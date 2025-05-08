Matthew Berry’s Updated Top 50 Overall Rankings for 2025

Now that the NFL draft is behind us and we have a much clearer picture of the NFL landscape, it’s time to update my top 50 overall rankings, which includes four rookies.

While these rankings are obviously adaptable, they are for a 1 QB league with full PPR scoring. And as we get closer to fantasy draft season, these rankings will expand to a top 100 and eventually a top 200.

As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all forms of social media (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

Hard to keep it to just 50, and yes, I’m sure you have opinions on who should be on this list, who shouldn’t, who is too high and who is too low. Hit me up.

Matthew Berry’s Updated Top 50 Overall Rankings