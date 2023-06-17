 Skip navigation
NFLArizona CardinalsPete Kwiatkowski

Pete
Kwiatkowski

Arizona Cardinals Introduce Mike LaFleur
Mike LaFleur: I wanted Nathaniel Hackett and no one else as Cardinals’ OC
The Cardinals formally introduced Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator today, and head coach Mike LaFleur said Hackett was always the man he wanted for the job.
Report: Cardinals to hire Pete Kwiatkowski as defensive line coach
Ruling in NFLPA report card grievance includes 2025 criticisms as to 11 teams
Cardinals hire University of Miami assistant Zac Etheridge
Brian Flores is tearing down the NFL’s in-house justice system
Cardinals announce coordinators Nathaniel Hackett, Nick Rallis, Michael Ghobrial
Report: Cardinals to hire Matt Schaub as QBs coach