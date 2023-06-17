Skip navigation
Mike LaFleur: I wanted Nathaniel Hackett and no one else as Cardinals’ OC
The Cardinals formally introduced Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator today, and head coach Mike LaFleur said Hackett was always the man he wanted for the job.
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Pete Kwiatkowski
ARI
Coaching Staff
Cardinals sign Pete Kwiatkowski to coaching staff
Report: Cardinals to hire Pete Kwiatkowski as defensive line coach
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Ruling in NFLPA report card grievance includes 2025 criticisms as to 11 teams
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Cardinals hire University of Miami assistant Zac Etheridge
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Brian Flores is tearing down the NFL’s in-house justice system
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Cardinals announce coordinators Nathaniel Hackett, Nick Rallis, Michael Ghobrial
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Report: Cardinals to hire Matt Schaub as QBs coach
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
