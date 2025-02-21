Connor McDavid’s overtime goal lifts Canada over U.S. for 4 Nations Face-Off title

Connor McDavid scored in overtime to lift Canada over the U.S. 3-2 to win the 4 Nations Face-Off final in Boston, a prelude to the NHL’s expected return to the Olympics in 2026.

McDavid scored 8 minutes and 18 seconds into overtime, beating U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck at TD Garden in Boston.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after the second. Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett scored the early goals for Canada, while Brady Tkachuk and 2022 Olympian Jake Sanderson did for the U.S.

Thursday marked the first senior men’s hockey tournament final between the rivals since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, when Sidney Crosby’s goal 7:40 into overtime gave Canada home gold.

Canada also beat the U.S. in the 2002 Olympic final.

The last time the U.S. beat Canada in a major tournament final was the 1996 World Cup, two years before the NHL participated in the Olympics for the first time.

Next year, NHL players are expected to participate in the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

The next major men’s hockey tournament is the IIHF World Championship in May co-hosted by Sweden and Denmark.

The U.S. and Canada typically have world championship rosters with a majority — if not all — NHL players, though not all of the best given the tournament occurs during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Czechia, which was not part of the 4 Nations Face-Off, is the reigning world champion.

The U.S. last won silver at a standalone world championship in 1950 and last won gold in 1933. It is 0-12 in world championship semifinals since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992.