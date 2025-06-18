Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season

Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze the fantasy outlook for Joe Burrow and explain why the two-time Pro Bowler is set for another big season in 2025.
Here are my expanded and updated 2025 positional rankings for PPR leagues.
While these rankings are intended for full PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing best ball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.
Remember, it’s only June, so these rankings are still extremely fluid. I’ll continue to adjust as news comes out, so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And as we get closer to fantasy draft season, I will expand these positional rankings as well as my overall big board. In the meantime, let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!
QB Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Bye
1
Josh Allen
QB
Bills
12
2
Lamar Jackson
QB
Ravens
14
3
Jayden Daniels
QB
Commanders
14
4
Jalen Hurts
QB
Eagles
5
5
Joe Burrow
QB
Bengals
12
6
Baker Mayfield
QB
Buccaneers
11
7
Patrick Mahomes
QB
Chiefs
6
8
Kyler Murray
QB
Cardinals
11
9
Caleb Williams
QB
Bears
7
10
Justin Fields
QB
Jets
12
11
Bo Nix
QB
Broncos
14
12
Jared Goff
QB
Lions
5
13
Brock Purdy
QB
49ers
9
14
Dak Prescott
QB
Cowboys
7
15
Justin Herbert
QB
Chargers
5
16
Trevor Lawrence
QB
Jaguars
12
17
Drake Maye
QB
Patriots
14
18
C.J. Stroud
QB
Texans
14
19
Jordan Love
QB
Packers
10
20
J.J. McCarthy
QB
Vikings
6
21
Michael Penix
QB
Falcons
12
22
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Dolphins
6
23
Bryce Young
QB
Panthers
11
24
Geno Smith
QB
Raiders
10
25
Matthew Stafford
QB
Rams
6
26
Cameron Ward
QB
Titans
5
27
Sam Darnold
QB
Seahawks
10
28
Aaron Rodgers
QB
Steelers
9
29
Daniel Jones
QB
Colts
14
30
Tyler Shough
QB
Saints
12
RB Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Bye
1
Saquon Barkley
RB
Eagles
5
2
Bijan Robinson
RB
Falcons
12
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
Lions
5
4
Ashton Jeanty
RB
Raiders
10
5
Christian McCaffrey
RB
49ers
9
6
De’Von Achane
RB
Dolphins
6
7
Derrick Henry
RB
Ravens
14
8
Josh Jacobs
RB
Packers
10
9
Jonathan Taylor
RB
Colts
14
10
Bucky Irving
RB
Buccaneers
11
11
Chase Brown
RB
Bengals
12
12
Kyren Williams
RB
Rams
6
13
Breece Hall
RB
Jets
12
14
James Cook
RB
Bills
12
15
Alvin Kamara
RB
Saints
12
16
Chuba Hubbard
RB
Panthers
11
17
Joe Mixon
RB
Texans
14
18
Omarion Hampton
RB
Chargers
5
19
Kenneth Walker
RB
Seahawks
10
20
James Conner
RB
Cardinals
11
21
RJ Harvey
RB
Broncos
14
22
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
Patriots
14
23
Quinshon Judkins
RB
Browns
10
24
David Montgomery
RB
Lions
5
25
D’Andre Swift
RB
Bears
7
26
Tony Pollard
RB
Titans
5
27
Kaleb Johnson
RB
Steelers
9
28
Aaron Jones
RB
Vikings
6
29
Isiah Pacheco
RB
Chiefs
6
30
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB
Commanders
14
31
Tyrone Tracy
RB
Giants
11
32
Jaylen Warren
RB
Steelers
9
33
