FMIA Week 5: Giants Keep Defying Expectations; How Seattle’s Geno Smith Strategy is Paying Off; Taysom Hill Does It All

1. I think there are many crazy things about the NFL this morning, but this is the craziest: The two Super Bowl teams eight months ago are a combined 4-6; the Giants and Jets are 7-3.

2. I think Micah Parsons is must-see TV in nearly the same way Patrick Mahomes is.

3. I think Brandon Staley is the luckiest person in the NFL this morning. I mean, I’m in favor of a good fourth-down risk, but Staley’s call in the fourth quarter was a bad call—at least from my view. L.A. up on Cleveland 30-28, 1:14 left, fourth-and-one at the Charger 46-. Next Gen Stats said, very narrowly, that the Chargers should have punted. Two other analytics models said Staley should go for it. Staley went for it. A short slant route, well covered, fell incomplete. Cleveland, in five plays, gained only 10 yards and kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal … so the Chargers waltzed out of Cleveland with a win that easily could have been a loss. My problems with the Chargers going for it on that fourth down:





It was called “fourth-and-one,” but Next Gen had the distance as 1.7 yards. TV had it fourth-and-two. It was closer to fourth-and-two, for sure. That’s not a gimme.

The Chargers, despite having rushed for 238 yards and 7.0 yards per carry, lined up in shotgun. Why? Why on earth eliminate the defense, which had been shredded on the ground all day, from thinking you might run the ball? Going under center with the possibility of play-action makes the defense think there are two legitimate options.

Players, who had been solid in backing Staley through some of his controversial fourth-down go-for-it calls, seem to have a problem with it. Keenan Allen , who didn’t play and thus could be active on social media if he chose, tweeted, “WTF are we doing?”

Consider this scenerio if the Chargers had punted: The punt leaves the Browns with first down at the Cleveland 15-yard line with 67 seconds and no timeouts left. Think Jacoby Brissett is driving the Browns 55 yards to try the winning field goal? I'd rather take my chances on my defense holding Cleveland without a field goal there than take my chances on converting four-and-1.7 yards from shotgun.

Anyway, I’ve been mostly supportive of Staley and his unconventional fourth-down approach. I just didn’t get this one, and he got lucky that the Browns couldn’t get more than 10 yards in a minute.

4. I think there is a difference between saying London can support one or two teams, and the realistic expectation that they will get one or two teams. Roger Goodell said while in London: “There’s no question that London could support not just one franchise—I think two franchises.” He’s right. Goodell raised the possibility of a European division of teams, which is smart in many ways. But the issues would start with whether the 32 owners want to expand by four teams, thus making the NFL pie divisible by 36 instead of 32. Goodell holds a lot of sway in terms of being able to convince owners of what’s best for all. But as of today, I don’t sense any momentum for a permanent franchise or franchises overseas. There used to be momentum, but now I think the logistics (for instance, would a team in Europe need cap advantages to lure players to sign there?) are too daunting. It’s a better idea, at least for now, to play more than four of the league’s 272 regular-season games in different places in Europe.

5. I think I’m not in the habit of reviewing officiating consultants for the various networks, but I’ve got to praise Terry McAulay of Amazon Prime (and NBC) for his quick, concise and precise call of a review on whether Indianapolis wide receiver Alec Pierce gained enough for a first down late in the first half at Denver Thursday. Colts coach Frank Reich threw the challenge flag. McAulay, in exactly 10 seconds, answered everything about the play perfectly: “It’s absolutely a first down. The foremost point of the ball is clearly beyond the line to gain. This will get reversed. He’ll win the challenge.” Reich did. Well done.

6. I think Amazon is getting the feel of what bad Thursday Night Football (at least occasionally) is like, the same way past Thursday night rightsholders have. Did you hear the way the production teased next week’s worst game in the NFL? “The Commanders! The Bears! A no-nonsense NFC battle!” Awesome.

7. I think I have just one thing to say about the fan who ran on the field last Monday night and got flattened by Bobby Wagner, and then filed charges against Bobby Wagner: Go fly a kite, buddy.

8. I think I don’t say, “Hey, cool,” when I see that Le’Veon Bell knocked out Adrian Peterson, and I certainly don’t say it when I see Bell slated to meet an MMA fighter noted for his knockouts, Uriah Hall. My reaction is more of what Rob Ninkovich, the retired Patriot, said in this column last week re: Tua Tagovailoa going back in a game after being knocked woozy: “I think if 54-year-old Tua could talk to 24-year-old Tua, he would ask him, ‘What were you thinking?’”

9. I think I don’t understand when people who’ve gotten hit in the head a lot for 10 to 15 years in high school, college and pro football choose to take the helmet off and get hit in the head some more. It’s not smart.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. RIP, Loretta Lynn. Such a meaningful singer, person and role model for so many.

b. One of my favorite memories: One year, covering the Titans, I brought my wife to Nashville—one of my favorite cities. We did the touristy stuff, Andrew Jackson’s place and a few other things, then went to the Ryman Auditorium for a concert featuring seven or eight of the great country artists. Alan Jackson, Randy Houser, a few more, and Loretta Lynn. If you’ve never been to Ryman, you must go. Opened in downtown Nashville in 1892, steep seating area with classic old floorboards. Churchlike, with pews for seating areas. You just feel like everybody who was anybody in country had played there 100 times.

c. And here came Loretta Lynn, maybe 75 at the time, in a purple velvet dress, to sing “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Just beautiful. The crowd was reverential. It’s one of the coolest music events I’ve experienced.

d. Kudos, Aaron Judge, for the 62nd homer, breaking Roger Maris’ 61-year-old record. As much as I look at Judge differently than I look at Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, I don’t erase their home run totals. Bonds, with 73, is the MLB record-holder, tarnished though it may be by performance-enhancers. Judge, with 62, is the American League king. It’s been fashionable to erase the PED guys, but I don’t know how you can erase what happened before all of our eyes.

e. Factoid of the Week Having Nothing to Do with Football: From Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated on the humility of Aaron Judge: “When he attended Fresno State, the Bulldogs’ baseball team enforced a rule: Anyone who used I or me boastfully had to pay a fine. In three years there before the Yankees took him in the first round of the 2013 draft, Judge never slipped up.”

f. Great reporters are great because of tidbits like that. Good job by Apstein.

g. Chess Cheating Story of the Week: Des Bieler of the Washington Post, updating recent news about the biggest cheating scandal in sports.

h. The allegations that 19-year-old American chess grandmaster Hans Niemann cheated in a high-profile match against the best player in the world, Magnus Carlsen, are well-known by now. But now there’s news from Chess.com with charges than Niemann “likely cheated” in 100 other matches.

i. Per Bieler:



Cheating by a chess player, particularly in an online game, probably would involve connecting to a chess computer, or engine, capable of playing at a higher level than any human has been able to attain.

“Most chess engines use neural nets which have been trained on millions of top level chess games to capture the deepest of chess strategic understanding,” Chess.com noted. “They also have nearly infallible tactical calculation, as they can look more than 40+ moves deep into the position and calculate potential outcomes.”

j. Fitness Story of the Week: Rachel Fairbank of The New York Times with some advice for all of us—if you think any type of walking is good for you (and of course it’s all good), picking up the pace is really good.

k. Wrote Fairbank:



Many of us regularly wear an activity tracker, which counts the number of steps we take in a day. Based on these numbers, it can be hard to make sense of what they might mean for our overall health. Is it just the overall number of steps in a day that matter, or does exercise intensity, such as going for a brisk walk or jog, make a difference?

In a new study, which looks at activity tracker data from 78,500 people, walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day led to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

… Researchers found that every 2,000 additional steps a day lowered the risk of premature death, heart disease and cancer by about 10 percent, up to about 10,000 steps per day. When it came to developing dementia, 9,800 steps per day was associated with a 50 percent reduced risk.

l. Kudos to Jennifer Karson-Strauss for “Truth Be Told: The Fight for Women’s Professional Soccer,” the 90-minute documentary that peeled back the scandalous behavior in the NWSL. And good story by Kevin Draper of The New York Times, summing up the independent report led by former U.S. deputy attorney general Sally Q. Yates this way:



One coach called in a player to review game film and showed her pornography instead. Another was notorious at the highest levels of women’s soccer for alternately berating his players and then quizzing them about their sex lives.

A third coach coerced multiple players into sexual relationships, behavior that one top team found so disturbing that it fired him. But when he was hired by a rival team only a few months later, the original club, which had documented his behavior in an internal investigation, said nothing. Instead, it publicly wished him well in his new post.

