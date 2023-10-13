NFL Week 6 Best Bets

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs do not often cover big numbers. In fact, they are just 3-3 covering double digit spreads since the start of last season. The perfect tonic? The Denver Broncos who have yet to cover a spread this season and the team that surrendered 400 yards to a Zach Wilson-led offense a week ago.

It was a predictable and win for the Chiefs who covered the 10.5 point spread thanks to a late Harrison Butker field goal.

Looking ahead to the weekend slate, the boys from Bet the EDGE discussed their Best Bets on today’s episode.

New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) likes the Saints (-122) laying a point and a half on the road at the Texans (+102). The Total is currently sitting at 42 at DraftKings.

“The Texans made Desmond Ridder look like peak Joe Montana. Desmond Ridder had an 88 PFF grade against the Texans. That was higher than Brock Purdy’s PFF grade against the Cowboys. It was a breakout performance. Ridder looked great and made great throws but still you shouldn’t be allowing Desmond Ridder to do that. And then on the other side…Tank Dell under an injury cloud. The Houston offense just cannot run the ball. They just cannot be efficient on the ground…I think people were a little thrown off the scent of the Saints because they were so bad against the Bucs. But Derek Carr just wasn’t healthy in that game. That team seemed to get right against the Patriots, and I think they’re the best team in the NFC South. I think that they should be able to handle the Texans.”

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

Looking at the weekend board, Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) struggled to find obvious value. He ultimately landed on the Rams (-325) laying seven at SoFi Stadium against the Cardinals (+260) with the Total sitting at 49.

“It’s hard to come up with a Best Bet this week. I’ll be completely frank with you. This is the first week of the season where I’ve been like man, everything looks pretty fair…We went with the Eagles last week against the Rams. A part of that handicap was the fact that the Rams are a very young team and they have traveled a lot over the early portion of the season. They had weak second half performances against the Bengals, the Colts, and the Eagles in three straight weeks. I would attribute that almost certainly to fatigue. They now have had a full week at home, full week of normal rest and recovery, no travel, and they welcome a team in the Cardinals who like to run a style of defense that allows lots of intermediate space when you are up against elite wide receivers…I think this has the potential to get out of hand pretty early and often. I think Aaron Donald might make an appearance in this game. He’s going up against a weak interior line. I think this could be like a 30-10 final score. So, I’ll lay the points with the Rams.”

Jay affirmed Drew’s analysis with a quick parting shot at Arizona.

“I think the Cardinals kind of became themselves on the weekend against the Bengals.”

Enjoy the weekend of football and enjoy the sweat.

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

*all odds are courtesy of DraftKings.

