NFL Week 5: Bet Tua and Miami to Get Right

Today’s Bet the EDGE broke down the New York Giants’ game in South Beach against the Miami Dolphins. Both teams are looking to right the ship after dismal performances last weekend. Daniel Jones was sacked 11 times in the Giants’ home loss to the Seattle Seahawks and Tua and the Fins were smacked in Orchard Park by the Bills.

Many lost money Monday night. Count Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) among that crowd. He was still smarting and went on a rant to open Bet the EDGE earlier this week.

“I think the fact that the Giants’ offense was that helpless against the Seattle defense that to this point in the season had had virtually been no resistance is a bad sign...If you can’t get right with extra time to prepare against a defense that can’t stop anyone than I do not know exactly what the future holds. as far as this year is concerned.”

Jay Croucher said it was another case of a New York quarterback seeing extra-terrestrial beings.

“I think they’ve just reached the point now where the offensive line is just not viable…getting sacked 10 times and Daniel Jones at that point is understandably hearing footsteps and the interception, the second one just felt like a cry for help…but it seemed like by that point, he was seeing ghosts out there.”

The pair went on to crush the current state of the Giants’ roster and rebuild before looking at viable bets to place on this game.

If he gets in on the game, Dinsick will not be siding with the Giants.

“Definitely the Dolphins being adjusted across 10 is noteworthy. The look ahead was 8½ / 9. Going across the key (number of 10) this high is definitely something you pay attention to. I have no stomach to back the Giants at this point. Part of it is just in general the weak effort at home on a primetime game but even more of it is just in general the matchup disaster that this particular game affords them.”

The conversation resulted in talk of potentially playing the game total Over (currently set at 49.5 at DraftKings) if Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley suit up for the Giants. If they do not, its Dolphins to cover the number is now 11 and to go Over their point total of 30.5.

That Dolphins’ Team Total may have more to do with the Giants’ lack of talented cornerbacks than anything else.

It is an early start in Miami on a short week for the Giants. That is a bad combination for Brian Daboll’s squad already facing an uphill battle.

*all lines courtesy of DraftKings.