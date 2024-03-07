Matthew Berry’s Updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024
With the NFL Combine wrapped, free agency about to kick off and the NFL Draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.
Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference.
This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.
RELATED: 25 Most Interesting Things I Heard At 2024 NFL Combine
Here we go:
Updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024
|RANK
|PREVIOUS
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|1
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|SF
|2
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|MIA
|3 (↑)
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|4
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|MIN
|5 (↓)
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|CIN
|6 (↑)
|7
|Breece Hall
|RB
|NYJ
|7 (↓)
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|DET
|8
|8
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|LAR
|9 (↑)
|10
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|ATL
|10 (↑)
|14
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|LAR
|11 (↓)
|9
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|NYJ
|12
|12
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|PHI
|13
|13
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|DET
|14 (↓)
|11
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|IND
|15 (↑)
|29
|Nico Collins
|WR
|HOU
|16 (↑)
|26
|DJ Moore
|WR
|CHI
|17 (↓)
|15
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|18 (↓)
|16
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|JAX
|19 (↓)
|18
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|BUF
|20
|20
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|MIA
|21 (↑)
|31
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|22 (↑)
|27
|Davante Adams
|WR
|LV
|23
|23
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|SF
|24
|24
|Chris Olave
|WR
|NO
|25 (↑)
|32
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|26 (↑)
|35
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|KC
|27 (↓)
|25
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|IND
|28 (↓)
|19
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|SF
|29 (↑)
|30
|Mike Evans
|WR
|TB
|30 (↑)
|46
|Tank Dell
|WR
|HOU
|31 (↑)
|41
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|SEA
|32 (↓)
|17
|James Cook
|RB
|BUF
|33 (↑)
|44
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|MIA
|34 (↑)
|39
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BAL
|35 (↑)
|37
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|LAC
|36
|36
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|DET
|37 (↓)
|21
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|KC
|38 (↓)
|22
|Rachaad White
|RB
|TB
|39 (↑)
|47
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|PHI
|40
|NA
|Drake London
|WR
|ATL
|41 (↓)
|40
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|KC
|42 (↓)
|33
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|SEA
|43 (↓)
|28
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|44 (↑)
|50
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|45 (↓)
|42
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|CLE
|46
|NA
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|BAL
|47 (↑)
|48
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|LAR
|48 (↓)
|38
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|49
|NA
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|50
|NA
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|TEN
*Dropped out of rankings: Alvin Kamara (previously 34), Mark Andrews (previously 43), Rhamondre Stevenson (previously 45), Joe Mixon (previously 49)