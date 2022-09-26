FMIA Week 3: Broncos’ Coaching Experiment Pays Off, Dolphins Win ‘Beast’ Game, and What We Learned About the NFL in September

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think you’ve got to pull Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley, when you’re down 28 in the fourth quarter and your franchise quarterback is playing with a serious rib injury. It’s not even a question. I don’t care what Herbert wants. Sometimes the coach needs to be the adult in the room, and this was one of those times.

2. I think one of the things we won’t pay nearly enough attention to – but should in the wake of Sunday’s games – is Aaron Donald’s 100th career regular-season sack in Arizona in his ninth season. And how he got it. He chased down Kyler Murray from behind. That man is one of the biggest jewels in recent football history.

3. I think, in the wake of Adam Schefter reporting Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain on the last play of the loss to Baltimore Sunday, I wonder how CBS (and Patriot Nation) feels about Brian Hoyer or Bailey Zappe versus Aaron Rodgers in the late doubleheader window next Sunday.

4. I think it’s pretty weird to have three unbeaten teams left on Sept. 26 (Miami and Philly, 3-0, and the 2-0 Giants), and weirder still that there could be two on Sept. 27 in the fairly logical event that Dallas beats the Giants tonight in New Jersey.

5. I think that was a thoughtful piece The Washington Post did on why Black coaches have struggled to get the same opportunities as other coaches. Read for yourself. It’s educational. Two points that stood out to me:

a. There are bright and shiny metrics that say the opportunity is not the same. “Since 1990,” the paper reported, “a Black head coach who wins at least nine games and a White coach who wins at least six have roughly the same chance of being fired.”

b. Offensive “minds” given a chance to be head coaches are overwhelmingly White. This passage is stark, and startling: “Of the six minority head coaches in the NFL this season, five — [Todd] Bowles, [Ron] Rivera, [Robert] Saleh, [Lovie] Smith and [Mike] Tomlin — come from defensive backgrounds. Only [Mike] McDaniel comes from the offensive side. In essence, the NFL has decided it’s okay for Black men to be quarterbacks — just not to coach them. And in the process, coaches said, the league has failed to learn from the lessons of the White QB era. ‘A lot of the Black quarterbacks [of earlier eras], their skill set was outside the box of what the NFL did,’ [Tony] Dungy said. ‘They just needed people to think a little bit differently. And that’s what it took for the quarterbacks. Now all of a sudden ... we’ve got this young group of quarterbacks that is [setting] the league on fire. And I think the same thing is true with coaching. We’ve got some coaches who have that same brilliance [but aren’t] getting an opportunity. We think we’re hiring the best. We think that we aren’t missing anything, but we are.’”

6. I think the story is good and smart because it takes away the passion and strong opinions on this issue and boils it down to hard facts. I believe it will be a good contribution to the coaching carousel this winter. I’m not saying it’s wrong for owners to continually look for “the next Sean McVay,” because McVay has spawned success in other coaches like Matt LaFleur and Zac Taylor and perhaps Kevin O’Connell. But owners can’t think just because a guy rubbed shoulders with a boy wonder like McVay that he’s going to be a great NFL coach. The shame of the hiring process, or at least part of the shame is that if, say, Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton builds a top-15 offense piloted by the 67th pick in the 2021 draft, Davis Mills, that should probably count as an outstanding coaching job, and should catapult him into the running for head-coaching jobs. Why? Because Hamilton took over the 30th-ranked team in scoring, post-Deshaun Watson, coming off an 8-25 stretch over the past two years. He’s coming from further back in the back than wherever the latest McVay-touched assistants would be coming from.

7. I think those who think the story of Robert Sarver now agreeing to sell the Suns and Mercury in Phoenix after his lewd and racist statements came to light will prompt Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders are being a bit presumptuous. First, we don’t know what the current league investigation into Snyder will yield. It could be ugly, but it could be just unseemly. In the NBA, you have the union and superstars like LeBron James saying Sarver should be stripped of the team. Who, exactly, is crying out for a similar action in the NFL? Tom Brady? The players union? Players on his own team? There have been scattered sell-the-team cries in the media and the public, but until there’s more damaging revelations against Snyder, I only see him selling if he wants to sell. That’s truly unfortunate for Washington fans, because Daniel Snyder is an anchor on the future of the franchise.

8. I think you won’t see players walking out on a team, or getting very vocal against the owner, over sexual harassment and workplace issues. Racial issues, yes. But that doesn’t seem to be part of the issue in Washington.

