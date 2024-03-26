Matthew Berry’s updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024 season

With the NFL Combine wrapped, the biggest free agency moves behind us and the NFL draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside such as De’Von Achane would move up significantly in those formats. And now on to the biggest risers and fallers post free agency.

Drake London gets the biggest bump following Kirk Cousins’ arrival in Atlanta while Bijan Robinson also moves up a couple spots. Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon all move up significantly after landing in favorable spots, while Saquon Barkley also moves up– albeit not as much as you may think. On the flip side, DJ Moore moves down after the Bears traded for Keenan Allen. And James Cook and De’Von Achane slide down to make room for the aforementioned RB risers as well as more receivers moving up the board.

This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

RANK PREVIOUS PLAYER POS TEAM 1 1 Christian McCaffrey RB 49ers 2 2 Tyreek Hill WR Dolphins 3 3 CeeDee Lamb WR Cowboys 4 (↑) 5 Ja’Marr Chase WR Bengals 5 (↓) 4 Justin Jefferson WR Vikings 6 (↑) 7 Breece Hall RB Jets 7 (↑) 9 Bijan Robinson RB Falcons 8 (↓) 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Lions 9 (↓) 8 Kyren Williams RB Rams 10 (↑) 13 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Lions 11 (↓) 10 Puka Nacua WR Rams 12 12 A.J. Brown WR Eagles 13 (↓) 11 Garrett Wilson WR Jets 14 (↑) 17 Saquon Barkley RB Eagles 15 (↓) 14 Jonathan Taylor RB Colts 16 (↓) 15 Nico Collins WR Texans 17 (↑) 23 Brandon Aiyuk WR 49ers 18 (↑) 40 Drake London WR Falcons 19 (↑) 21 Josh Allen QB Bills 20 (↓) 19 Stefon Diggs WR Bills 21 (↑) 22 Davante Adams WR Raiders 22 (↑) 43 Josh Jacobs RB Packers 23 (↓) 18 Travis Etienne RB Jaguars 24 (↑) 29 Mike Evans WR Bucs 25 25 Jalen Hurts QB Eagles 26 (↓) 24 Chris Olave WR Saints 27 27 Michael Pittman WR Colts 28 (↓) 26 Rashee Rice WR Chiefs 29 (↓) 16 DJ Moore WR Bears 30 (↓) 28 Deebo Samuel WR 49ers 31 (↑) 50 Derrick Henry RB Ravens 32 (↓) 31 DK Metcalf WR Seahawks 33 (↓) 30 Tank Dell WR Texans 34 (↓) 33 Jaylen Waddle WR Dolphins 35 (↓) 34 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens 36 36 Sam LaPorta TE Lions 37 37 Isiah Pacheco RB Chiefs 38 (↑) NA Joe Mixon RB Texans 39 39 DeVonta Smith WR Eagles 40 (↓) 38 Rachaad White RB Bucs 41 (↓) 32 James Cook RB Bills 42 (↓) 20 De’Von Achane RB Dolphins 43 (↓) 41 Patrick Mahomes QB Chiefs 44 (↑) 45 Amari Cooper WR Browns 45 (↓) 35 Keenan Allen WR Bears 46 (↓) 44 Tee Higgins WR Bengals 47 47 Cooper Kupp WR Rams 48 (↓) 46 Zay Flowers WR Ravens 49 (↓) 48 Travis Kelce TE Chiefs 50 (↑) NA Mark Andrews TE Ravens

*Dropped out of rankings: Ken Walker III (previously 42), Aaron Jones (previously 49)