Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season
Here are my updated 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.
While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. Non-pass catching RBs such as Derrick Henry or David Montgomery would move up slightly while Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler may drop a couple spots, but overall, most players would not see a significant change in value.
These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.
I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!
QB Rankings
|RANK
|PREV
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|BYE
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|13
|2
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|10
|3
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|13
|4
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|10
|5
|5
|Anthony Richardson
|Colts
|11
|6
|6
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|7
|7 (↑)
|8
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|14
|8 (↓)
|7
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|7
|9
|9
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|7
|10
|10
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|6
|11
|11
|Caleb Williams
|Bears
|13
|12
|12
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|9
|13
|13
|Jayden Daniels
|Commanders
|14
|14
|14
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|9
|15
|15
|Kirk Cousins
|Falcons
|11
|16
|16
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|10
|17
|17
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|9
|18
|18
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|10
|19
|19
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|5
|20 (↑)
|21
|Deshaun Watson
|Browns
|5
|21 (↓)
|20
|Aaron Rodgers
|Jets
|7
|22
|22
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|5
|23
|23
|Bryce Young
|Panthers
|7
|24
|24
|J.J. McCarthy
|Vikings
|13
|25 (↑)
|26
|Will Levis
|Titans
|7
|26 (↓)
|25
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|5
|27
|27
|Drake Maye
|Patriots
|11
|28
|28
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|11
|29 (↑)
|30
|Bo Nix
|Broncos
|9
|30 (↓)
|29
|Daniel Jones
|Giants
|13
RB Rankings
|RANK
|PREV
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|BYE
|1
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|9
|2
|2
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|7
|3
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|11
|4
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|9
|5
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|Eagles
|10
|6
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|11
|7
|7
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|10
|8 (↑)
|9
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|9
|9 (↑)
|11
|Derrick Henry
|Ravens
|13
|10 (↓)
|8
|Josh Jacobs
|Packers
|6
|11 (↓)
|10
|De’Von Achane
|Dolphins
|10
|12 (↑)
|13
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|10
|13 (↓)
|12
|Joe Mixon
|Texans
|7
|14
|14
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|5
|15
|15
|James Cook
|Bills
|13
|16
|16
|Kenneth Walker
|Seahawks
|5
|17
|17
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|11
|18
|18
|Aaron Jones
|Vikings
|13
|19 (↑)
|20
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|14
|20 (↓)
|19
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|11
|21 (↑)
|22
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|9
|22 (↑)
|24
|D’Andre Swift
|Bears
|13
|23 (↑)
|25
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|6
|24 (↓)
|23
|Zamir White
|Raiders
|13
|25 (↑)
|26
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|6
|26 (↓)
|21
|Brian Robinson
|Commanders
|14
|27 (↑)
|29
|Zack Moss
|Bengals
|7
|28 (↑)
|31
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|10
|29 (↓)
|28
|Tony Pollard
|Titans
|7
|30
|30
|Jonathon Brooks
|Panthers
|7
|31 (↑)
|36
|Gus Edwards
|Chargers
|5
|32
|32
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|7
|33
|33
|Austin Ekeler
|Commanders
|14
|34
|34
|Devin Singletary
|Giants
|13
|35 (↓)
|27
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|9
|36 (↑)
|37
|Chase Brown
|Bengals
|7
|37 (↑)
|38
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Cowboys
|7
|38 (↑)
|39
|Trey Benson
|Cardinals
|14
|39 (↑)
|44
|Rico Dowdle
|Cowboys
|7
|40
|40
|Blake Corum
|Rams
|10
|41
|41
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seahawks
|5
|42 (↓)
|35
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|5
|43 (↓)
|42
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|5
|44 (↓)
|43
|Ty Chandler
|Vikings
|13
|45 (↑)
|48
|Kendre Miller
|Saints
|11
|46 (↑)
|54
|MarShawn Lloyd
|Packers
|6
|47 (↓)
|46
|Antonio Gibson
|Patriots
|11
|48 (↑)
|49
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|11
|49 (↑)
|51
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos
|9
|50 (↑)
|52
|Jaylen Wright
|Dolphins
|10
|51 (↓)
|47
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|13
|52 (↓)
|45
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|7
|53 (↑)
|55
|Ray Davis
|Bills
|13
|54 (↑)
|60
|Bucky Irving
|Buccaneers
|5
|55 (↓)
|50
|J.K. Dobbins
|Chargers
|5
|56 (↑)
|59
|Tyrone Tracy
|Giants
|13
|57 (↑)
|NA
|Elijah Mitchell
|49ers
|9
|58
|58
|Kimani Vidal
|Chargers
|5
|59 (↓)
|56
|Keaton Mitchell
|Ravens
|13
|60 (↑)
|NA
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|Chiefs
|10
WR Rankings
|RANK
|PREV
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|BYE
|1
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|7
|2
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|10
|3
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|Bengals
|7
|4
