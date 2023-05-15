PEACOCK BECOMES HOME OF FIRST-EVER EXCLUSIVE LIVE STREAMED NFL PLAYOFF GAME

Peacock to Present Saturday Night NFL Wild Card Game on January 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Exclusive NFL Wild Card Game on Peacock to Immediately Follow NFL Wild Card Game on NBC & Peacock (Sat., Jan. 13 at 4:30 PM ET)

NBCUniversal to Become First Media Company to Present Three NFL Playoff Games in a Single Weekend (Wild Card Weekend in Jan. 2024)

Peacock to Present Its First Ever Exclusive NFL Regular Season Game on Dec. 23 (Bills at Chargers at 8:00 PM ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 15, 2023 – Peacock will become the home to the first-ever exclusive live streamed NFL Playoff game , presenting an NFL Wild Card Playoff in primetime on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, it was announced today by NBCUniversal and the NFL.

The Peacock exclusive Wild Card game will immediately follow a late afternoon NFL Wild Card Playoff game on NBC and Peacock (4:30 p.m. ET on Sat. Jan. 13).

“We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL Playoff game,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “With America’s No. 1 primetime show for a record 12 consecutive years, the terrific regular season SNF schedule revealed last week, and today’s announcement, we can’t wait for the 2023 season to kick off.”

“We are excited to work with a great partner in Peacock to present the first-ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game this upcoming season,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. “Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the League, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock’s streaming platform is the next step in that strategy.”

“As Peacock continues to grow, nothing says ‘must-have’ programming more than live NFL games,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct to Consumer, NBCUniversal. “With the first-ever exclusive live streamed NFL Playoff game and our first exclusive regular season game, plus the entire season of Sunday Night Football and Football Night in America, and the Peacock Sunday Night Football Final postgame show, fans can stream the best of the NFL on Peacock all season long.”

With the two Saturday NFL Wild Card games and a Sunday primetime NFL Wild Card game (on NBC and Peacock), NBCUniversal will be the first media company to present three NFL Playoff games in a single weekend (January 2024).

This season, Peacock will be the exclusive home of an NFL regular-season game for the first time, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a primetime matchup of AFC playoff teams at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 23. The Peacock regular-season game immediately follows a special SNF Saturday afternoon game (Bengals vs. Steelers) at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Peacock exclusive Wild Card game and regular season game will be broadcast on NBC stations in the two competing team cities, and available on mobile devices with NFL+. The NFL is the only sports league that presents all regular-season and postseason games on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

Peacock will once again stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games, including the playoffs, and the Football Night in America studio show. The exclusive Peacock Sunday Night Football Final returns with expanded postgame coverage following SNF each week.

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States , featuring live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, Big Ten football (beginning in September), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.



