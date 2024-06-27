Matthew Berry’s Updated Way Too Early Overall Rankings for 2024
Here are my Updated Way Too Early Overall Rankings for 2024.
Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft PPR leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.
RELATED: Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024
These rankings will continue to be updated throughout the offseason as teams make additional roster moves and news comes out. And as we get closer to the season, this list will expand and eventually a complete top 200.
Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings
|RANK
|PREV
|PLAYER
|POS
|POS RK
|TEAM
|1
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|RB1
|SF
|2
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|WR1
|DAL
|3
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|WR2
|MIA
|4
|4
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|WR3
|CIN
|5
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|WR4
|MIN
|6
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|WR5
|DET
|7
|7
|Breece Hall
|RB
|RB2
|NYJ
|8
|8
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|RB3
|ATL
|9
|9
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|WR6
|LAR
|10
|10
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|WR7
|PHI
|11
|11
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|WR8
|NYJ
|12
|12
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|RB4
|DET
|13
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|RB5
|PHI
|14
|14
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|RB6
|IND
|15
|15
|Drake London
|WR
|WR9
|ATL
|16 (↑)
|18
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|WR10
|ARI
|17
|17
|Chris Olave
|WR
|WR11
|NO
|18 (↑)
|23
|Davante Adams
|WR
|WR12
|LV
|19
|19
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|WR13
|SF
|20
|20
|Nico Collins
|WR
|WR14
|HOU
|21 (↓)
|16
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|RB7
|LAR
|22 (↑)
|30
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|WR15
|MIA
|23 (↓)
|22
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|RB8
|JAX
|24 (↑)
|32
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|RB9
|BAL
|25
|25
|Mike Evans
|WR
|WR16
|TB
|26 (↑)
|29
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|WR17
|SF
|27 (↓)
|21
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|RB10
|GB
|28 (↓)
|24
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|RB11
|MIA
|29 (↓)
|26
|DJ Moore
|WR
|WR18
|CHI
|30 (↓)
|28
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|WR19
|HOU
|31 (↑)
|38
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|WR20
|NYG
|32 (↓)
|27
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|WR21
|IND
|33 (↑)
|34
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|WR22
|PHI
|34 (↓)
|31
|Josh Allen
|QB
|QB1
|BUF
|35 (↓)
|33
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|WR23
|SEA
|36 (↓)
|35
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|QB2
|PHI
|37 (↑)
|41
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|RB12
|KC
|38 (↓)
|36
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|TE1
|DET
|39 (↓)
|37
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|RB13
|HOU
|40 (↓)
|39
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|WR24
|LAR
|41 (↑)
|46
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|TE2
|KC
|42 (↑)
|47
|Tank Dell
|WR
|WR26
|HOU
|43 (↓)
|40
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|QB3
|BAL
|44 (↓)
|42
|Rachaad White
|RB
|RB14
|TB
|45 (↓)
|44
|James Cook
|RB
|RB15
|BUF
|46 (↓)
|43
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|WR25
|CHI
|47 (↑)
|48
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|WR27
|BAL
|48 (↑)
|50
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|TE3
|BAL
|49 (↓)
|45
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|QB4
|KC
|50 (↑)
|NA
|Trey McBride
|TE
|TE4
|ARI
*Fell out of Top 50: Bengals WR Tee Higgins (previously No. 49)