Matthew Berry’s Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings shaken up by Stefon Diggs trade

  
Published April 4, 2024 12:07 PM
How does Diggs fit with Texans in fantasy?
April 3, 2024 12:42 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the Buffalo Bills reportedly trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, evaluating how it impacts Diggs and others in fantasy.

With the NFL Combine wrapped, the biggest free agency moves behind us and the NFL draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside such as De’Von Achane would move up significantly in those formats. And now on to the biggest movers in the latest update.

Following the Bills trade of Stefon Diggs to Houston, there’s some notable changes in the WR ranks. Both Diggs and Nico Collins drop a few spots as a result of increased target competition, but remain inside the top-30 with Collins still ahead. Tank Dell takes the biggest hit falling all the way down to 49 (from 33), while Joe Mixon gets a small bump from the offense improving as a whole and the additional scoring opportunities that will bring. On the Bills side, Josh Allen remains QB1 but drops five spots in the overall ranks while James Cook moves up inside the top-40.

This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

RANKPREVIOUSPLAYERPOSPOS RANKTEAM
11Christian McCaffreyRBRB149ers
22Tyreek HillWRWR1Dolphins
33CeeDee LambWRWR2Cowboys
44Ja’Marr ChaseWRWR3Bengals
55Justin JeffersonWRWR4Vikings
66Breece HallRBRB2Jets
77Bijan RobinsonRBRB3Falcons
88Amon-Ra St. BrownWRWR5Lions
99Kyren WilliamsRBRB4Rams
1010Jahmyr GibbsRBRB5Lions
1111Puka NacuaWRWR6Rams
1212A.J. BrownWRWR7Eagles
1313Garrett WilsonWRWR8Jets
1414Saquon BarkleyRBRB6Eagles
1515Jonathan TaylorRBRB7Colts
16 (↑)18Drake LondonWRWR9Falcons
1717Brandon AiyukWRWR1049ers
18 (↑)22Josh JacobsRBRB8Packers
19 (↑)23Travis EtienneRBRB9Jaguars
20 (↑)26Chris OlaveWRWR11Saints
2121Davante AdamsWRWR12Raiders
22 (↑)24Mike EvansWRWR13Bucs
23 (↓)16Nico CollinsWRWR14Texans
24 (↓)19Josh AllenQBQB1Bills
2525Jalen HurtsQBQB2Eagles
26 (↑)29DJ MooreWRWR15Bears
2727Michael PittmanWRWR16Colts
28 (↓)20Stefon DiggsWRWR17Texans
29 (↓)28Rashee RiceWRWR18Chiefs
3030Deebo SamuelWRWR1949ers
31 (↑)34Jaylen WaddleWRWR20Dolphins
32 (↓)31Derrick HenryRBRB10Ravens
33 (↑)38Joe MixonRBRB11Texans
34 (↓)32DK MetcalfWRWR21Seahawks
3535Lamar JacksonQBQB3Ravens
3636Sam LaPortaTETE1Lions
37 (↑)41James CookRBRB12Bills
38 (↑)39DeVonta SmithWRWR22Eagles
39 (↓)37Isiah PachecoRBRB13Chiefs
4040Rachaad WhiteRBRB14Bucs
41 (↑)42De’Von AchaneRBRB15Dolphins
42 (↑)43Patrick MahomesQBQB4Chiefs
43 (↑)45Keenan AllenWRWR23Bears
44 (↑)47Cooper KuppWRWR24Rams
45 (↑)46Tee HigginsWRWR25Bengals
46 (↓)44Amari CooperWRWR26Browns
47 (↑)49Travis KelceTETE2Chiefs
48 (↑)50Mark AndrewsTETE3Ravens
49 (↓)33Tank DellWRWR27Texans
50 (↓)48Zay FlowersWRWR28Ravens