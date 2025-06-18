 Skip navigation
All Scores
Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season

  
Published June 18, 2025 10:02 AM
Expect Burrow to have a 'massive year' in fantasy
May 15, 2025 01:41 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze the fantasy outlook for Joe Burrow and explain why the two-time Pro Bowler is set for another big season in 2025.

Here are my expanded and updated 2025 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for full PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing best ball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Matthew Berry’s Top 100 Overall Rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
Ja’Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, and Justin Jefferson headline Matthew Berry’s updated and expanded rankings.

Remember, it’s only June, so these rankings are still extremely fluid. I’ll continue to adjust as news comes out, so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And as we get closer to fantasy draft season, I will expand these positional rankings as well as my overall big board. In the meantime, let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!
Purdy ‘more valuable’ to SF than any other team?
For Matthew Berry, Brock Purdy’s five-year extension with the 49ers shows how he is “more valuable” to San Francisco than any other team, but how much better is he than a potential alternative?

QB Rankings

﻿Rank Player Position Team Bye
1 Josh Allen QB Bills 12
2 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens 14
3 Jayden Daniels QB Commanders 14
4 Jalen Hurts QB Eagles 5
5 Joe Burrow QB Bengals 12
6 Baker Mayfield QB Buccaneers 11
7 Patrick Mahomes QB Chiefs 6
8 Kyler Murray QB Cardinals 11
9 Caleb Williams QB Bears 7
10 Justin Fields QB Jets 12
11 Bo Nix QB Broncos 14
12 Jared Goff QB Lions 5
13 Brock Purdy QB 49ers 9
14 Dak Prescott QB Cowboys 7
15 Justin Herbert QB Chargers 5
16 Trevor Lawrence QB Jaguars 12
17 Drake Maye QB Patriots 14
18 C.J. Stroud QB Texans 14
19 Jordan Love QB Packers 10
20 J.J. McCarthy QB Vikings 6
21 Michael Penix QB Falcons 12
22 Tua Tagovailoa QB Dolphins 6
23 Bryce Young QB Panthers 11
24 Geno Smith QB Raiders 10
25 Matthew Stafford QB Rams 6
26 Cameron Ward QB Titans 5
27 Sam Darnold QB Seahawks 10
28 Aaron Rodgers QB Steelers 9
29 Daniel Jones QB Colts 14
30 Tyler Shough QB Saints 12
Spears has most upside in possible three-way split
With the Titans deploying a potential three-way split in the backfield, Matthew Berry and Co. like Tyjae Spears as the best of the bunch with the most upside as a pass catcher.

RB Rankings

﻿Rank Player Position Team Bye
1 Saquon Barkley RB Eagles 5
2 Bijan Robinson RB Falcons 12
3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Lions 5
4 Ashton Jeanty RB Raiders 10
5 Christian McCaffrey RB 49ers 9
6 De’Von Achane RB Dolphins 6
7 Derrick Henry RB Ravens 14
8 Josh Jacobs RB Packers 10
9 Jonathan Taylor RB Colts 14
10 Bucky Irving RB Buccaneers 11
11 Chase Brown RB Bengals 12
12 Kyren Williams RB Rams 6
13 Breece Hall RB Jets 12
14 James Cook RB Bills 12
15 Alvin Kamara RB Saints 12
16 Chuba Hubbard RB Panthers 11
17 Joe Mixon RB Texans 14
18 Omarion Hampton RB Chargers 5
19 Kenneth Walker RB Seahawks 10
20 James Conner RB Cardinals 11
21 RJ Harvey RB Broncos 14
22 TreVeyon Henderson RB Patriots 14
23 Quinshon Judkins RB Browns 10
24 David Montgomery RB Lions 5
25 D’Andre Swift RB Bears 7
26 Tony Pollard RB Titans 5
27 Kaleb Johnson RB Steelers 9
28 Aaron Jones RB Vikings 6
29 Isiah Pacheco RB Chiefs 6
30 Brian Robinson Jr. RB Commanders 14
31 Tyrone Tracy RB Giants 11
32 Jaylen Warren RB Steelers 9
33 Javonte Williams RB Cowboys 7
34 Rhamondre Stevenson RB Patriots 14
35 Travis Etienne RB Jaguars 12
36 Najee Harris RB Chargers 5
37 Cam Skattebo RB Giants 11
38 Tyjae Spears RB Titans 5
39 Zach Charbonnet RB Seahawks 10
40 Jordan Mason RB Vikings 6
41 Bhayshul Tuten RB Jaguars 12
42 Rachaad White RB Buccaneers 11
43 Austin Ekeler RB Commanders 14
44 Jaydon Blue RB Cowboys 7
45 J.K. Dobbins RB Broncos 5
46 Trey Benson RB Cardinals 11
47 Ray Davis RB Bills 12
48 Isaac Guerendo RB 49ers 9
49 Tyler Allgeier RB Falcons 12
50 Tank Bigsby RB Jaguars 12
51 Roschon Johnson RB Bears 7
52 Rico Dowdle RB Panthers 11
53 Braelon Allen RB Jets 12
54 Jaylen Wright RB Dolphins 6
55 Nick Chubb RB Texans 14
56 MarShawn Lloyd RB Packers 10
57 Kareem Hunt RB Chiefs 6
58 Justice Hill RB Ravens 14
59 Will Shipley RB Eagles 5
60 Miles Sanders RB Cowboys 7
How to navigate Week 17 and bye weeks in fantasy
The FFHH crew discuss the importance of Week 17 and bye weeks in fantasy football, breaking down how managers can make the most of these scenarios.

