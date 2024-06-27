Matthew Berry’s Updated Way Too Early Overall Rankings for 2024

Here are my Updated Way Too Early Overall Rankings for 2024.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft PPR leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

These rankings will continue to be updated throughout the offseason as teams make additional roster moves and news comes out. And as we get closer to the season, this list will expand and eventually a complete top 200.

Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings

RANK PREV PLAYER POS POS RK TEAM 1 1 Christian McCaffrey RB RB1 SF 2 2 CeeDee Lamb WR WR1 DAL 3 3 Tyreek Hill WR WR2 MIA 4 4 Ja’Marr Chase WR WR3 CIN 5 5 Justin Jefferson WR WR4 MIN 6 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR WR5 DET 7 7 Breece Hall RB RB2 NYJ 8 8 Bijan Robinson RB RB3 ATL 9 9 Puka Nacua WR WR6 LAR 10 10 A.J. Brown WR WR7 PHI 11 11 Garrett Wilson WR WR8 NYJ 12 12 Jahmyr Gibbs RB RB4 DET 13 13 Saquon Barkley RB RB5 PHI 14 14 Jonathan Taylor RB RB6 IND 15 15 Drake London WR WR9 ATL 16 (↑) 18 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR WR10 ARI 17 17 Chris Olave WR WR11 NO 18 (↑) 23 Davante Adams WR WR12 LV 19 19 Brandon Aiyuk WR WR13 SF 20 20 Nico Collins WR WR14 HOU 21 (↓) 16 Kyren Williams RB RB7 LAR 22 (↑) 30 Jaylen Waddle WR WR15 MIA 23 (↓) 22 Travis Etienne Jr. RB RB8 JAX 24 (↑) 32 Derrick Henry RB RB9 BAL 25 25 Mike Evans WR WR16 TB 26 (↑) 29 Deebo Samuel WR WR17 SF 27 (↓) 21 Josh Jacobs RB RB10 GB 28 (↓) 24 De’Von Achane RB RB11 MIA 29 (↓) 26 DJ Moore WR WR18 CHI 30 (↓) 28 Stefon Diggs WR WR19 HOU 31 (↑) 38 Malik Nabers WR WR20 NYG 32 (↓) 27 Michael Pittman Jr. WR WR21 IND 33 (↑) 34 DeVonta Smith WR WR22 PHI 34 (↓) 31 Josh Allen QB QB1 BUF 35 (↓) 33 DK Metcalf WR WR23 SEA 36 (↓) 35 Jalen Hurts QB QB2 PHI 37 (↑) 41 Isiah Pacheco RB RB12 KC 38 (↓) 36 Sam LaPorta TE TE1 DET 39 (↓) 37 Joe Mixon RB RB13 HOU 40 (↓) 39 Cooper Kupp WR WR24 LAR 41 (↑) 46 Travis Kelce TE TE2 KC 42 (↑) 47 Tank Dell WR WR26 HOU 43 (↓) 40 Lamar Jackson QB QB3 BAL 44 (↓) 42 Rachaad White RB RB14 TB 45 (↓) 44 James Cook RB RB15 BUF 46 (↓) 43 Keenan Allen WR WR25 CHI 47 (↑) 48 Zay Flowers WR WR27 BAL 48 (↑) 50 Mark Andrews TE TE3 BAL 49 (↓) 45 Patrick Mahomes QB QB4 KC 50 (↑) NA Trey McBride TE TE4 ARI

*Fell out of Top 50: Bengals WR Tee Higgins (previously No. 49)