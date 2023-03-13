FMIA Trade Notes: Jalen Ramsey goes MIA, Bears Send No. 1 Pick to Panthers for D.J. Moore and More

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the one tributary about the Carolina trade that should make Bears fans feel good this morning is this: The Panthers had previously turned down at least one offer of a first-round pick plus some lesser trade chip for D.J. Moore. So when you try to figure out the relative value of Moore in the deal, think of it as probably equal to a mid-first-round pick—because in a down year for receivers in the draft and certainly in free agency, a wideout in the range of 15th- to 20th- best in the league with three manageable years left on his contract entering his age-26 year has great value.

2. I think that means—or at least Chicago can argue—the deal to move down eight spots from the top of the draft is the equivalent of the ninth and 61st picks this year, two more first-round picks and a second-round pick … three ones and two twos. And that’s a load. Now the pressure’s on Ryan Poles to turn those pieces into a competitive football team.

3. I think Dick Haley, who died Friday of Parkinson’s Disease and dementia at 85, had a storied career in football and rightfully got credit early in his scouting career and late for being a key man for Chuck Noll and Bill Parcells. After being hired by the Steelers in 1972, he was one of the scouts who favored Franco Harris over the smaller Robert Newsome in the 1972; Noll picked Harris and the rest is history. Haley was also a player in one of the best drafts ever, Pittsburgh’s in 1974, when the Steelers took Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Jack Lambert and Mike Webster. Four Hall of Famers in 125 picks; not bad. Then he teamed with Parcells—massive respect on each side of that relationship—in a strong 2000 draft (Chad Pennington, John Abraham, Shaun Ellis, Laveranues Coles). Haley was always a behind-the-scenes guy, which earned him massive respect as a scouts’ scout, never wanting the credit. That’s a good legacy to leave.

4. I think the best news the Niners could have gotten from Brock Purdy’s elbow surgery was that it didn’t have to be massively invasive, and there is optimism that he should be able to throw the football without restriction in five to six months. Just another reason why San Francisco won’t overreact and spend/draft significantly on a quarterback. This also gives Trey Lance a runway to be the number one guy through the offseason, with the reps and responsibility that entails. Overall, good news for Kyle Shanahan.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 29: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Getty Images

5. I think I’ve got nothing new to say about Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson. The world waits on Rodgers, and I have no idea what Jackson’s going to do—and I can’t find one team anxious to give him a fully (or nearly fully) guaranteed contract for four or five years. I stand by what I wrote last week: the smartest thing is for the Ravens and Jackson to agree to a two- or three year guaranteed contract. I say two, for $90-million guaranteed, with Jackson having the right to negotiate again in 2025 at age 28.

6. I think Derek Carr and Geno Smith are absolutely in the right places for them. Carr will love the offense and receiving talent with the Saints. Smith is the living, breathing example of a quarterback who is handed a golden chance and plays excellent football when no one thought he would. Even if the Seahawks pick a quarterback high in this draft, this job is Smith’s until he plays poorly.

7. I think Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune should be proud. A snippet of his Bud Grant obit , posted early Saturday afternoon:



There was a weekly study in stoicism that fans of the Vikings saw, month after month, year after year, from Grant. The no-heaters-on-the-sidelines, no-gloves-allowed, weather-be-damned toughness he displayed — and demanded from his players. The chiseled, taut, expressionless face with the clear blue eyes that we saw on the sidelines. Somewhere along the line Harry Peter Grant, born and raised in Superior, Wis., came to embody how a lot of Minnesotans liked to think of themselves: hard-working, successful. Steady, reliable. Unflappable, independent.

8. I think there’s not much else to say if you want to define Bud Grant.

9. I think the funniest thing I saw in recent days was Mike Florio’s report—true, I‘m sure—that Odell Beckham, after working out for teams in Arizona Friday, after averaging seven games played, 22 catches and 285 yards over the past three years, views himself as a $20-million-a-year player. Riiiiight.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. I’m not a huge Oscars guy, but I watched a bunch of it Sunday night. I teared up twice in the first hour. My gosh, Ke Huy Quan is phenomenal. His speech, incredible. From the time he got on the red carpet for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”—our home is a Red Carpet home, because it’s the equal of the Super Bowl pregame show—Ke Huy Quan was grateful, effusive, humble. He won Best Supporting Actor, and man, his speech unleashed the water works.

b. Ke Huy Quan said:



“My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar!

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like these only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me.

“This … this is the American dream!!!”

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!"



