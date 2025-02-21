 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
nbc_wcbb_osuvind_250220.jpg
Garzon, Parrish and Ciezki lead Indiana to 71-61 win over No. 8 Ohio State
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 - Round One
Three players tied atop international leaderboard in Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usacolhls_250220.jpg
Highlights: Colombia vs. USWNT (En Español)
nbc_wcbb_gmvdav_250220.jpg
Highlights: Davidson takes down George Mason
nbc_soc_usagoal2_250220.jpg
Sentnor scores in first USWNT start to double lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Connor McDavid’s overtime goal lifts Canada over U.S. for 4 Nations Face-Off title

  
Published February 20, 2025 11:29 PM

Connor McDavid scored in overtime to lift Canada over the U.S. 3-2 to win the 4 Nations Face-Off final in Boston, a prelude to the NHL’s expected return to the Olympics in 2026.

McDavid scored 8 minutes and 18 seconds into overtime, beating U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck at TD Garden in Boston.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after the second. Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett scored the early goals for Canada, while Brady Tkachuk and 2022 Olympian Jake Sanderson did for the U.S.

Thursday marked the first senior men’s hockey tournament final between the rivals since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, when Sidney Crosby’s goal 7:40 into overtime gave Canada home gold.

Canada also beat the U.S. in the 2002 Olympic final.

The last time the U.S. beat Canada in a major tournament final was the 1996 World Cup, two years before the NHL participated in the Olympics for the first time.

Next year, NHL players are expected to participate in the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

The next major men’s hockey tournament is the IIHF World Championship in May co-hosted by Sweden and Denmark.

The U.S. and Canada typically have world championship rosters with a majority — if not all — NHL players, though not all of the best given the tournament occurs during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Czechia, which was not part of the 4 Nations Face-Off, is the reigning world champion.

The U.S. last won silver at a standalone world championship in 1950 and last won gold in 1933. It is 0-12 in world championship semifinals since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992.

