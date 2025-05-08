 Skip navigation
Matthew Berry's Updated Top 50 Overall Rankings for 2025

  
Published May 8, 2025 10:47 AM
Now that the NFL draft is behind us and we have a much clearer picture of the NFL landscape, it’s time to update my top 50 overall rankings, which includes four rookies.

While these rankings are obviously adaptable, they are for a 1 QB league with full PPR scoring. And as we get closer to fantasy draft season, these rankings will expand to a top 100 and eventually a top 200.

As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all forms of social media (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

Hard to keep it to just 50, and yes, I’m sure you have opinions on who should be on this list, who shouldn’t, who is too high and who is too low. Hit me up.

Matthew Berry’s Updated Top 50 Overall Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS POS RANK TEAM
1 Ja’Marr Chase WR WR1 CIN
2 Saquon Barkley RB RB1 PHI
3 Bijan Robinson RB RB2 ATL
4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB RB3 DET
5 Justin Jefferson WR WR2 MIN
6 CeeDee Lamb WR WR3 DAL
7 Ashton Jeanty RB RB4 LV
8 Malik Nabers WR WR4 NYG
9 Puka Nacua WR WR5 LAR
10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR WR6 DET
11 Nico Collins WR WR7 HOU
12 Brian Thomas Jr. WR WR8 JAX
13 Brock Bowers TE TE1 LV
14 Christian McCaffrey RB RB5 SF
15 De’Von Achane RB RB6 MIA
16 Drake London WR WR9 ATL
17 Derrick Henry RB RB7 BAL
18 A.J. Brown WR WR10 PHI
19 Ladd McConkey WR WR11 LAC
20 Trey McBride TE TE2 ARI
21 Josh Jacobs RB RB8 GB
22 Bucky Irving RB RB9 TB
23 Jonathan Taylor RB RB10 IND
24 Tee Higgins WR WR12 CIN
25 Josh Allen QB QB1 BUF
26 Lamar Jackson QB QB2 BAL
27 Chase Brown RB RB11 CIN
28 Garrett Wilson WR WR13 NYJ
29 Kyren Williams RB RB12 LAR
30 Jayden Daniels QB QB3 WSH
31 Davante Adams WR WR14 LAR
32 Tyreek Hill WR WR15 MIA
33 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR WR16 SEA
34 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR WR17 ARI
35 Terry McLaurin WR WR18 WSH
36 Breece Hall RB RB13 NYJ
37 Mike Evans WR WR19 TB
38 Jalen Hurts QB QB4 PHI
39 DK Metcalf WR WR20 PIT
40 Rashee Rice WR WR21 KC
41 Tetairoa McMillan WR WR22 CAR
42 James Cook RB RB14 BUF
43 Joe Mixon RB RB15 HOU
44 Alvin Kamara RB RB16 NO
45 Xavier Worthy WR WR23 KC
46 DJ Moore WR WR24 CHI
47 Travis Hunter WR WR25 JAX
48 George Kittle TE TE3 SF
49 Chuba Hubbard RB RB17 CAR
50 Omarion Hampton RB RB18 LAC

Mentions
