Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season

Here are my expanded and updated 2025 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for full PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing best ball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

Remember, it’s only June, so these rankings are still extremely fluid. I’ll continue to adjust as news comes out, so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And as we get closer to fantasy draft season, I will expand these positional rankings as well as my overall big board. In the meantime, let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!

QB Rankings

﻿Rank Player Position Team Bye 1 Josh Allen QB Bills 12 2 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens 14 3 Jayden Daniels QB Commanders 14 4 Jalen Hurts QB Eagles 5 5 Joe Burrow QB Bengals 12 6 Baker Mayfield QB Buccaneers 11 7 Patrick Mahomes QB Chiefs 6 8 Kyler Murray QB Cardinals 11 9 Caleb Williams QB Bears 7 10 Justin Fields QB Jets 12 11 Bo Nix QB Broncos 14 12 Jared Goff QB Lions 5 13 Brock Purdy QB 49ers 9 14 Dak Prescott QB Cowboys 7 15 Justin Herbert QB Chargers 5 16 Trevor Lawrence QB Jaguars 12 17 Drake Maye QB Patriots 14 18 C.J. Stroud QB Texans 14 19 Jordan Love QB Packers 10 20 J.J. McCarthy QB Vikings 6 21 Michael Penix QB Falcons 12 22 Tua Tagovailoa QB Dolphins 6 23 Bryce Young QB Panthers 11 24 Geno Smith QB Raiders 10 25 Matthew Stafford QB Rams 6 26 Cameron Ward QB Titans 5 27 Sam Darnold QB Seahawks 10 28 Aaron Rodgers QB Steelers 9 29 Daniel Jones QB Colts 14 30 Tyler Shough QB Saints 12

RB Rankings

﻿Rank Player Position Team Bye 1 Saquon Barkley RB Eagles 5 2 Bijan Robinson RB Falcons 12 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Lions 5 4 Ashton Jeanty RB Raiders 10 5 Christian McCaffrey RB 49ers 9 6 De’Von Achane RB Dolphins 6 7 Derrick Henry RB Ravens 14 8 Josh Jacobs RB Packers 10 9 Jonathan Taylor RB Colts 14 10 Bucky Irving RB Buccaneers 11 11 Chase Brown RB Bengals 12 12 Kyren Williams RB Rams 6 13 Breece Hall RB Jets 12 14 James Cook RB Bills 12 15 Alvin Kamara RB Saints 12 16 Chuba Hubbard RB Panthers 11 17 Joe Mixon RB Texans 14 18 Omarion Hampton RB Chargers 5 19 Kenneth Walker RB Seahawks 10 20 James Conner RB Cardinals 11 21 RJ Harvey RB Broncos 14 22 TreVeyon Henderson RB Patriots 14 23 Quinshon Judkins RB Browns 10 24 David Montgomery RB Lions 5 25 D’Andre Swift RB Bears 7 26 Tony Pollard RB Titans 5 27 Kaleb Johnson RB Steelers 9 28 Aaron Jones RB Vikings 6 29 Isiah Pacheco RB Chiefs 6 30 Brian Robinson Jr. RB Commanders 14 31 Tyrone Tracy RB Giants 11 32 Jaylen Warren RB Steelers 9 33 Javonte Williams RB Cowboys 7 34 Rhamondre Stevenson RB Patriots 14 35 Travis Etienne RB Jaguars 12 36 Najee Harris RB Chargers 5 37 Cam Skattebo RB Giants 11 38 Tyjae Spears RB Titans 5 39 Zach Charbonnet RB Seahawks 10 40 Jordan Mason RB Vikings 6 41 Bhayshul Tuten RB Jaguars 12 42 Rachaad White RB Buccaneers 11 43 Austin Ekeler RB Commanders 14 44 Jaydon Blue RB Cowboys 7 45 J.K. Dobbins RB Broncos 5 46 Trey Benson RB Cardinals 11 47 Ray Davis RB Bills 12 48 Isaac Guerendo RB 49ers 9 49 Tyler Allgeier RB Falcons 12 50 Tank Bigsby RB Jaguars 12 51 Roschon Johnson RB Bears 7 52 Rico Dowdle RB Panthers 11 53 Braelon Allen RB Jets 12 54 Jaylen Wright RB Dolphins 6 55 Nick Chubb RB Texans 14 56 MarShawn Lloyd RB Packers 10 57 Kareem Hunt RB Chiefs 6 58 Justice Hill RB Ravens 14 59 Will Shipley RB Eagles 5 60 Miles Sanders RB Cowboys 7

WR Rankings

﻿Rank Player Position Team Bye 1 Ja’Marr Chase WR Bengals 12 2 Justin Jefferson WR Vikings 6 3 CeeDee Lamb WR Cowboys 7 4 Puka Nacua WR Rams 6 5 Malik Nabers WR Giants 11 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Lions 5 7 Nico Collins WR Texans 14 8 Brian Thomas Jr. WR Jaguars 12 9 Drake London WR Falcons 12 10 A.J. Brown WR Eagles 5 11 Ladd McConkey WR Chargers 5 12 Tee Higgins WR Bengals 12 13 Rashee Rice WR Chiefs 6 14 Garrett Wilson WR Jets 12 15 Davante Adams WR Rams 6 16 Tyreek Hill WR Dolphins 6 17 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seahawks 10 18 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Cardinals 11 19 Terry McLaurin WR Commanders 14 20 Mike Evans WR Buccaneers 11 21 DK Metcalf WR Steelers 9 22 DJ Moore WR Bears 7 23 Tetairoa McMillan WR Panthers 11 24 Travis Hunter WR Jaguars 12 25 Xavier Worthy WR Chiefs 6 26 DeVonta Smith WR Eagles 5 27 Courtland Sutton WR Broncos 14 28 Zay Flowers WR Ravens 14 29 Jameson Williams WR Lions 5 30 George Pickens WR Cowboys 7 31 Calvin Ridley WR Titans 5 32 Jauan Jennings WR 49ers 9 33 Rome Odunze WR Bears 7 34 Jaylen Waddle WR Dolphins 6 35 Chris Godwin WR Buccaneers 11 36 Jordan Addison WR Vikings 6 37 Chris Olave WR Saints 12 38 Jerry Jeudy WR Browns 10 39 Jakobi Meyers WR Raiders 10 40 Deebo Samuel WR Commanders 14 41 Khalil Shakir WR Bills 12 42 Matthew Golden WR Packers 10 43 Stefon Diggs WR Patriots 14 44 Ricky Pearsall WR 49ers 9 45 Jayden Reed WR Packers 10 46 Cooper Kupp WR Seahawks 10 47 Josh Downs WR Colts 14 48 Darnell Mooney WR Falcons 12 49 Michael Pittman WR Colts 14 50 Brandon Aiyuk WR 49ers 9 51 Emeka Egbuka WR Buccaneers 11 52 Jack Bech WR Raiders 10 53 Jayden Higgins WR Texans 14 54 Tre Harris WR Chargers 5 55 Rashid Shaheed WR Saints 12 56 Luther Burden WR Bears 7 57 Kyle Williams WR Patriots 14 58 Keon Coleman WR Bills 12 59 Christian Kirk WR Texans 14 60 Rashod Bateman WR Ravens 14

