MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA Championship - Final Round
Tim Mickelson retiring as his brother’s caddie, Phil announces
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
NASCAR: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
NASCAR official says ‘work to be done’ after dozens of penalties called at COTA

Top Clips

nbc_dps_porterbettinginvestigation_240326.jpg
Report: Porter probed for betting irregularities
nbc_dps_ohtaniaddressesallegations_240326.jpg
After Ohtani speaks to media, questions persist
nbc_pft_falconsowner_240326.jpg
Blank doesn’t believe ATL tampered with Cousins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matthew Berry’s updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024 season

  
Published March 26, 2024 10:14 AM
Berry: Jacobs returns to RB1 status in Green Bay
March 14, 2024 12:57 PM
Fantasy Football Happy Hour debates whether Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley will have more fantasy value with their new teams before they discuss Joe Mixon’s trade to the Texans.

With the NFL Combine wrapped, the biggest free agency moves behind us and the NFL draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside such as De’Von Achane would move up significantly in those formats. And now on to the biggest risers and fallers post free agency.

Drake London gets the biggest bump following Kirk Cousins’ arrival in Atlanta while Bijan Robinson also moves up a couple spots. Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon all move up significantly after landing in favorable spots, while Saquon Barkley also moves up– albeit not as much as you may think. On the flip side, DJ Moore moves down after the Bears traded for Keenan Allen. And James Cook and De’Von Achane slide down to make room for the aforementioned RB risers as well as more receivers moving up the board.

RELATED: Love/Hate from 2024 NFL Free Agency

This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

RANKPREVIOUSPLAYERPOSTEAM
11Christian McCaffreyRB49ers
22Tyreek HillWRDolphins
33CeeDee LambWRCowboys
4 (↑)5Ja’Marr ChaseWRBengals
5 (↓)4Justin JeffersonWRVikings
6 (↑)7Breece HallRBJets
7 (↑)9Bijan RobinsonRBFalcons
8 (↓)7Amon-Ra St. BrownWRLions
9 (↓)8Kyren WilliamsRBRams
10 (↑)13Jahmyr GibbsRBLions
11 (↓)10Puka NacuaWRRams
1212A.J. BrownWREagles
13 (↓)11Garrett WilsonWRJets
14 (↑)17Saquon BarkleyRBEagles
15 (↓)14Jonathan TaylorRBColts
16 (↓)15Nico CollinsWRTexans
17 (↑)23Brandon AiyukWR49ers
18 (↑)40Drake LondonWRFalcons
19 (↑)21Josh AllenQBBills
20 (↓)19Stefon DiggsWRBills
21 (↑)22Davante AdamsWRRaiders
22 (↑)43Josh JacobsRBPackers
23 (↓)18Travis EtienneRBJaguars
24 (↑)29Mike EvansWRBucs
2525Jalen HurtsQBEagles
26 (↓)24Chris OlaveWRSaints
2727Michael PittmanWRColts
28 (↓)26Rashee RiceWRChiefs
29 (↓)16DJ MooreWRBears
30 (↓)28Deebo SamuelWR49ers
31 (↑)50Derrick HenryRBRavens
32 (↓)31DK MetcalfWRSeahawks
33 (↓)30Tank DellWRTexans
34 (↓)33Jaylen WaddleWRDolphins
35 (↓)34Lamar JacksonQBRavens
3636Sam LaPortaTELions
3737Isiah PachecoRBChiefs
38 (↑)NAJoe MixonRBTexans
3939DeVonta SmithWREagles
40 (↓)38Rachaad WhiteRBBucs
41 (↓)32James CookRBBills
42 (↓)20De’Von AchaneRBDolphins
43 (↓)41Patrick MahomesQBChiefs
44 (↑)45Amari CooperWRBrowns
45 (↓)35Keenan AllenWRBears
46 (↓)44Tee HigginsWRBengals
4747Cooper KuppWRRams
48 (↓)46Zay FlowersWRRavens
49 (↓)48Travis KelceTEChiefs
50 (↑)NAMark AndrewsTERavens

*Dropped out of rankings: Ken Walker III (previously 42), Aaron Jones (previously 49)