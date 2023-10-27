Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles
Mekhi Garner
Mekhi
Garner
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
NFL 2023 Week 8 injury report roundup: Christian Barmore, Trent Brown questionable for Patriots
All the injury news for Sunday’s games.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Mekhi Garner
Phi
Defensive Back
LSU’s Mekhi Garner signs UDFA deal with Eagles
Jalen Ramsey listed as questionable, Tyreek Hill set to play
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jordan Davis listed as questionable for Sunday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jalen Hurts still isn’t on the Eagles’ injury report
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Eagles highlight Simms’ favorite NFL Week 8 bets
Week 8 preview: Eagles vs. Commanders
Ron Rivera: Nothing off the table when it comes to OL changes
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad