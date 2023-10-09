NFL Betting Talk: Miami or Buffalo?

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are most definitely Top Tier NFL clubs this season. With a healthy Tua Tagovailoa bringing to life Mike McDaniels’ genius and Josh Allen looking like an MVP candidate, these two teams look primed to enjoy substantial success in the playoffs.

Which team, however, should bettors back to make the deeper run? It all starts with which group you believe takes the division because home field and potentially the No. 1 seed (and the bye that comes with it) are immensely valuable. The Dolphins (-150) are favored in the division with the Bills a distant second (+135) at DraftKings.

Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick broke down the race at the top of the AFC East on today’s episode of Bet the EDGE.

Croucher (@croucherJD) sees the Bills’ injuries as ultimately the difference in the division race.

“I thought that they should have been Super Bowl favorites coming into today. I’m not sure they’d be in my Top Three after this (6 injuries on defense). I think that the Bills are in real trouble because their offense is obviously elite, but it does get stuck in the mud, sometimes like it did in the first half today in ways that it just doesn’t seem to happen for the Chiefs. If their defense isn’t going to be elite which I think it might be hard for them to be a Top 3 Defense missing Matt Milano and missing Tre’Davious White. I’m not sure what the prognosis is on DaQuan Jones but that doesn’t help either.”

Dinsick liked them against Miami head-to-head but not to take the division over the Dolphins if Sunday’s outcome against Jacksonville is any indication of things to come.

“The Bills’ injury situation, particularly the defensive side of the ball was spooky, and I think that puts a little bit more pressure on the offense and the offense was one dimensional today. They got absolutely nothing out of the run game. The entire kind of way that they were reinventing themselves and going to give themselves a more balanced look, what we saw against Miami just did not materialize…Basically, the loss doesn’t concern me as much for the Bills as just the sum of the attrition to the defense.”

This week the Bills play Sunday night at home against the New York Giants (Spread: Buffalo -15 / O/U: 45) while the Dolphins host the Panthers (Spread: Miami -14 / O/U: 48.5).

