JacksonRavens13
44Patrick MahomesChiefs10
55Anthony RichardsonColts11
66C.J. StroudTexans7
7 (↑)8Kyler MurrayCardinals14
8 (↓)7Joe BurrowBengals7
99Dak PrescottCowboys7
1010Jordan LovePackers6
1111Caleb WilliamsBears13
1212Brock Purdy49ers9
1313Jayden DanielsCommanders14
1414Trevor LawrenceJaguars9
1515Kirk CousinsFalcons11
1616Tua TagovailoaDolphins10
1717Jared GoffLions9
1818Matthew StaffordRams10
1919Justin HerbertChargers5
20 (↑)21Deshaun WatsonBrowns5
21 (↓)20Aaron RodgersJets7
2222Baker MayfieldBuccaneers5
2323Bryce YoungPanthers7
2424J.J. McCarthyVikings13
25 (↑)26Will LevisTitans7
26 (↓)25Geno SmithSeahawks5
2727Drake MayePatriots11
2828Derek CarrSaints11
29 (↑)30Bo NixBroncos9
30 (↓)29Daniel JonesGiants13

RB Rankings

RANKPREVPLAYERTEAMBYE
11Christian McCaffrey49ers9
22Breece HallJets7
33Bijan RobinsonFalcons11
44Jahmyr GibbsLions9
55Saquon BarkleyEagles10
66Jonathan TaylorColts11
77Kyren WilliamsRams10
8 (↑)9Travis EtienneJaguars9
9 (↑)11Derrick HenryRavens13
10 (↓)8Josh JacobsPackers6
11 (↓)10De’Von AchaneDolphins10
12 (↑)13Isiah PachecoChiefs10
13 (↓)12Joe MixonTexans7
1414Rachaad WhiteBuccaneers5
1515James CookBills13
1616Kenneth WalkerSeahawks5
1717Alvin KamaraSaints11
1818Aaron JonesVikings13
19 (↑)20James ConnerCardinals14
20 (↓)19Rhamondre StevensonPatriots11
21 (↑)22David MontgomeryLions9
22 (↑)24D’Andre SwiftBears13
23 (↑)25Jaylen WarrenSteelers6
24 (↓)23Zamir WhiteRaiders13
25 (↑)26Najee HarrisSteelers6
26 (↓)21Brian RobinsonCommanders14
27 (↑)29Zack MossBengals7
28 (↑)31Raheem MostertDolphins10
29 (↓)28Tony PollardTitans7
3030Jonathon BrooksPanthers7
31 (↑)36Gus EdwardsChargers5
3232Tyjae SpearsTitans7
3333Austin EkelerCommanders14
3434Devin SingletaryGiants13
35 (↓)27Javonte WilliamsBroncos9
36 (↑)37Chase BrownBengals7
37 (↑)38Ezekiel ElliottCowboys7
38 (↑)39Trey BensonCardinals14
39 (↑)44Rico DowdleCowboys7
4040Blake CorumRams10
41 41Zach CharbonnetSeahawks5
42 (↓)35Nick ChubbBrowns5
43 (↓)42Jerome FordBrowns5
44 (↓)43Ty ChandlerVikings13
45 (↑)48Kendre MillerSaints11
46 (↑)54MarShawn LloydPackers6
47 (↓)46Antonio GibsonPatriots11
48 (↑)49Tyler AllgeierFalcons11
49 (↑)51Jaleel McLaughlinBroncos9
50 (↑)52Jaylen WrightDolphins10
51 (↓)47Khalil HerbertBears13
52 (↓)45Chuba HubbardPanthers7
53 (↑)55Ray DavisBills13
54 (↑)60Bucky IrvingBuccaneers5
55 (↓)50J.K. DobbinsChargers5
56 (↑)59Tyrone TracyGiants13
57 (↑)NAElijah Mitchell49ers9
5858Kimani VidalChargers5
59 (↓)56Keaton MitchellRavens13
60 (↑)NAClyde Edwards-HelaireChiefs10

