NFL Betting: Cash vs. Coasters

Nine weeks in the rear-view mirror. Time to pause and take stock in a handful of Futures’ tickets – for better or worse.

Close to Coasters

Dak Prescott (+5000 MVP)

The Dallas QB has been among the best the last few weeks but any thoughts of him entering the MVP conversation are on hold as AGAIN he comes up just short at the end of a key game. There is time to resurrect this ticket, but history gives us no reason to believe circumstances change.

Tua (+650 MVP) and McDaniel (+400 COY)

Speaking of coming up short, the Dolphins are two-time winners here with both Tagovailoa and his Head Coach following the Dolphins’ loss in Germany. Not sure there are enough quality wins left on the schedule to resurrect either of their respective cases.

Bijan Robinson (+1600 OROY)

The Falcons’ running back may be special. He may even be the top offensive talent from the 2023 draft. However, CJ Stroud just needs only to stay healthy to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors at this point. On that note, wonder if Carolina management and ownership have revisited the Stroud vs. Young “discussion” they had heading into the Draft.

Josh Allen (+2000 MVP)

Ironically, Bills’ injuries on the defensive side of the ball keep Allen outside the MVP conversation. Those same injuries may end up keeping Buffalo out of the playoffs. Check out their remaining schedule.

Worth a Sprinkle

Lamar Jackson (+3000 OPOY)

If you are in the Patrick Mahomes MVP camp (+350), seems like you gotta find room somewhere to acknowledge the stellar season Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are producing. With Tyreek Hill (+125 OPOY) slowed overseas, AJ Brown (+550) good but not great at home against Dallas, and Christian McCaffrey (+125) and the 49ers scuffling a bit, is there room in the market to consider the Baltimore signal caller (+3000) for the award?

CeeDee Lamb (+1000 Most Receiving Yards)

With Tyreek Hill (-130) and A.J. Brown (+300) both on bye this week, can CeeDee Lamb catch them for most receiving yards for the season (+1000)? The last three weeks, Lamb has 30 catches (37 targets) for 466 yards. Know that the injury to Dallas Goedert in Philly hurts the case for Brown’s production slowing in the 2nd half, but Lamb’s dominance since demanding the ball should not be ignored.

Atlanta Falcons (+190 Win the NFC South)

The Falcons trail the Saints by one game in the South. While New Orleans (-145) has the second easiest schedule in the second half of the season, Atlanta has the easiest. Couple that with the fact they still must play New Orleans twice and there is ample time to overtake Derek Carr and co. for the top spot.

We will ponder other opportunities – squandered as well as very much alive – as the next couple of weeks unfold.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.

*all odds courtesy of DraftKings