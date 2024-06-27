 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
Vingegaard and Pogacar set to resume Tour de France rivalry. Doubts remain over Vingegaard’s fitness
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani contemplating the Home Run Derby amid record-breaking RBI streak with the Dodgers
Tina Charles
Dream leaning on veteran Tina Charles to help fill scoring void left by Rhyne Howard’s injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btealcyyoung_240626.jpg
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
nbc_roto_bteafcwest_240626.jpg
Why AFC West is ‘easiest’ division to handicap
nbc_roto_btebridgestrade_240626.jpg
Knicks got ‘redundancy’ in trade for Bridges

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
Vingegaard and Pogacar set to resume Tour de France rivalry. Doubts remain over Vingegaard’s fitness
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani contemplating the Home Run Derby amid record-breaking RBI streak with the Dodgers
Tina Charles
Dream leaning on veteran Tina Charles to help fill scoring void left by Rhyne Howard’s injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btealcyyoung_240626.jpg
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
nbc_roto_bteafcwest_240626.jpg
Why AFC West is ‘easiest’ division to handicap
nbc_roto_btebridgestrade_240626.jpg
Knicks got ‘redundancy’ in trade for Bridges

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Berry’s Updated Way Too Early Overall Rankings for 2024

  
Published June 27, 2024 10:36 AM
Stroud, Diggs among overvalued Best Ball players
May 23, 2024 12:45 PM
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr., Jay Croucher and Denny Carter pick out a few fantasy football players they feel might disappoint based on average draft position in the Best Ball format.

Here are my Updated Way Too Early Overall Rankings for 2024.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft PPR leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024

These rankings will continue to be updated throughout the offseason as teams make additional roster moves and news comes out. And as we get closer to the season, this list will expand and eventually a complete top 200.

Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings

RANKPREVPLAYERPOSPOS RKTEAM
11Christian McCaffreyRBRB1SF
22CeeDee LambWRWR1DAL
33Tyreek HillWRWR2MIA
44Ja’Marr ChaseWRWR3CIN
55Justin JeffersonWRWR4MIN
66Amon-Ra St. BrownWRWR5DET
77Breece HallRBRB2NYJ
88Bijan RobinsonRBRB3ATL
99Puka NacuaWRWR6LAR
1010A.J. BrownWRWR7PHI
1111Garrett WilsonWRWR8NYJ
1212Jahmyr GibbsRBRB4DET
1313Saquon BarkleyRBRB5PHI
1414Jonathan TaylorRBRB6IND
1515Drake LondonWRWR9ATL
16 (↑)18Marvin Harrison Jr.WRWR10ARI
1717Chris OlaveWRWR11NO
18 (↑)23Davante AdamsWRWR12LV
1919Brandon AiyukWRWR13SF
2020Nico CollinsWRWR14HOU
21 (↓)16Kyren WilliamsRBRB7LAR
22 (↑)30Jaylen WaddleWRWR15MIA
23 (↓)22Travis Etienne Jr.RBRB8JAX
24 (↑)32Derrick HenryRBRB9BAL
2525Mike EvansWRWR16TB
26 (↑)29Deebo SamuelWRWR17SF
27 (↓)21Josh JacobsRBRB10GB
28 (↓)24De’Von AchaneRBRB11MIA
29 (↓)26DJ MooreWRWR18CHI
30 (↓)28Stefon DiggsWRWR19HOU
31 (↑)38Malik NabersWRWR20NYG
32 (↓)27Michael Pittman Jr.WRWR21IND
33 (↑)34DeVonta SmithWRWR22PHI
34 (↓)31Josh AllenQBQB1BUF
35 (↓)33DK MetcalfWRWR23SEA
36 (↓)35Jalen HurtsQBQB2PHI
37 (↑)41Isiah PachecoRBRB12KC
38 (↓)36Sam LaPortaTETE1DET
39 (↓)37Joe MixonRBRB13HOU
40 (↓)39Cooper KuppWRWR24LAR
41 (↑)46Travis KelceTETE2KC
42 (↑)47Tank DellWRWR26HOU
43 (↓)40Lamar JacksonQBQB3BAL
44 (↓)42Rachaad WhiteRBRB14TB
45 (↓)44James CookRBRB15BUF
46 (↓)43Keenan AllenWRWR25CHI
47 (↑)48Zay FlowersWRWR27BAL
48 (↑)50Mark AndrewsTETE3BAL
49 (↓)45Patrick MahomesQBQB4KC
50 (↑)NATrey McBrideTETE4ARI

*Fell out of Top 50: Bengals WR Tee Higgins (previously No. 49)

Mentions
NFL MarvinHARRISON-JR.jpg Marvin Harrison Jr. Malik Nabers Achane_De'Von.jpg De'Von Achane Dell_Tank-.jpg Tank Dell Zay Flowers Zay Flowers Gibbs_Jahmyr-.jpg Jahmyr Gibbs LaPorta_Sam.jpg Sam LaPorta Nauca_Puka.JPG Puka Nacua Bijan Robinson.jpg Bijan Robinson james cook.jpg James Cook travis etienne.jpg Travis Etienne Jr. Breece Hall HS.jpg Breece Hall Drake London Trey McBride HEADSHOT FINAL.jpg Trey McBride Chris Olave HS.jpg Chris Olave 138636.jpg Isiah Pacheco Rachaad White Rachaad White Kyren Williams.jpg Kyren Williams Garrett Wilson Garrett Wilson ja'marr chase.jpg Ja'Marr Chase Nico Collins Nico Collins Devonta_Smith.jpg DeVonta Smith Amon-Ra St. Brown Amon-Ra St. Brown jaylenwaddle.jpg Jaylen Waddle 142301.jpg Brandon Aiyuk Jalen_Hurts.jpg Jalen Hurts Justin_Jefferson_1069535.jpg Justin Jefferson 136672.jpg CeeDee Lamb michael pittman jr.jpg Michael Pittman Jr. Jonathan Taylor Jonathan Taylor 13946.jpg A.J. Brown Josh_Jacobs.jpg Josh Jacobs d.k. metcalf.png DK Metcalf 100702.jpg Deebo Samuel Sr. Allen_Josh.JPG Josh Allen Mark Andrews Mark Andrews Saquon Barkley HS.jpg Saquon Barkley Lamar JAckson.jpg Lamar Jackson Moore_DJ.jpg DJ Moore cooper kupp.png Cooper Kupp Patrick_Mahomes_839031..jpg Patrick Mahomes Christian McCaffre Christian McCaffrey Joe Mixon Joe Mixon Derrick_Henry_732145.jpg Derrick Henry Tyreek Hill HS.jpg Tyreek Hill Stefon Diggs HS.jpg Stefon Diggs Davante Adams HS.jpg Davante Adams Mike_Evans.jpg Mike Evans Keenan_Allen_557210..jpg Keenan Allen