Phoenix race provides hope for NASCAR Cup drivers with winless streaks
2024 NFL Free Agency Primer
Zaydrius Rainey-Sale Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

Simmons out for season with back injury
Highlights: 2024 Paris-Nice, Stage 5
IndyCar changes abound ahead of season opener

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top Clips

Simmons out for season with back injury
Highlights: 2024 Paris-Nice, Stage 5
IndyCar changes abound ahead of season opener

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Matthew Berry’s Updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024

  
Published March 7, 2024 12:01 PM
Reid analyzes play of Pacheco, Kelce, Rice
February 27, 2024 02:41 PM
Matthew Berry sits down with Andy Reid to discuss Isiah Pacheco's versatility, Travis Kelce's love of the game and the crucial role Rashee Rice played in the Chiefs' turnaround.

With the NFL Combine wrapped, free agency about to kick off and the NFL Draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference.

This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

RELATED: 25 Most Interesting Things I Heard At 2024 NFL Combine

Here we go:

Updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024

RANKPREVIOUSPLAYERPOSTEAM
11Christian McCaffreyRBSF
22Tyreek HillWRMIA
3 (↑)5CeeDee LambWRDAL
44Justin JeffersonWRMIN
5 (↓)3Ja’Marr ChaseWRCIN
6 (↑)7Breece HallRBNYJ
7 (↓)6Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET
88Kyren WilliamsRBLAR
9 (↑)10Bijan RobinsonRBATL
10 (↑)14Puka NacuaWRLAR
11 (↓)9Garrett WilsonWRNYJ
1212A.J. BrownWRPHI
1313Jahmyr GibbsRBDET
14 (↓)11Jonathan TaylorRBIND
15 (↑)29Nico CollinsWRHOU
16 (↑)26DJ MooreWRCHI
17 (↓)15Saquon BarkleyRBNYG
18 (↓)16Travis Etienne Jr.RBJAX
19 (↓)18Stefon DiggsWRBUF
2020De’Von AchaneRBMIA
21 (↑)31Josh AllenQBBUF
22 (↑)27Davante AdamsWRLV
2323Brandon AiyukWRSF
2424Chris OlaveWRNO
25 (↑)32Jalen HurtsQBPHI
26 (↑)35Rashee RiceWRKC
27 (↓)25Michael Pittman Jr.WRIND
28 (↓)19Deebo SamuelWRSF
29 (↑)30Mike EvansWRTB
30 (↑)46Tank DellWRHOU
31 (↑)41DK MetcalfWRSEA
32 (↓)17James CookRBBUF
33 (↑)44Jaylen WaddleWRMIA
34 (↑)39Lamar JacksonQBBAL
35 (↑)37Keenan AllenWRLAC
3636Sam LaPortaTEDET
37 (↓)21Isiah PachecoRBKC
38 (↓)22Rachaad WhiteRBTB
39 (↑)47DeVonta SmithWRPHI
40NADrake LondonWRATL
41 (↓)40Patrick MahomesQBKC
42 (↓)33Kenneth Walker IIIRBSEA
43 (↓)28Josh JacobsRBLV
44 (↑)50Tee HigginsWRCIN
45 (↓)42Amari CooperWRCLE
46NAZay FlowersWRBAL
47 (↑)48Cooper KuppWRLAR
48 (↓)38Travis KelceTEKC
49NAAaron JonesRBGB
50NADerrick HenryRBTEN

*Dropped out of rankings: Alvin Kamara (previously 34), Mark Andrews (previously 43), Rhamondre Stevenson (previously 45), Joe Mixon (previously 49)