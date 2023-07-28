Peter King’s 2023 NFL Training Camp Tour Schedule

Training camps around the NFL are in full swing, which means one thing for NBC Sports’ Peter King: it’s time hit the road for his annual training camp tour. This isn’t just like any other year, though. This year is special, marking King’s 40th season covering the NFL.

Over the next month, King will visit 22 teams’ training camps, kicking things off with the Jets, wrapping up the tour with the Seahawks, and stopping all across the country in between. Along the way he’ll conduct exclusive interviews with players and coaches about what to expect in the 2023 NFL season.

See the complete schedule below to learn when King will be visiting your team’s training camp ahead of NFL Kickoff on NBC. Weekly installments of his Football Morning in America column will return on July 31st.

RELATED: When does the 2023 NFL regular season begin?

Schedule

Thursday, July 27: New York Jets in Florham Park, N.J.

in Friday, July 28: Pittsburgh Steelers in Latrobe, Pa.

in Saturday, July 29: Detroit Lions in Allen Park, Mich.

in Sunday, July 30: Buffalo Bills in Pittsford, N.Y.

in Tuesday, August 1: Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pa.

in Wednesday, August 2: Baltimore Ravens in Owings Mills, Md.

in Thursday, August 3: Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla.

in Friday, August 4: Atlanta Falcons in Flowery Branch, Ga.

in Saturday, August 5: Carolina Panthers in Spartanburg, S.C.

in Sunday, August 6: Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio

in Monday, August 7: Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis.

in Tuesday, August 8: Indianapolis Colts in Westfield, Ind.

in Wednesday, August 9: Chicago Bears in Lake Forest, Ill.

in Friday, August 11: Kansas City Chiefs in St. Joseph, Mo.

in Tuesday, August 15: Denver Broncos in Englewood, Calif.

in Wednesday, August 16: San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.

in Thursday, August 17: Los Angeles Rams & Las Vegas Raiders in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

& in Friday, August 18: Los Angeles Chargers & New Orleans Saints in Costa Mesa, Calif.

& in Saturday, August 19: Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks (preseason game) in Seattle, Wash.

vs. (preseason game) in Monday, August 21: Seattle Seahawks in Renton, Wash.

RELATED: 2023 NFL season to begin with Chiefs and Lions on NBC

NBC Sports has you covered with everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL season. From the preseason anticipation of the Hall of Fame Game to the NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football, NBC and Peacock are bringing fans more football than ever in 2023.

When does the 2023 NFL regular season begin?

Regular season football officially returns with the 2023 NFL Kickoff, as the Detroit Lions pay a visit to the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7.

The game will air exclusively on NBC and Peacock, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EST. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. EST with Football Night in America.

For those who can’t wait until September, the league’s 104th season kicks off with a preseason matchup in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, August 3rd at 8pm ET on NBC and Peacock. The Cleveland Browns will meet the New York Jets in the midst of Hall of Fame Enshrinement week, in which both teams have inductees in the 2023 Hall of Fame Class.