Ke Huy Quan's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor hit us right in the feels. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CzHuHU45Ip — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

c. Tony Curtis, famous. Janet Leigh, famous. Great Hollywood stars. Jamie Lee Curtis, famous. She won Best Supporting Actress. Her mom and dad, as huge as they were, never won an Oscar. Before Sunday, Jamie Lee Curtis had never won one. So here she wins. How very, very cool.

d. Happy birthday, Mikaela Shiffrin. And take the day off. Shiffrin turns 28 today, two days after breaking the all-time record for World Cup victories, men or women, in alpine skiing . Shiffrin’s 87th breaks the all-time record of Ingemar Stenmark, who was winning races till age 33—which, naturally, leads us to think Shiffrin, who is without any major injuries in her career, probably could hit 100 if she really wants to.

e. To be the best at anything is a great feat, obviously. But I admire Shiffrin so much because of how, after the death of her father, she had such a frustrating Olympic Games a year ago. To come back from that crushing experience and regain her dominance of the sport says so much about her athleticism and her ethos.

f. Imagine being Vance Worley. You’re 35. Last year, you were 6-9 with a 4.89 ERA for Kane County in independent-league baseball and got released in September. No one picked you up. On Saturday, you started for Great Britain (there are some family connections that allowed entry to pitch for Britain), and this was the one through nine you faced:

Betts RF

Trout CF

Goldschmidt 1B

Arenado 3B

Schwarber DH

T.Turner SS

Tucker LF

Realmuto C

McNeil 2B

g. Worley struck out Trout in the first, and gave up two runs in a 6-2 loss that most expected to be 16-2. Good for him.

h. Sports Story of the Week: David Waldstein of the New York Times on the most unlikely team and story in the World Baseball Classic this spring, the team of regular Joes from the Czech Republic. Love the dateline: OLOMOUC, Czech Republic.

i. Wrote Waldstein:



The nation has done it organically, with players actually from the country, rather than mercenary pros brought in from abroad.

“In over 30 years of scouting, it’s the most remarkable achievement I’ve seen by a small country to qualify for the W.B.C.,” said Gene Grimaldi, an international scout, who now works for the Philadelphia Phillies. “In terms of development, what they have done is really unbelievable in the history of baseball.”

Most European national teams rely on imports from the United States and Caribbean nations, but the Czech roster is overwhelmingly Czech, by birth, passport and temperament. From the language they speak to the food and beer they consume — schnitzel and lots of fresh pilsner — these guys are Czech to the core. To see their fluid swings and precise throwing mechanics at modern facilities just a few kilometers from 14th-century cathedrals, in a country where hockey, tennis and soccer dominate, can be jarring.

j. The manager is a neurologist. One pitcher works in PR. One is a firefighter, one a real-estate agent, one a schoolteacher.

k. Game 1, in Tokyo: Czech Republic 8, China 5.

l. Cliche I of the Month: All these basketball teams that “punched their ticket” to March Madness.

m. Look it up. I would bet that 10 times the number of headlines/stories/announcers will use “ticket punched” rather than “qualified.”

n. Cliché II: “Big dance.”

o. A bit eye-rolling to me.

p. Amusing Story of the Week: Rocco Constantino of Ball Nine on a forgotten character from the ’86 Mets named Doug Sisk.

q. I would invest five minutes of your life in this. It involves Richard Nixon, a bullpen fight, a blood-soaked uniform and a plea to the sitting Cardinal of the New York City Catholic diocese.

r. Sports Story of the Week: Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times with a headline that says it all about the story: How an FBI agent’s wild weekend stained an investigation into NCAA basketball corruption.

s. Love Fenno’s first graf: “The FBI agents arrived in Las Vegas with $135,000 and a plan.”

t. Wrote Fenno:



One of the agents was posing as a deep-pocketed businessman wanting to bribe coaches to persuade their players to retain a particular sports management company when they turned professional. He distributed more than $40,000 in cash to a procession of coaches invited to the penthouse. The sting concluded at a poolside cabana on a blistering afternoon in July 2017 with a final envelope of cash passed to one last coach.

After that transaction, the lead case agent, Scott Carpenter, joined the undercover operative and the two other agents in eating and drinking their way through the $1,500 food and beverage minimum to rent the cabana.

Carpenter had consumed nearly a fifth of vodka and at least six beers by the time he returned to the penthouse to shower and change clothes before a night out.

He grabbed $10,000 in undercover cash from the penthouse safe, then headed to a high-limit lounge at the casino next door. What happened next would ultimately stain the investigation like a cocktail spilled on a white tablecloth.

u. It gets better.

v. Cautionary Tale of the Week: Ann Carrns of the New York Times, on why it’s not such a great idea to mail checks at the corner mailbox anymore.

w. I guess I’m one of 19 people left in America who pays bills by check through the mail, but this story spooked me. No more mailing checks at the mailbox on the street in Brooklyn. Post office only.

x. Writing Song of the Weekend:

y. “Southern Cross.” How many great songs did Crosby Stills and Nash have? That is so great and might not be in the top 10!

z. One of the great professionals in our business, Liz Clarke of the Washington Post, has announced her retirement, effective in April. Such a positive person. Such a pro. Such an excellent reporter and writer. It’s been a privilege to share a press box with this good friend, and I know I’m not alone in feeling that way. Liz, you’ve made our business markedly better.