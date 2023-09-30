Skip navigation
NFL
Dallas Cowboys
Mazi Smith
Mazi
Smith
03:06
Rogers loves Eagles, Giants’ hauls
Connor Rogers reviews the NFC East’s 2023 Draft hauls, detailing why he loved the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants moves, while he raises questions for the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys’ picks.
Mazi Smith
DAL
Nose Tackle
DAL DT Mazi Smith ‘fine’ following an MRI on knee
Mazi Smith
DAL
Nose Tackle
Cowboys get entire rookie class under contract
Mazi Smith
DAL
Nose Tackle
Cowboys take run-stuffer Mazi Smith with 26th pick