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|13
|5
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|9
|6
|6
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|10
|7
|7
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|10
|8
|8
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|7
|9
|9
|Drake London
|Falcons
|11
|10 (↑)
|12
|Marvin Harrison
|Cardinals
|14
|11 (↓)
|10
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|11
|12 (↑)
|14
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|13
|13
|13
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|9
|14 (↓)
|11
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|7
|15 (↑)
|21
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|10
|16 (↓)
|15
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|5
|17 (↑)
|19
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|9
|18 (↓)
|16
|DJ Moore
|Bears
|13
|19 (↓)
|18
|Stefon Diggs
|Texans
|7
|20 (↑)
|23
|Malik Nabers
|Giants
|13
|21 (↓)
|17
|Michael Pittman
|Colts
|11
|22
|22
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|10
|23 (↓)
|20
|DK Metcalf
|Seahawks
|5
|24
|24
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|10
|25
|25
|Keenan Allen
|Bears
|13
|26
|26
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|7
|27 (↑)
|28
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|13
|28 (↓)
|27
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|9
|29
|29
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|7
|30
|30
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|5
|31
|31
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|6
|32 (↑)
|34
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|14
|33 (↑)
|35
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|7
|34 (↑)
|40
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|5
|35 (↑)
|36
|Diontae Johnson
|Panthers
|7
|36 (↓)
|33
|Calvin Ridley
|Titans
|7
|37
|37
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|6
|38 (↑)
|39
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|13
|39 (↓)
|38
|Hollywood Brown
|Chiefs
|10
|40 (↑)
|41
|Ladd McConkey
|Chargers
|5
|41 (↓)
|32
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|10
|42
|42
|Rome Odunze
|Bears
|13
|43
|43
|Xavier Worthy
|Chiefs
|10
|44
|44
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|9
|45 (↑)
|47
|Christian Watson
|Packers
|6
|46 (↓)
|45
|Brian Thomas
|Jaguars
|9
|47 (↑)
|49
|Curtis Samuel
|Bills
|13
|48
|48
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seahawks
|5
|49 (↑)
|51
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|5
|50 (↓)
|46
|Keon Coleman
|Bills
|13
|51 (↓)
|50
|Jerry Jeudy
|Browns
|5
|52
|52
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|13
|53
|53
|Jameson Williams
|Lions
|9
|54 (↑)
|55
|Joshua Palmer
|Chargers
|5
|55 (↓)
|54
|Mike Williams
|Jets
|7
|56 (↑)
|58
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|11
|57 (↑)
|59
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|6
|58 (↑)
|NA
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|11
|59 (↓)
|56
|Khalil Shakir
|Bills
|13
|60 (↑)
|NA
|Dontayvion Wicks
|Packers
|6
|61 (↓)
|57
|Gabe Davis
|Jaguars
|9
|62 (↓)
|60
|Darnell Mooney
|Falcons
|11
|63 (↑)
|NA
|Brandin Cooks
|Cowboys
|7
|64 (↑)
|NA
|Ja’Lynn Polk
|Patriots
|11
|65 (↑)
|NA
|Adonai Mitchell
|Colts
|11
|66 (↑)
|NA
|Jahan Dotson
|Commanders
|14
|67 (↑)
|NA
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|7
|68 (↑)
|NA
|Xavier Legette
|Panthers
|7
|69 (↑)
|NA
|Quentin Johnston
|Chargers
|5
|70 (↑)
|NA
|Ricky Pearsall
|49ers
|9
|71 (↑)
|NA
|DeMario Douglas
|Patriots
|11
|72 (↑)
|NA
|Jermaine Burton
|Bengals
|7
|73 (↑)
|NA
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|Giants
|13
|74 (↑)
|NA
|Malachi Corley
|Jets
|7
|75 (↑)
|NA
|Marvin Mims
|Broncos
|9
|76 (↑)
|NA
|Troy Franklin
|Broncos
|9
|77 (↑)
|NA
|Rashod Bateman
|Ravens
|13
|78 (↑)
|NA
|Demarcus Robinson
|Rams
|10
|79 (↑)
|NA
|Luke McCaffrey
|Commanders
|14
|80 (↑)
|NA
|Michael Wilson
|Cardinals
|14
TE Rankings
|RANK
|PREV
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|BYE
|1
|1
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|9
|2
|2
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|10
|3
|3
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|13
|4
|4
|Trey McBride
|Cardinals
|14
|5 (↑)
|6
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|13
|6 (↓)
|5
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|9
|7 (↑)
|8
|George Kittle
|49ers
|9
|8 (↑)
|9
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|7
|9 (↓)
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|11
|10
|10
|David Njoku
|Browns
|5
|11
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|10
|12 (↑)
|14
|Brock Bowers
|Raiders
|13
|13
|13
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|7
|14 (↑)
|15
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|13
|15 (↓)
|12
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|13
|16
|16
|Pat Freiermuth
|Steelers
|6
|17 (↑)
|25
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|6
|18 (↑)
|NA
|Taysom Hill
|Saints
|11
|19 (↓)
|18
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|11
|20
|20
|Noah Fant
|Seahawks
|5
|21 (↓)
|19
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|5
|22
|22
|Ben Sinnott
|Commanders
|14
|23
|23
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|7
|24 (↓)
|21
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|Titans
|7
|25 (↑)
|27
|Jonnu Smith
|Dolphins
|10
|26 (↓)
|17
|Juwan Johnson
|Saints
|11
|27 (↓)
|26
|Isaiah Likely
|Ravens
|13
|28
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|Bengals
|7
|29 (↑)
|NA
|Dawson Knox
|Bills
|13
|30 (↑)
|NA
|Michael Mayer
|Raiders
|13