WR Rankings

﻿Rank Player Position Team Bye
1 Ja’Marr Chase WR Bengals 12
2 Justin Jefferson WR Vikings 6
3 CeeDee Lamb WR Cowboys 7
4 Puka Nacua WR Rams 6
5 Malik Nabers WR Giants 11
6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Lions 5
7 Nico Collins WR Texans 14
8 Brian Thomas Jr. WR Jaguars 12
9 Drake London WR Falcons 12
10 A.J. Brown WR Eagles 5
11 Ladd McConkey WR Chargers 5
12 Tee Higgins WR Bengals 12
13 Rashee Rice WR Chiefs 6
14 Garrett Wilson WR Jets 12
15 Davante Adams WR Rams 6
16 Tyreek Hill WR Dolphins 6
17 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seahawks 10
18 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Cardinals 11
19 Terry McLaurin WR Commanders 14
20 Mike Evans WR Buccaneers 11
21 DK Metcalf WR Steelers 9
22 DJ Moore WR Bears 7
23 Tetairoa McMillan WR Panthers 11
24 Travis Hunter WR Jaguars 12
25 Xavier Worthy WR Chiefs 6
26 DeVonta Smith WR Eagles 5
27 Courtland Sutton WR Broncos 14
28 Zay Flowers WR Ravens 14
29 Jameson Williams WR Lions 5
30 George Pickens WR Cowboys 7
31 Calvin Ridley WR Titans 5
32 Jauan Jennings WR 49ers 9
33 Rome Odunze WR Bears 7
34 Jaylen Waddle WR Dolphins 6
35 Chris Godwin WR Buccaneers 11
36 Jordan Addison WR Vikings 6
37 Chris Olave WR Saints 12
38 Jerry Jeudy WR Browns 10
39 Jakobi Meyers WR Raiders 10
40 Deebo Samuel WR Commanders 14
41 Khalil Shakir WR Bills 12
42 Matthew Golden WR Packers 10
43 Stefon Diggs WR Patriots 14
44 Ricky Pearsall WR 49ers 9
45 Jayden Reed WR Packers 10
46 Cooper Kupp WR Seahawks 10
47 Josh Downs WR Colts 14
48 Darnell Mooney WR Falcons 12
49 Michael Pittman WR Colts 14
50 Brandon Aiyuk WR 49ers 9
51 Emeka Egbuka WR Buccaneers 11
52 Jack Bech WR Raiders 10
53 Jayden Higgins WR Texans 14
54 Tre Harris WR Chargers 5
55 Rashid Shaheed WR Saints 12
56 Luther Burden WR Bears 7
57 Kyle Williams WR Patriots 14
58 Keon Coleman WR Bills 12
59 Christian Kirk WR Texans 14
60 Rashod Bateman WR Ravens 14
Moore top 50 in fantasy despite Loveland’s arrival
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. finish going through Berry’s updated overall 2025 fantasy football rankings, projecting how much the Bears drafting Colston Loveland will hamper Moore.

TE Rankings

﻿Rank Player Position Team Bye
1 Brock Bowers TE Raiders 10
2 Trey McBride TE Cardinals 11
3 George Kittle TE 49ers 9
4 Sam LaPorta TE Lions 5
5 T.J. Hockenson TE Vikings 6
6 Travis Kelce TE Chiefs 6
7 Jonnu Smith TE Dolphins 6
8 Evan Engram TE Broncos 14
9 Colston Loveland TE Bears 7
10 David Njoku TE Browns 10
11 Mark Andrews TE Ravens 14
12 Tucker Kraft TE Packers 10
13 Dallas Goedert TE Eagles 5
14 Jake Ferguson TE Cowboys 7
15 Tyler Warren TE Colts 14
16 Dalton Kincaid TE Bills 12
17 Brenton Strange TE Jaguars 12
18 Pat Freiermuth TE Steelers 9
19 Isaiah Likely TE Ravens 14
20 Kyle Pitts TE Falcons 12
21 Zach Ertz TE Commanders 14
22 Hunter Henry TE Patriots 14
23 Mike Gesicki TE Bengals 12
24 Cade Otton TE Buccaneers 11
25 Mason Taylor TE Jets 12
26 Dalton Schultz TE Texans 14
27 Chig Okonkwo TE Titans 5
28 Tyler Higbee TE Rams 6
29 Theo Johnson TE Giants 11
30 Juwan Johnson TE Saints 12

Mentions
