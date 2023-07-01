Skip navigation
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs
Prince Tega Wanogho
Prince Tega
Wanogho
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
19:23
Yes, NFL players were allowed to bet on the golf competition involving NFL players
As everyone learns more about the things on which NFL players can and can’t gamble, it’s important for the players to know exactly where the rubber meets the road.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Andrew Wylie
WAS
Guard
#71
Andrew Wylie goes down with an elbow injury
Prince Tega Wanogho
KC
Tackle
#70
Eagles give “Prince Tega Wanogho four-year deal
Prince Tega Wanogho
KC
Tackle
#70
Prince Tega Wanogho’s slide stops in Philadelphia
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce win celebrity golf match against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Amid report an investigation has begun, NFL still mum on latest Tyreek Hill incident
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Report: NFL commences investigation of latest Tyreek Hill incident
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Chris Jones tweets that he’ll win defensive player of the year in 2023
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad