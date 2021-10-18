FMIA Week 6: Confident Cowboys, Dangerous Dak And The Top 12 Quarterbacks In The NFL Right Now

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think I’m not sure why Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was spitting mad about the end of the fourth quarter after Pittsburgh’s 23-20 win over Seattle. To recap, with the clock winding down and the Steelers up 20-17 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, and Seattle having no timeouts, Seattle wideout Freddie Swain recovered a Seahawk fumble and raced to place it at the Pittsburgh 25 so they’d have a chance for a last-second field goal. As Swain put the ball down and Geno Smith went to spike it, the ball was snapped and officials blew their whistles. The announcement came that there would be a review of whether the previous catch was legit. Tomlin called it “embarrassing” later. But here’s the point: Regardless whether that play was reviewed or not, Smith was going to have the extra second he needed to spike the ball and get the field-goal unit on the field. So even if the officials were late in stopping the game for a replay of the previous play, what really mattered is Seattle would have had a chance to get that last field goal off.

2. I think the most amazing thing I learned this weekend was Matt Prater has 62 field goals of 50 yards or longer. The top-scoring kickers in NFL history are Adam Vinatieri (45 FGs of 50+ yards) and Morten Andersen (40). The best kicker in the game now, Justin Tucker, has 44. (Tucker is 31. He’ll have plenty more.) But just saying: Prater on the long ones has been amazing.

3. I think defensive end Randy Gregory is having an impact in Dallas. His last three games were capped by a powerful performance in Foxboro, in which Mac Jones felt Gregory’s presence all day. His three-game run:



Carolina: 2 sacks, 2 QB hits N.Y. Giants: No sacks, 6 QB hurries, 3 QB hits New England: 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble

As many times as the Cowboys were criticized for sticking with the troubled Gregory, now that he appears to have his life in order, the combination of Gregory and rookie Micah Parsons on the front seven is gold for the Cowboys’ front. His first big play was a strip-sack of Mac Jones, leading to the Dallas field goal in the second quarter. His second forced a New England punt on the first series of the second half. Both sacks ended Patriots drives.

4. I think it would be hard to make a better, and more significant, play than Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley made just before halftime of a tight game in Dallas-New England. Dallas, down 14-10 with 1:35 left in the second quarter, had a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Dak Prescott leapt over the line and it appeared to be an easy score as he extended both arms with the football. But just as he appeared to pierce the goal-line with the ball, Prescott had the ball punched by Bentley, who similarly leapt over center Tyler Biadasz and punched it with his left fist. The ball fluttered from Prescott’s grasp, officials called it a touchdown, and the ball was recovered by New England. The replay review showed the ball out of Prescott’s grasp as he went to score. Huge, huge play. Instead of the Cowboys being up 17-14 at the half, they trailed 14-10, all thanks to Bentley.

5. I think it’s impressive to see what Leonard Fournette has become in the Tampa Bay offense—considering how he was discarded like some undrafted free agent by the Jaguars less than 14 months ago. Think of it: Fournette, behind a shaky Jags line in 2019, managed 1,674 yards from scrimmage in 15 games on a bad team. In training camp 2020, no one saw the end coming—but on Aug. 30, it came. Explained then-coach Doug Marrone: “Could we get any value? We couldn’t get anything. Fifth-, sixth-, we couldn’t get anything.” And now look at Fournette, as vital a part of the Super Bowl champions’ offense as Mike Evans. His third straight game of more than 100 yards from scrimmage was huge in the Bucs’ 28-22 win over the Eagles Thursday night. Fournette leads every Buc in yards from scrimmage with 545. “When he’s rolling, it’s tough to stop us,” Tom Brady said.

6. I think the lesson of Fournette is that if you have a culture that is so heavily influenced by Brady, meaning that if you’re really good and never act like a turd while you’re on the Bucs, you can be reborn there.

7. I think the most interesting note (in the Weird Category) in the Gruden coverage was this tangential one from ace Raider beat man Vic Tafur of The Athletic, on how ardently owner Mark Davis pursued Gruden when he was an ESPN analyst living in Tampa: “Actually, Davis said he stalked Gruden for six years. He even had a favorite laundromat in Tampa, from visiting Gruden so much.” I thought, Wait a minute. Mark Davis did NOT go to a laundromat to wash his clothes. So I contacted Tafur to ask and he said yes, it was true. Now I am left to wonder: Did Mark Davis, man of the people, actually do the laundry himself, or was this one of those drop-your-clothes-off-at-9-and-we’ll-have-them-clean-and-folded-at-5 places? Inquiring minds want to know.

