Matthew Berry’s Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2025

  
Published January 8, 2025 10:35 AM
Evaluating Harrison Jr.’s value next season
January 6, 2025 12:34 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy inconsistencies of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray, questioning what to expect from both players moving forward.

Below are my Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 overall in 2025.

Along with the tradition of having way, way, way too early rankings for next year, so too is the tradition of a bunch of caveats. First, while they are obviously adaptable (especially this early) these rankings are for a 1 QB league with full PPR scoring. It also takes into account the NFL as it was on publish day, December 26, 2024 (in my Week 17 Love/Hate).

As we get into the playoffs, and then free agency, the NFL draft, coaching changes, and all the other news of the 24/7/365 news cycle that is the National Football League, these rankings will change as teams/players/schemes/opportunities and more change, adjusting their fantasy value as it goes. And we will adjust as we go along, though I will say the next update to these way, way, way too early rankings for 2025 won’t be until after the Super Bowl.

As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all forms of social media (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

Hard to keep it to just 50, and yes, I’m sure you have opinions on who should be on this list, who shouldn’t, who is too high and who is too low. Hit me up.

MATTHEW BERRY’S WAY, WAY, WAY TOO EARLY TOP 50 FOR 2025

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN
2 Justin Jefferson WR MIN
3 Saquon Barkley RB PHI
4 Bijan Robinson RB ATL
5 De’Von Achane RB MIA
6 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL
7 Puka Nacua WR LAR
8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET
9 Nico Collins WR HOU
10 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET
11 Derrick Henry RB BAL
12 Malik Nabers WR NYG
13 Breece Hall RB NYJ
14 Brock Bowers TE LV
15 Josh Jacobs RB GB
16 Kyren Williams RB LAR
17 Chase Brown RB CIN
18 Trey McBride TE ARI
19 A.J. Brown WR PHI
20 Drake London WR ATL
21 Josh Allen QB BUF
22 Lamar Jackson QB BAL
23 Tyreek Hill WR MIA
24 Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAX
25 Tee Higgins WR CIN
26 Terry McLaurin WR WSH
27 Joe Mixon RB HOU
28 Christian McCaffrey RB SF
29 Kenneth Walker III RB SEA
30 Rashee Rice WR KC
31 Davante Adams WR NYJ
32 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA
33 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR
34 Jayden Daniels QB WSH
35 Jalen Hurts QB PHI
36 Alvin Kamara RB NO
37 George Kittle TE SF
38 Mike Evans WR TB
39 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ
40 James Cook RB BUF
41 Jonathan Taylor RB IND
42 James Conner RB ARI
43 Isiah Pacheco RB KC
44 Bucky Irving RB TB
45 Cooper Kupp WR LAR
46 George Pickens WR PIT
47 Ladd McConkey WR LAC
48 Chris Godwin WR TB
49 Chris Olave WR NO
50 David Montgomery RB DET