RELATED: 2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

WR Rankings

RANKPREVPLAYERTEAMBYE
11CeeDee LambCowboys7
22Tyreek HillDolphins10
33Ja’Marr ChaseBengals7
44Justin JeffersonVikings13
55Amon-Ra St. BrownLions9
66Puka NacuaRams10
77A.J. BrownEagles10
88Garrett WilsonJets7
99Drake LondonFalcons11
10 (↑)12Marvin HarrisonCardinals14
11 (↓)10Chris OlaveSaints11
12 (↑)14Davante AdamsRaiders13
1313Brandon Aiyuk49ers9
14 (↓)11Nico CollinsTexans7
15 (↑)21Jaylen WaddleDolphins10
16 (↓)15Mike EvansBuccaneers5
17 (↑)19Deebo Samuel49ers9
18 (↓)16DJ MooreBears13
19 (↓)18Stefon DiggsTexans7
20 (↑)23Malik NabersGiants13
21 (↓)17Michael PittmanColts11
2222DeVonta SmithEagles10
23 (↓)20DK MetcalfSeahawks5
2424Cooper KuppRams10
2525Keenan AllenBears13
2626Tank DellTexans7
27 (↑)28Zay FlowersRavens13
28 (↓)27Christian KirkJaguars9
2929Tee HigginsBengals7
3030Amari CooperBrowns5
3131George PickensSteelers6
32 (↑)34Terry McLaurinCommanders14
33 (↑)35DeAndre HopkinsTitans7
34 (↑)40Chris GodwinBuccaneers5
35 (↑)36Diontae JohnsonPanthers7
36 (↓)33Calvin RidleyTitans7
3737Jayden ReedPackers6
38 (↑)39Jordan AddisonVikings13
39 (↓)38Hollywood BrownChiefs10
40 (↑)41Ladd McConkeyChargers5
41 (↓)32Rashee RiceChiefs10
4242Rome OdunzeBears13
4343Xavier WorthyChiefs10
4444Courtland SuttonBroncos9
45 (↑)47Christian WatsonPackers6
46 (↓)45Brian ThomasJaguars9
47 (↑)49Curtis SamuelBills13
4848Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawks5
49 (↑)51Tyler LockettSeahawks5
50 (↓)46Keon ColemanBills13
51 (↓)50Jerry JeudyBrowns5
5252Jakobi MeyersRaiders13
5353Jameson WilliamsLions9
54 (↑)55Joshua PalmerChargers5
55 (↓)54Mike WilliamsJets7
56 (↑)58Rashid ShaheedSaints11
57 (↑)59Romeo DoubsPackers6
58 (↑)NAJosh DownsColts11
59 (↓)56Khalil ShakirBills13
60 (↑)NADontayvion WicksPackers6
61 (↓)57Gabe DavisJaguars9
62 (↓)60Darnell MooneyFalcons11
63 (↑)NABrandin CooksCowboys7
64 (↑)NAJa’Lynn PolkPatriots11
65 (↑)NAAdonai MitchellColts11
66 (↑)NAJahan DotsonCommanders14
67 (↑)NAAdam ThielenPanthers7
68 (↑)NAXavier LegettePanthers7
69 (↑)NAQuentin JohnstonChargers5
70 (↑)NARicky Pearsall49ers9
71 (↑)NADeMario DouglasPatriots11
72 (↑)NAJermaine BurtonBengals7
73 (↑)NAWan’Dale RobinsonGiants13
74 (↑)NAMalachi CorleyJets7
75 (↑)NAMarvin MimsBroncos9
76 (↑)NATroy FranklinBroncos9
77 (↑)NARashod BatemanRavens13
78 (↑)NADemarcus RobinsonRams10
79 (↑)NALuke McCaffreyCommanders14
80 (↑)NAMichael WilsonCardinals14

TE Rankings

RANKPREVPLAYERTEAMBYE
11Sam LaPortaLions9
22Travis KelceChiefs10
33Mark AndrewsRavens13
44Trey McBrideCardinals14
5 (↑)6Dalton KincaidBills13
6 (↓)5Evan EngramJaguars9
7 (↑)8George Kittle49ers9
8 (↑)9Jake FergusonCowboys7
9 (↓)7Kyle PittsFalcons11
1010David NjokuBrowns5
1111Dallas GoedertEagles10
12 (↑)14Brock BowersRaiders13
1313Dalton SchultzTexans7
14 (↑)15Cole KmetBears13
15 (↓)12T.J. HockensonVikings13
1616Pat FreiermuthSteelers6
17 (↑)25Luke MusgravePackers6
18 (↑)NATaysom HillSaints11
19 (↓)18Hunter HenryPatriots11
2020Noah FantSeahawks5
21 (↓)19Cade OttonBuccaneers5
2222Ben SinnottCommanders14
2323Tyler ConklinJets7
24 (↓)21Chigoziem OkonkwoTitans7
25 (↑)27Jonnu SmithDolphins10
26 (↓)17Juwan JohnsonSaints11
27 (↓)26Isaiah LikelyRavens13
2828Mike GesickiBengals7
29 (↑)NADawson KnoxBills13
30 (↑)NAMichael MayerRaiders13
Mentions
Matthew Berry Matthew Berry NFL MarvinHARRISON-JR.jpg Marvin Harrison Jr. Gibbs_Jahmyr-.jpg Jahmyr Gibbs Dalton Kincaid.jpg Dalton Kincaid LaPorta_Sam.jpg Sam LaPorta Nauca_Puka.JPG Puka Nacua Richardson_Anthony.jpg Anthony Richardson Bijan Robinson.jpg Bijan Robinson Stroud_C.J.jpg C.J. Stroud travis etienne.jpg Travis Etienne Jr. Jake Ferguson Jake Ferguson Breece Hall HS.jpg Breece Hall Drake London Trey McBride HEADSHOT FINAL.jpg Trey McBride Kyren Williams.jpg Kyren Williams Garrett Wilson Garrett Wilson ja'marr chase.jpg Ja'Marr Chase Jordan_Love.jpg Jordan Love Atlanta Falcons 2023 Football Headshots Kyle Pitts Amon-Ra St. Brown Amon-Ra St. Brown Burrow_Joe.jpg Joe Burrow Jalen_Hurts.jpg Jalen Hurts Justin_Jefferson_1069535.jpg Justin Jefferson 136672.jpg CeeDee Lamb Jonathan Taylor Jonathan Taylor 13946.jpg A.J. Brown Josh_Jacobs.jpg Josh Jacobs 98200.jpg Kyler Murray Allen_Josh.JPG Josh Allen Mark Andrews Mark Andrews Saquon Barkley HS.jpg Saquon Barkley Lamar JAckson.jpg Lamar Jackson Evan Engram HS.jpg Evan Engram george kittle.png George Kittle Patrick_Mahomes_839031..jpg Patrick Mahomes Christian McCaffre Christian McCaffrey Tight end David Njoku (85) David Njoku Derrick_Henry_732145.jpg Derrick Henry Tyreek Hill HS.jpg Tyreek Hill Dak Prescott Dak Prescott Travis_Kelce_448240..jpg Travis Kelce