8. I think this is not a good sign for Christian McCaffrey’s long-term viability:



First 49 NFL games: 49 games played. Next 24 NFL games: 6 games played.

McCaffrey, put on IR Friday with a hamstring injury, missed Sunday’s game against Minnesota and will miss at least the next two, per NFL rules. That means of Carolina’s first eight games this year, he’ll have played three. McCaffrey played three last year too, limited with ankle, shoulder and quad injuries. The last thing the Panthers want is for McCaffrey to get the injury-prone tag. It’s probably best he sits for three weeks now and rehabs, so he can get back to some semblance of health for the second half of the season.

9. I think I don’t want to let this week go by without a tribute to Zach Ertz, traded to Arizona on Friday. Zach Ertz scored the most important touchdown in the 88-year history of the Eagles. Let’s go back to February 2018, to Super Bowl 52, and let me tell you the story. If you love the Eagles, you may not need to be reminded—it may be seared on your brain.

With 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia trailed New England 33-32. Eagles ball, third-and-seven, at the New England 11. Coach Doug Pederson said into quarterback Nick Foles’ helmet, “Wristband 145. Wristband 145!” For this Super Bowl, Foles had 194 plays in tiny agate type on the wristband. Pederson scanned all his third-down calls and found number 145, a triple-bunch formation clustered to the right, a speedy back in Star motion (sprintout motion), and Ertz alone at the left of the formation. In the huddle, Foles found 145 on his wrist and said, “Gun trey left, open buster star motion, 383 X follow Y slant.”

From the NFL Films wiring of the game, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said on the sidelines: “Third-down here. We’re gonna have to double 86.”

On the biggest play of the game, the Patriots planned to double Ertz. And the Patriots messed up, big-time. The Eagles thought if they put running back Corey Clement in motion to the right as the fourth option on the right, safety Duron Harmon would leave the double-team on Ertz to follow the speedy Clement. As I wrote a week later: “So the Patriots did not double 86. How does Patricia’s communication not get to the field on the biggest play of the season—or how do the Patriots not account for the real possibility of the safety vacating his space to follow a motion man? That’s something that will haunt the Patriots, the way they’ve haunted so many teams since the turn of the century.”

Pre-snap, Clement sprinted behind Foles to the right, and the lone center-fielding safety for New England, Harmon, followed. At the snap, four Patriots rushed, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy stayed in sort of no man’s land at the 12, apparently to spy Foles. Five Patriots minded the four Philly receivers—including an open Clement—to the right. Foles stared at Ertz from the start. Single coverage. A dream.

Then McCourty slipped. Ertz had a clear half-step on him, running right across the formation. Foles cocked to throw and, in what no one noticed, came down to about three-quarters delivery, seemingly in mid-motion, to evade the raised arms of Van Noy. The ball hit Ertz in stride. Ertz took one step, two, and got hit in the legs by McCourty and dove for the end zone. Touchdown. The play survived a replay review focusing on an Ertz bobble; he was a runner, ref Gene Steratore ruled, and thus only had to break the plane of the goal line with possession for the play to be a touchdown.

The Eagles won the game of course, 41-33. And it was Ertz this franchise trusted to win on the biggest play of the game. If you’re an Eagles fan, and you see Ertz in an airport or anywhere in the next 50 years, you owe it to Ertz for his role in the greatest football game of your life. You owe him this: “Thank you.”

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. TV Story of the Week: Steve Hartman of CBS News, with another gem in his Friday night “On the Road” segment, about the number-four exec in the FBI retiring, feeling unfulfilled at 63 in his rural Virginia county . . . and signing up to be a school bus driver.

b. “There are no unimportant jobs.”

c. Hartman on a man who’s happy, proud and fulfilled:



Mason had heard the Chesterfield County Public School District was short 125 drivers. It’s part of a national crisis, with more than half of school districts in the U.S. reporting “severe” driver shortages. So Mason stepped up and went all in. This guy actually waxes his school bus.

“I think this is important work, I do,” he said.

“Do you sincerely believe that the work you are doing today is as important as what you were doing at the FBI?”

