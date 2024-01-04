With the 2023 fantasy football season entering Week 18, here are my Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is (i.e. – Austin Ekeler is ranked as if he is still on the Chargers but his future there is obviously very much up in the air.). But I am also making some (hopefully obvious) assumptions. That Aaron Rodgers will be back and back healthy, hence the ranks for Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. That the Chiefs get Patrick Mahomes some people that can catch next year. That Mark Andrews and Nick Chubb come back fully healthy in time for the start of the season. And so on.

Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference.

This will change significantly as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, coaches will be fired and hired and offensive schemes will change etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

Here we go:

Matthew Berry’s Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024

Rank Player POS Team 1 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 2 Tyreek Hill WR MIA 3 Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN 4 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 5 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 6 A.J. Brown WR PHI 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 8 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 9 Breece Hall RB NYJ 10 Kyren Williams RB LAR 11 Jonathan Taylor RB IND 12 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 13 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 14 Stefon Diggs WR BUF 15 Puka Nacua WR LAR 16 Deebo Samuel WR SF 17 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF 18 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 19 Josh Allen QB BUF 20 Saquon Barkley RB NYG 21 Travis Etienne RB JAX 22 Cooper Kupp WR LAR 23 James Cook RB BUF 24 Michael Pittman Jr. WR IND 25 Chris Olave WR NO 26 Nico Collins WR HOU 27 Davante Adams WR LV 28 Travis Kelce TE KC 29 De’Von Achane RB MIA 30 Mike Evans WR TB 31 Keenan Allen WR LAC 32 Mark Andrews TE BAL 33 DJ Moore WR CHI 34 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA 35 Tee Higgins WR CIN 36 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 37 Nick Chubb RB CLE 38 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 39 Rachaad White RB TB 40 Tony Pollard RB DAL 41 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 42 DK Metcalf WR SEA 43 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 44 Josh Jacobs RB LV 45 Austin Ekeler RB LAC 46 Amari Cooper WR CLE 47 Rashee Rice WR KC 48 Tank Dell WR HOU 49 Alvin Kamara RB NO 50 Raheem Mostert RB MIA

