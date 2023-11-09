How to watch New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more

It’s the New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday, November 12 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, coverage will also be available on Universo.



See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Zac Wilson and the New York Jets are 4-4 after an ugly 27-6 loss to the LA Chargers on Monday night. Wilson was sacked 8 times and fumbled 3 times in the loss, completing 33-of-49 for 263 yards. Head coach Robert Saleh is still showing his unwavering support for the third year quarterback who is back in the starting spot after Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in the Jets’ season opener.

“Was it his best game? Obviously not. Was it his worst game? No, I’m not going to say it was even close to his worst game. The entire offense, obviously, we all could have been better,” said Saleh to reporters following Monday night’s loss. “Like I said, it’s everyone. When you’re dropping passes, you’re committing penalties, you’re not giving yourself a chance to get into a rhythm, get into a flow, you’re turning it over, we’re fumbling. And then he’s got to own up to some of the things he’s got to be better at.”

The Jets currently hold the longest active playoff drought in the league having made their last postseason appearance in 2010.



Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders pulled off their biggest win of the season just 8 days after firing head coach Josh McDaniels. Las Vegas defeated the New York Giants 30-6 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday under the leadership of interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who had been serving as the linebackers coach since before the start of the 2022 season.

McDaniels and Raiders general manger Dave Ziegler were both fired on October 31 after a disappointing 3-5 start to the season. Both McDaniels and Ziegler were hired prior to last season. Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi was also let go from the team.

QB Aidan O’Connell, who was selected in the 4th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, made his second career start in the win completing 16-of-25 for 209 yards. DE Maxx Crosby had three sacks on Monday, leading the defense to a season high of 8 sacks. CBs Nate Hobbs and Amik Robertson each had an interception.



How to watch New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders:

When: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

