Matthew Berry’s Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024
With the 2023 fantasy football season entering Week 18, here are my Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.
Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is (i.e. – Austin Ekeler is ranked as if he is still on the Chargers but his future there is obviously very much up in the air.). But I am also making some (hopefully obvious) assumptions. That Aaron Rodgers will be back and back healthy, hence the ranks for Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. That the Chiefs get Patrick Mahomes some people that can catch next year. That Mark Andrews and Nick Chubb come back fully healthy in time for the start of the season. And so on.
Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference.
This will change significantly as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, coaches will be fired and hired and offensive schemes will change etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.
Here we go:
Matthew Berry’s Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Team
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|SF
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|MIA
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|CIN
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|MIN
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|6
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|PHI
|7
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|DET
|8
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|NYJ
|9
|Breece Hall
|RB
|NYJ
|10
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|LAR
|11
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|IND
|12
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|ATL
|13
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|DET
|14
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|BUF
|15
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|LAR
|16
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|SF
|17
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|SF
|18
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|19
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|20
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|21
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|JAX
|22
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|LAR
|23
|James Cook
|RB
|BUF
|24
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|IND
|25
|Chris Olave
|WR
|NO
|26
|Nico Collins
|WR
|HOU
|27
|Davante Adams
|WR
|LV
|28
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|29
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|MIA
|30
|Mike Evans
|WR
|TB
|31
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|LAC
|32
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|BAL
|33
|DJ Moore
|WR
|CHI
|34
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|MIA
|35
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|36
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|PHI
|37
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|CLE
|38
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|NE
|39
|Rachaad White
|RB
|TB
|40
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|DAL
|41
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|KC
|42
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|SEA
|43
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BAL
|44
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|45
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|LAC
|46
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|CLE
|47
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|KC
|48
|Tank Dell
|WR
|HOU
|49
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|50
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|MIA
The AFC East is on the line as the Dolphins host the Bills to wrap up the NFL regular season, Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock! Click here to watch