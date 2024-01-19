Betting the NFL Divisional Round: Final Thoughts and Best Bets

Lets share some final thoughts from the Boys of Bet the EDGE on the NFL’s Divisional Round of the Playoffs.

Houston (+320) @ Baltimore (-410) | Spread: Ravens -9 | O/U: 43.5

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) leans Texans getting nine because of their rookie quarterback.

“I just don’t think that Stroud should be getting nine points against any team in the NFL outside of perhaps San Francisco.”

He went on to explain why its only a lean.

“I think the difficulty is that Stroud in the second half of the season just hasn’t played that many good defenses, and I understand even Cleveland last week, but that Cleveland team was defensively in terms of personnel significantly different from the unit it was in the first half of the season when it looked like one of the great defenses of the past couple decades. The one time that Stroud did play a really good defense at New York was kind of a disaster. He was 10-23 for 91 yards. He was sacked four times. And the Texans didn’t score a touchdown. So that is a concern.”

Kansas City (+124) @ Buffalo (-148) | Spread: Bills -2.5 | O/U: 45.5

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes Kansas City primarily because of the play of their defense coupled with a key injury to the Bills’ Stefon Diggs.

“I think we’re starting to get a little bit of an answer as to what happened to Stefon Diggs over the second half of the season. They have him on there (injury report) as vet rest but not so fast. My friend you rewatch that Pittsburgh game. There were two very obvious plays where Diggs got tackled, pretty, pretty aggressively. He got crunched. He’s pretty clearly either dealing with some sort of abdominal or rib injury, which is why his snap count is down. He’s out there less for running snaps and just in general, less of a contributor.”

Tampa Bay (+245) @ Detroit (-305) | Spread: Lions -6.5 | O/U: 49

Both Dinsick and Croucher like the Lions to cover and possibly by margin against the Bucs. The pivot point is Goff according to Croucher.

“The only nervousness would be that the Bucs do have a good run defense and the game will likely be on Jared Goff’s shoulder which can kind of metaphorically pop out of place occasionally, but I think he showed a fair bit against the Rams last week.”

Green Bay (+340) @ San Francisco (-440) | Spread: 49ers -9.5 | O/U: 50.5

Drew Dinsick opened the week feeling good about the Packers even to win but has walked back those thoughts.

“I am still holding Packers +9½. I got off my moneyline position on this one. The injury reports for the Packers are not trending great. Looks like Jaire Alexander is going to be a little bit of a long shot to go here. That definitely matters. The Packers’ defense in his absence even with him on the field is still coordinated by Joe Berry. I can only imagine how little sleep. Kyle Shanahan has gotten this week not because he’s worried about going up against Joe Berry, but he can’t stop thinking of ways he’s going to make his life miserable Saturday. This has the potential for the offense for the Niners to get a little bit out of hand. Counting on the Packers to cover is really just going to be score some early, maybe generate a lead, and/or get in the back door. Those are all realistic because 10 is just a huge number when you have an offense that is performing as well as Green Bay’s is.”

Enjoy the quartet of games. Enjoy a few sweats.

