How to stream Ravens vs. Packers NFL Holiday Exclusive on Peacock: Streaming info, preview, instructions

In a critical late-season NFL matchup, Peacock will have exclusive coverage at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night as the Baltimore Ravens go on the road to take on the Green Bay Packers, who currently hold the last wild-card spot in the NFC.

Baltimore remains mathematically eligible for the playoffs after a 28-24 defeat Sunday to New England, but the Ravens also could be dealing with the loss of Lamar Jackson. The superstar quarterback was replaced Sunday by Tyler Huntley after a “significant contusion” to his back on a second-quarter tackle.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson was day to day after tests revealed no further damage. Jackson said after the loss that his goal is to play against Green Bay.

Lamar Jackson day-to-day with significant contusion in back HC John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson’s injury doesn’t seem to be anything more than that during his Monday press conference.

The Packers also are dealing with injury concerns after quarterback Jordan Love suffered a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of last Saturday’s overtime loss to the Chicago Bears. Malik Willis finished the game at quarterback and could be in line for his first start of the season.

Green Bay already is missing star defensive lineman Micah Parsons, who is out of the season with a torn ACL.

Packers rule out Jordan Love with a concussion The Packers quarterback took an illegal hit from Austin Booker midway through the second quarter.

This will be the first meeting between Baltimore and Green Bay since Week 15 of the 2021 season. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to lead Green Bay to a 31-30 victory over Baltimore, which started Huntley at QB because Jackson then was out with an ankle injury.

More information below on how to access the Ravens vs. Packers and other NFL games on Peacock:

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers

When : Saturday, Dec. 27

: Saturday, Dec. 27 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

