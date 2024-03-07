Matthew Berry’s Updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024

With the NFL Combine wrapped, free agency about to kick off and the NFL Draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference.

This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

RELATED: 25 Most Interesting Things I Heard At 2024 NFL Combine

Here we go:

Updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024

RANK PREVIOUS PLAYER POS TEAM 1 1 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 2 2 Tyreek Hill WR MIA 3 (↑) 5 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 4 4 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 5 (↓) 3 Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN 6 (↑) 7 Breece Hall RB NYJ 7 (↓) 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 8 8 Kyren Williams RB LAR 9 (↑) 10 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 10 (↑) 14 Puka Nacua WR LAR 11 (↓) 9 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 12 12 A.J. Brown WR PHI 13 13 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 14 (↓) 11 Jonathan Taylor RB IND 15 (↑) 29 Nico Collins WR HOU 16 (↑) 26 DJ Moore WR CHI 17 (↓) 15 Saquon Barkley RB NYG 18 (↓) 16 Travis Etienne Jr. RB JAX 19 (↓) 18 Stefon Diggs WR BUF 20 20 De’Von Achane RB MIA 21 (↑) 31 Josh Allen QB BUF 22 (↑) 27 Davante Adams WR LV 23 23 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF 24 24 Chris Olave WR NO 25 (↑) 32 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 26 (↑) 35 Rashee Rice WR KC 27 (↓) 25 Michael Pittman Jr. WR IND 28 (↓) 19 Deebo Samuel WR SF 29 (↑) 30 Mike Evans WR TB 30 (↑) 46 Tank Dell WR HOU 31 (↑) 41 DK Metcalf WR SEA 32 (↓) 17 James Cook RB BUF 33 (↑) 44 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA 34 (↑) 39 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 35 (↑) 37 Keenan Allen WR LAC 36 36 Sam LaPorta TE DET 37 (↓) 21 Isiah Pacheco RB KC 38 (↓) 22 Rachaad White RB TB 39 (↑) 47 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 40 NA Drake London WR ATL 41 (↓) 40 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 42 (↓) 33 Kenneth Walker III RB SEA 43 (↓) 28 Josh Jacobs RB LV 44 (↑) 50 Tee Higgins WR CIN 45 (↓) 42 Amari Cooper WR CLE 46 NA Zay Flowers WR BAL 47 (↑) 48 Cooper Kupp WR LAR 48 (↓) 38 Travis Kelce TE KC 49 NA Aaron Jones RB GB 50 NA Derrick Henry RB TEN

*Dropped out of rankings: Alvin Kamara (previously 34), Mark Andrews (previously 43), Rhamondre Stevenson (previously 45), Joe Mixon (previously 49)