Those details and others fill a highly anticipated investigative report into abuse in women’s soccer that found sexual misconduct, verbal abuse and emotional abuse by coaches in the game’s top tier, the National Women’s Soccer League, and issued warnings that girls face abuse in youth soccer as well.

m. First thought after this story broke on the abusive behavior by male coaches and team officials in the women’s pro league: Why aren’t more women coaching women in the NWSL?

n. Bizarre But Environmentally Conscious Story of the Week: Carolyn Said of the San Francisco Chronicle on something that’s hard to imagine: “Human composting” is coming to California. It could revolutionize how we get buried.

o. Wrote Said:



Ruth Gottstein, who died in late August, just days after her 100th birthday, had her body go through a process known as natural organic reduction, terramation or, more colloquially, “human composting.”

… The procedure involves placing the body in an aerated metal container along with organic material such as woodchips, straw and mulch, to trigger the natural process of decomposition over about a month. “Terramation is an idea whose time has come,” her son, Adam Gottstein, said.

Now that idea is coming to California, thanks to AB351, passed by the Legislature this year and signed in late September by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It will make human composting legal here starting in 2027.

“This is an alternative method of final disposition that won’t contribute emissions into our atmosphere and will actually capture CO₂ in our soil and trees,” bill sponsor Assembly Member Christina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens(Los Angeles County), said in a statement. “For each individual who chooses (natural organic reduction) over conventional burial or cremation, the process saves the equivalent of one metric ton of carbon from entering the environment.”

p. I mean, it’s a little creepy. Then again, what makes more sense for the future of the planet: keeping a dead body intact and invisible in a cemented buried crypt, or giving the body to the earth and not taking up all the space and resources?

q. Happy trails, Dennis Eckersley. The end of his half-century baseball career chronicled well here by Chad Finn of The Boston Globe.

r. Think of the 50-year baseball life of this 68-year-old dude. Drafted by Cleveland in 1972 out of high school in California at age 17 … No-hit the Angels on Memorial Day 1977, striking out Bobby Bonds twice in a game played in a tidy 2 hours, 1 minute at the dank Cleveland Stadium … Went on to play for the Red Sox, Cubs, A’s, Cardinals and Red Sox again, in his 24th and final season in 1998 … Won the American League MVP and the Cy Young Award in 1992 with a 7-win, 51-save season … First-ballot Hall of Famer who won 197 games and saved 390 … Went on to finish his baseball career in the Red Sox TV booth with NESN. His last game was Wednesday … Some of the greatest fun and silly phrases ever spoken by a baseball analyst came from Eckersley. Like: “You’ll never punch this guy out with salad. You need to throw some cheese, with hair on it.” In other words, You won’t strike this guy out with offspeed stuff. You better throw fastballs, with some heat on them. Eckersley on Boston, almost weepy, on his second-to-last night in the booth: “This place is in my heart. I will keep it in my heart forever.”

s. Can’t imagine his 53rd birthday will be the happiest for Brett Favre today, but here we are.

t. Let the record show that Jeff McNeil and Luis Arraez are the 2022 National and American League batting champions. They join the grand tradition of “Who?!!!” batting champs of recent seasons, including Bill Mueller, Derrek Lee, Freddy Sanchez, Michael Cuddyer and Yuli Gurriel.

u. See how much you learn from this column that you’d never have known otherwise?

v. I cannot believe that not only is Herschel Walker a legitimate candidate for one of the country’s 100 Senate seats, but no matter the scandal, no matter the nonsensical words that flow from his mouth, no matter the chilling charges from family members and people from his past, the thing that’s more incredible is that he actually might win.

w. Americana Story of the Week: It’s about nachos, from Mark Dent of The Hustle, and included this great subhead: “Anytime you order nachos at a sporting event, there’s a good chance they came from a molten-cheese empire in San Antonio, Texas.”

x. Amazing note from the story: Popcorn is sold in ballparks at approximately 12 times the cost of making and boxing it.

y. For the nachos, Frank Liberto, a peanut entrepreneur by trade, found the jalapenos on a car trip into Mexico, and found someone to make sturdy chips near San Antonio. But the cheese, that was an issue. Writes Dent:



The cheese was the most important component. Liberto knew restaurants were using cheese sauce in recipes, but he needed it to be served alone—and on a large scale. He contacted the Midwest dairy company Dean Foods.

Liberto and Dean Foods tested recipes for a year, coming up with an exclusive condensed product that required added water and jalapeño juice for the ideal viscosity. (It was not real cheese; nacho cheese sauce never is.)

z. Inventions take weird imagination sometimes.