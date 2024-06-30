Skip navigation
Philadelphia Eagles
Max Scharping
Max
Scharping
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Darius Slay thinks Amari Cooper deserves to get paid
Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is trying to get paid this year.
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Max Scharping
PHI
Tackle
#74
Eagles ink Max Scharping to deal
Max Scharping
PHI
Tackle
#74
Bengals re-sign Max Scharping
Max Scharping
PHI
Tackle
#74
Texans OL Max Scharping goes on COVID-19 list
Max Scharping
PHI
Tackle
#74
Texans double up on OL with Scharping at 55
Eagles to wear Kelly Green throwbacks against Jaguars, Cowboys in 2024
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry’s Updated Way Too Early Overall Rankings for 2024
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Jason Kelce says he’s losing weight and getting healthier in retirement
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Lane Johnson: Jalen Hurts has become a “more vocal leader”
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Brandon Graham: Saquon Barkley signing with Eagles “sucked for Giants fans”
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
