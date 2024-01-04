 Skip navigation
Matthew Berry’s Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024

  
Published January 4, 2024 11:31 AM
With the 2023 fantasy football season entering Week 18, here are my Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is (i.e. – Austin Ekeler is ranked as if he is still on the Chargers but his future there is obviously very much up in the air.). But I am also making some (hopefully obvious) assumptions. That Aaron Rodgers will be back and back healthy, hence the ranks for Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. That the Chiefs get Patrick Mahomes some people that can catch next year. That Mark Andrews and Nick Chubb come back fully healthy in time for the start of the season. And so on.

Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference.

This will change significantly as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, coaches will be fired and hired and offensive schemes will change etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

Here we go:

Matthew Berry’s Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024

RankPlayerPOSTeam
1Christian McCaffreyRBSF
2Tyreek HillWRMIA
3Ja’Marr ChaseWRCIN
4Justin JeffersonWRMIN
5CeeDee LambWRDAL
6A.J. BrownWRPHI
7Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET
8Garrett WilsonWRNYJ
9Breece HallRBNYJ
10Kyren WilliamsRBLAR
11Jonathan TaylorRBIND
12Bijan RobinsonRBATL
13Jahmyr GibbsRBDET
14Stefon DiggsWRBUF
15Puka NacuaWRLAR
16Deebo SamuelWRSF
17Brandon AiyukWRSF
18Jalen HurtsQBPHI
19Josh AllenQBBUF
20Saquon BarkleyRBNYG
21Travis EtienneRBJAX
22Cooper KuppWRLAR
23James CookRBBUF
24Michael Pittman Jr.WRIND
25Chris OlaveWRNO
26Nico CollinsWRHOU
27Davante AdamsWRLV
28Travis KelceTEKC
29De’Von AchaneRBMIA
30Mike EvansWRTB
31Keenan AllenWRLAC
32Mark AndrewsTEBAL
33DJ MooreWRCHI
34Jaylen WaddleWRMIA
35Tee HigginsWRCIN
36DeVonta SmithWRPHI
37Nick ChubbRBCLE
38Rhamondre StevensonRBNE
39Rachaad WhiteRBTB
40Tony PollardRBDAL
41Patrick MahomesQBKC
42DK MetcalfWRSEA
43Lamar JacksonQBBAL
44Josh JacobsRBLV
45Austin EkelerRBLAC
46Amari CooperWRCLE
47Rashee RiceWRKC
48Tank DellWRHOU
49Alvin KamaraRBNO
50Raheem MostertRBMIA

