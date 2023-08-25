Skip navigation
College Football: Top 25 Week Zero Poll
NBC Sports Staff
NBC Sports Staff
RJ Hampshire skips Pro Motocross season finale at Ironman, sets sights on SuperMotocross playoff
Dan Beaver
Dan Beaver
College Football: Week 0 Best Bets - Notre Dame vs Navy
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Hong holds lead at gymnastics nationals
Highlights: CPKC Women's Open, Round 1
Morikawa catches fire in the heat at East Lake
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
College Football: Top 25 Week Zero Poll
NBC Sports Staff
NBC Sports Staff
RJ Hampshire skips Pro Motocross season finale at Ironman, sets sights on SuperMotocross playoff
Dan Beaver
Dan Beaver
College Football: Week 0 Best Bets - Notre Dame vs Navy
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Hong holds lead at gymnastics nationals
Highlights: CPKC Women's Open, Round 1
Morikawa catches fire in the heat at East Lake
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Noah Fant
Noah
Fant
Berry's Week 16 fantasy rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. review Berry's Week 16 rankings and discuss several key names including Justin Fields, Dalvin Cook, Daniel Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster and more.
Noah Fant
SEA
Tight End
#87
Noath Fant (knee) comes off PUP list for Seahawks
Noah Fant
SEA
Tight End
#87
Carroll confirms Fant to PUP after knee surgery
Noah Fant
SEA
Tight End
#87
Fant starts training camp on the PUP list
Noah Fant
SEA
Tight End
#87
One catch, 11 yards for Noah Fant vs. Niners
Noah Fant
SEA
Tight End
#87
Fant cleared off injury report for WC round vs. SF
