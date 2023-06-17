 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
The big red flag in Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Draft profile
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals
2026 Fantasy Baseball Shortstop Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr. leads star-studded position
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Olson and Swords help No. 7 Michigan rally past Northwestern for an 80-58 win

Top Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
The big red flag in Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Draft profile
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals
2026 Fantasy Baseball Shortstop Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr. leads star-studded position
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Olson and Swords help No. 7 Michigan rally past Northwestern for an 80-58 win

Top Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NFLArizona CardinalsMichael Ghobrial

Michael
Ghobrial

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025
Mike LaFleur will retain Nick Rallis as Cardinals’ defensive coordinator
The Cardinals have a new head coach, but they’ll have the same defensive coordinator in 2026.
Report: Cardinals hiring Michael Ghobrial as special teams coordinator
Report: Cardinals interview Seahawks assistant Karl Scott for DC job
Even with 49ers and Rams not in play, there are plenty of good options for Seahawks’ opening game
Cardinals hire Tony Sorrentino as WRs coach
Dolphins, Cardinals to pursue Packers’ QB Willis
2025-26 NFL season recap: Final review and look-ahead analysis for all 32 teams