“I do. I think in our society we need to get next to the idea that there are no unimportant jobs. I mean, what could be more important than the attention we pay to our education system?”

d. Mystery Story of the Week: Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Richard Fausset of the New York Times, on one of the craziest multiple-murder stories you’ll ever read. Writes Bogel-Burroughs and Fausset:



HAMPTON, S.C. — Curtis Edward Smith, a handyman and former logger, had done his share of odd jobs over the years for Alex Murdaugh, a lawyer and scion of one of the most powerful legal families in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

But Mr. Smith said he was reluctant to do the last job Mr. Murdaugh asked for when the two men met at the side of a rural road one Saturday in September.

“I want you to shoot me in the back of the head,” Mr. Smith recalled Mr. Murdaugh telling him. He said Mr. Murdaugh had a loaded gun in his hand.

e. Don’t worry. It gets stranger.

f. Explanatory Story of the Week: Kevin Kinkead of Crossing Broad, a site that covers the Philadelphia Eagles, on why one of the best players on the team isn’t playing right now.

g. Good headline: This is Why the Lane Johnson Story isn’t Being Reported. Kinkead wrote of the tackle who has been out for three games for personal reasons:



Lane Johnson is a football player. He’s not the President. He’s not the Secretary General of the United Nations. Nothing involving him is of any true pertinence to any of us. It’s not a security issue. It’s not a financial disclosure. He plays a sport, and the thing keeping him out is not related to the sport.

But aren’t fans paying customers? Don’t they deserve to know what’s going on?

Yeah, that’s true, but only to an extent. We all deserve to know if a guy is injured . . . We pay taxes that go to our kids’ teachers, but if Mrs. (last name) is out for “personal reasons,” then do we need to know what that entails? No, we don’t.”

h. Podcast of the Week: “Demented,” by Texas Public Radio. It’s a multi-episode, short-episode, poignant tale by NPR journalist Kitty Eisele, about suddenly becoming the parent of her father after he loses his ability to remember the simplest things.

i. Kitty Eisele is willing, but totally unprepared for this job. In the second episode, when the reality begins to hit her hard and she moves back to her childhood home to be the caregiver/babysitter of this once oh-so-strong man, she says this as narrator of this podcast:



I was starting to feel really overwhelmed. Like: Where is the road map for this? I wanted this problem to go away.

It was around this time that I started asking everyone I knew: How am I supposed to do this?

j. You’ve got to be in a good frame of mind to listen as her dad tries unsuccessfully to navigate his last road trip across the Midwest. It’s an emotional ride. One episode that hit me, for whatever reason: Episode 3—Not your father’s barbershop. It’s about Kitty Eisele learning how to give her dad a shave when he’s not able to anymore. It’s just a good real-life pod.

k. WNYC, the public radio station in New York City, is the soundtrack of our apartment life in Brooklyn, and sometimes I hear things just because the radio’s on and I’m in the kitchen. Last Wednesday and Thursday, the host of the midday show “All of It,” Alison Stewart, had an interesting two-part interview with Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. Grohl has a memoir out, “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.” Grohl sounds like a compelling person. He learned at an early age he couldn’t live without music, and so focused every bit of his energy on making music his life. Part 1 of the Grohl chat. Part 2.

l. Really cool to listen to Grohl on the influence of his schoolteacher mom on his life. And as with so many people who do great things in their chosen field, Grohl’s love for what he wanted to do shines through.

m. Don’t listen to the band a lot, but great appreciation for the talent of the Foo Fighters. My favorite Foo Fighters song.

n. If you prefer, “Times Likes These” on SNL, a beautiful live version.

o. The guy’s a magician. I do believe he did that while chewing gum.

p. If you like those, please listen to the BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge version, recorded with lots of artists (Elle Goulding’s pretty good) during the pandemic. That one’s great. Chris Martin with the kicker.

q. Bet you didn’t think you’d hear a lot about Dave Grohl in FMIA this week, did you?

r. Max Scherzer’s 432nd major-league baseball appearance came in the ninth inning of the decisive game in the National League Division Series Thursday night in San Francisco. On TV, Ron Darling said: “Scherzer has done it all . . . but no professional saves.” Hmmmm. Sure enough, 14 seasons, zero saves. Until this night. Line to left, strikeout looking, strikeout on a lousy check-swing call by the first-base ump.

s. As for that check swing, come on.

t. Now I get it. Kyrie Irving is not getting the vaccine because no one’s going to tell him what to do.

u. The $16 million principle.

v. Holy cow, Kiké Hernandez. You are a fun baseball player to watch. You are a historic player to watch.