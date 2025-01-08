Below are my Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 overall in 2025.

Along with the tradition of having way, way, way too early rankings for next year, so too is the tradition of a bunch of caveats. First, while they are obviously adaptable (especially this early) these rankings are for a 1 QB league with full PPR scoring. It also takes into account the NFL as it was on publish day, December 26, 2024 (in my Week 17 Love/Hate).

As we get into the playoffs, and then free agency, the NFL draft, coaching changes, and all the other news of the 24/7/365 news cycle that is the National Football League, these rankings will change as teams/players/schemes/opportunities and more change, adjusting their fantasy value as it goes. And we will adjust as we go along, though I will say the next update to these way, way, way too early rankings for 2025 won’t be until after the Super Bowl.

As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all forms of social media (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

Hard to keep it to just 50, and yes, I’m sure you have opinions on who should be on this list, who shouldn’t, who is too high and who is too low. Hit me up.

MATTHEW BERRY’S WAY, WAY, WAY TOO EARLY TOP 50 FOR 2025