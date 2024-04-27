Skip navigation
NFL
Miami Dolphins
Patrick McMorris
PM
Patrick
McMorris
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Dolphins trade 2025 third-rounder to Eagles, pick RB Jaylen Wright
The Dolphins reached into next year’s picks in order to add a little more speed to an already fast roster.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Patrick McMorris
MIA
Safety
Dolphins draft S Patrick McMorris at No. 198
Dolphins say Terron Armstead had no issue with selection of Patrick Paul
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Dolphins tried to trade up for second first-round pick
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Dolphins take edge rusher Chop Robinson at No. 21
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Latu could be a ‘massive steal’ in 2024 NFL Draft
2024 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Broncos trade up for QB, Bowers slides, Bills take surprise WR in Rogers’ final mock
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Xavien Howard tells teams he’s fully cleared for football activities after foot injury
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