Javonte Williams
RB
Cowboys
7
34
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
Patriots
14
35
Travis Etienne
RB
Jaguars
12
36
Najee Harris
RB
Chargers
5
37
Cam Skattebo
RB
Giants
11
38
Tyjae Spears
RB
Titans
5
39
Zach Charbonnet
RB
Seahawks
10
40
Jordan Mason
RB
Vikings
6
41
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
Jaguars
12
42
Rachaad White
RB
Buccaneers
11
43
Austin Ekeler
RB
Commanders
14
44
Jaydon Blue
RB
Cowboys
7
45
J.K. Dobbins
RB
Broncos
5
46
Trey Benson
RB
Cardinals
11
47
Ray Davis
RB
Bills
12
48
Isaac Guerendo
RB
49ers
9
49
Tyler Allgeier
RB
Falcons
12
50
Tank Bigsby
RB
Jaguars
12
51
Roschon Johnson
RB
Bears
7
52
Rico Dowdle
RB
Panthers
11
53
Braelon Allen
RB
Jets
12
54
Jaylen Wright
RB
Dolphins
6
55
Nick Chubb
RB
Texans
14
56
MarShawn Lloyd
RB
Packers
10
57
Kareem Hunt
RB
Chiefs
6
58
Justice Hill
RB
Ravens
14
59
Will Shipley
RB
Eagles
5
60
Miles Sanders
RB
Cowboys
7
WR Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Bye
1
Ja’Marr Chase
WR
Bengals
12
2
Justin Jefferson
WR
Vikings
6
3
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Cowboys
7
4
Puka Nacua
WR
Rams
6
5
Malik Nabers
WR
Giants
11
6
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
Lions
5
7
Nico Collins
WR
Texans
14
8
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
Jaguars
12
9
Drake London
WR
Falcons
12
10
A.J. Brown
WR
Eagles
5
11
Ladd McConkey
WR
Chargers
5
12
Tee Higgins
WR
Bengals
12
13
Rashee Rice
WR
Chiefs
6
14
Garrett Wilson
WR
Jets
12
15
Davante Adams
WR
Rams
6
16
Tyreek Hill
WR
Dolphins
6
17
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
Seahawks
10
18
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
Cardinals
11
19
Terry McLaurin
WR
Commanders
14
20
Mike Evans
WR
Buccaneers
11
21
DK Metcalf
WR
Steelers
9
22
DJ Moore
WR
Bears
7
23
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
Panthers
11
24
Travis Hunter
WR
Jaguars
12
25
Xavier Worthy
WR
Chiefs
6
26
DeVonta Smith
WR
Eagles
5
27
Courtland Sutton
WR
Broncos
14
28
Zay Flowers
WR
Ravens
14
29
Jameson Williams
WR
Lions
5
30
George Pickens
WR
Cowboys
7
31
Calvin Ridley
WR
Titans
5
32
Jauan Jennings
WR
49ers
9
33
Rome Odunze
WR
Bears
7
34
Jaylen Waddle
WR
Dolphins
6
35
Chris Godwin
WR
Buccaneers
11
36
Jordan Addison
WR
Vikings
6
37
Chris Olave
WR
Saints
12
38
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Browns
10
39
Jakobi Meyers
WR
Raiders
10
40
Deebo Samuel
WR
Commanders
14
41
Khalil Shakir
WR
Bills
12
42
Matthew Golden
WR
Packers
10
43
Stefon Diggs
WR
Patriots
14
44
Ricky Pearsall
WR
49ers
9
45
Jayden Reed
WR
Packers
10
46
Cooper Kupp
WR
Seahawks
10
47
Josh Downs
WR
Colts
14
48
Darnell Mooney
WR
Falcons
12
49
Michael Pittman
WR
Colts
14
50
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
49ers
9
51
Emeka Egbuka
WR
Buccaneers
11
52
Jack Bech
WR
Raiders
10
53
Jayden Higgins
WR
Texans
14
54
Tre Harris
WR
Chargers
5
55
Rashid Shaheed
WR
Saints
12
56
Luther Burden
WR
Bears
7
57
Kyle Williams
WR
Patriots
14
58
Keon Coleman
WR
Bills
12
59
Christian Kirk
WR
Texans
14
60
Rashod Bateman
WR
Ravens
14
