Let the Quarterback Carousel Begin

At no point in recent NFL history have there been more teams in need of better play from the quarterback position. The ability to process information at the line of scrimmage and lead a team on the field has never been more in demand. That does not mean, however, that all teams in need will be making changes under center.

Today, 31 teams are back at work trying to prevent Kansas City from winning a record third consecutive Super Bowl. Each of the 31 have a laundry list of questions as they stare at their respective rosters. For many, the questions start with the quarterback position. First and foremost, are they set at QB1? If yes due to ability, fantastic. If yes due primarily to a big contract, less than fantastic but no room for a change. If no, where does said team look for that change? There is something to be said for having a quarterback on his rookie contract but not all rosters can wait for that quarterback to develop.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) of Bet the EDGE touched on the topic when discussing the future of Justin Fields on today’s episode.

Let’s do the same with a glance at every NFL team’s situation at QB1.

AFC

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is now a 2-time league MVP. Yes, he needs to make a playoff run to cement his legacy, but his play in the regular season will earn him more opportunities.

Buffalo Bills

The roster around him is aging quickly, but Josh Allen is going nowhere.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is one of only two quarterbacks to have defeated Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns

No options in Cleveland but to ride with the disappointing Deshaun Watson and his fully guaranteed contract.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson is out but will his contract prevent the Broncos from looking for more than Jarrett Stidham can offer?

Houston Texans

Many will say you can’t win a Super Bowl without either a Hall of Fame quarterback or a quarterback on his rookie deal. The Texans may have both in C.J. Stroud.

Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson teased the league this past season prior to his shoulder injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has not been the unicorn he was predicted to be upon entering the league, but he is not leaving Jacksonville anytime soon.

Kansas City Chiefs

3-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. Enough said.

Las Vegas Raiders

There has to be a better answer than Aidan O’Connell in 2024 for Antonio Pierce.

Los Angeles Chargers

There is a reason Jim Harbaugh chose the Chargers and the weather in LA is not it.

Miami Dolphins

Tua stayed healthy in 2023 and that seems to be enough for Miami to lock him up long-term.

New England Patriots

A new regime in New England and the Pats need an entirely new quarterback room.

New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is expecting to be on the field for more than the first 4 plays of the 2024 season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Doubtful Mike Tomlin decided to come back to watch Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph lead the Steelers onto the field.

Tennessee Titans

The Will Levis Era begins in earnest in Nashville.

NFC

Arizona Cardinals

His megadeal is what secures Kyler Murray’s place in the desert more than the results he has produced on the field.

Carolina Panthers

Last season’s 1st overall selection, Bryce Young will be given every opportunity in 2024 no matter how bad he looked in 2023.

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields just might be the victim of bad OCs in the Windy City, but the Bears need to reset the salary cap clock with the 1st overall draft pick.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott’s situation is not unlike that of Lamar Jackson. He needs to perform and excel in the playoffs.

Detroit Lions

Looks like Dan Campbell and co. are running it back and why not. Jared Goff is playing the most inspired football of his career.

Green Bay Packers

Proclamations of Jordan Love as an MVP candidate may have been premature, but that is no longer the case.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is elite when healthy which agreed is a massive variable.

Minnesota Vikings

From all indications Kirk Cousins has played his last game for the Vikings, but is Nick Mullens the heir apparent?

New Orleans Saints

The back end of Derek Carr’s deal was going to be ugly for New Orleans but ugly happened in Year 1.

New York Giants

Are the Giants the reason whispers of J.J. McCarthy going in the Top 10 are growing louder?

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts needs to return to his form of 2022, but the Eagles believe he will.

San Francisco 49ers

KC’s Steve Spagnuolo ditched the zone defense for man-to-man because the former Iowa State Cyclone was picking the Chiefs’ apart.

Seattle Seahawks

The Geno Smith Era began with a bang at the beginning of the 2022 season, but that momentum is in the rear-view mirror now.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield resurrected his career with the Bucs. Will he seek greener pastures as a free agent in the coming months?

Washington Commanders

New ownership. New GM. New Head Coach. New Quarterback.

Some teams love their leader. Some are hand-cuffed by contracts and the cap. Others are set to enter next season with fresh blood under center.

The sportsbooks already have posted a handful of draft odds. Expect more to follow as well as some props touting the next stop for players like Justin Fields.