9. I think if Snyder really loved the team, he would sell. By not selling, Snyder is showing he loves owning the team more than he loves the team.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Football Story of the Week: Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal on how a noted hedge-fund manager, Paul Tudor Jones, is using analytics and algorithms to build a roster-crafting tool to get an edge in building the perfect football roster.

b. As Jones told Beaton: “So many of the same principles that have been so successful in financial trading, it was really evident to me that they would be perfectly applicable in player selection for an NFL team.”

c. Very interesting: Jones and his son Jack, who founded the business, have hired ex-Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff as CEO. Dimitroff talked in the story about how the Falcons used to hash over scenarios pre-draft and pre-free agency, but now this company called SumerSports can churn out and grade thousands – even millions, according to Dimitroff – of potential rosters, with strengths and weaknesses for all.

d. Ime Udoka. What a story. Really sad in a sports sense because of how a young star coach preaching strong defense helped transform the Celtics, and got the team within two games of a very unlikely NBA title. But it’s worse for the people involved in the story, whatever the story really is and how deep the story goes. I found myself thinking there’s about 65 percent of it that we don’t know. “Feels like nothing has gone right for this team since Bill Russell died on the last day of July,” Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy wrote.

e. Is a year suspension correct? Impossible to know without knowing all the facts. Impossible to know, too, whether he’ll ever coach the team again.

f. Story of the Week: Peter Sagal for The Atlantic, personalizing one of the senseless gun deaths in America that we’ve, unfortunately, become numb to: “Killed for Walking a Dog: The mundanity and insanity of gun death in America.”

g. You may have heard of Peter Sagal. He’s the host of NPR’s news quiz show, “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” This shows the reportorial side of Sagal, and we should be so grateful he flexed his journalistic muscles here.

h. Wrote Sagal:



There is no particular reason people should care about the shooting of Isabella Thallas, which is why, as far as I can tell, not many people did. She was the only casualty, and there was no mystery as to who shot her, and in a country in which guns kill more than 40,000 people every year—well, who has the time to stop and mourn for just one of them?

But there was something about this killing, on the side of a Denver street on a sunny June morning in 2020, that captured my attention. I couldn’t stop thinking about what happened to Bella Thallas. Maybe it was her age—about that of my own daughters—or maybe it was the specific circumstances of her murder, which were both mundane and completely insane.

For two years I tracked down what news I could find in the Denver press and looked in vain for the national coverage that I assumed would follow but never did. Eventually, I wrote to Bella’s family—her mother, father, sister, boyfriend—and talked to them about who Bella was and what happened on the day she died. There isn’t and never will be any satisfactory explanation for what happened to her, but I came as close as I could to understanding what was lost when it did.

i. Just as that lede sets up a tough, tough story to read, Sagal also presents the money lesson of this senseless killing with a deranged person using an AK-47 with an illegal large-capacity magazine: “Whenever we go outside, to work or school, to walk our dogs, to attend our parades, we know without saying and accept without protest that gunshots might ring out and take our lives or the lives of those we love. But we don’t think about it – we don’t scan the rooftops, because there’s no point. The gun could come from anywhere at any time, and so we do what humans do: We pretend that nothing is wrong and go about our day.”

j. It’s so, so wrong, and so, so true.

k. The incredible cheating scandal that we don’t know enough about: Bill Chappell of National Public Radio on longtime world chess champion Magnus Carlsen first losing to 19-year-old challenger Hans Niemann, then, two weeks later, quitting in a match against Niemann amid a multitude of cheating allegations.

l. Chappell reports that the loss to Niemann two weeks before the latest dropout made the rematch even more dramatic:



The drama [after the first match] threw chess into a tizzy, and fueled anticipation for Monday’s match between Carlsen and Niemann in the online tournament. But after Niemann made his first move as white, Carlsen responded with a single move as black and then quit.

“What?!” numerous commentators said in unison on video streams, as they struggled to grasp what had just happened. Carlsen offered no explanation, as he promptly turned off his video camera. But his resignation was quickly seen as a protest and a refusal to play Niemann, of the U.S.

Many involved in chess are now calling for Carlsen, the Norwegian who has ruled global chess for the past decade, to give a full account of his actions. Some also say the International Chess Federation should review the case, both to uncover any cheating and to address the damage done when one of the greatest players of all time refuses to play in a tournament he has entered.

“The implications of this are horrifying,” grandmaster Maurice Ashley told NPR. “It’s terrible.”

Ashley watched Monday’s match as a fan. To put the experience in perspective for fans of other sports, he suggests thinking of LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers trotting out to half-court for the opening tipoff of a big game — only to let the ball roll out of bounds and then exit the arena.

“This is literally the best player in the world playing in a tournament and simply quitting” without explanation, Ashley said.

m. Why does everyone think it’s insane to give a historic baseball to a man who has broken a hallowed record, eschewing a financial windfall in favor of maybe getting a meet-and-greet and some autographed stuff out of it? A person should do what he or she wants with such a baseball, or with any item from a sports event. I don’t understand why people would be critical of a person who chooses to give a valuable baseball to Aaron Judge—assuming, at some point, that Judge will tie and then break the American League record for home runs in the coming days. If you love the Yankees, it sounds pretty reasonable to do Aaron Judge a solid and just give him the ball.

n. Very cool move by Michael Kay, the TV voice of the Yankees. Kay said he turned down the chance to call a possible history-making game on Apple+ Friday night out of respect to play-by-play announcer Stephen Nelson.

o. The point, of course, is that Kay knew the game could have been the one Aaron Judge tied the American League single-season home run record of 61, or the game he broke the record. But Kay told Front Office Sports, “I wouldn’t feel right doing it.” A very mensch thing for Kay to do.

p. Fifty years ago this Friday, Roberto Clemente laced his 3,000th, and final, regular-season hit. My wife, a 14-year-old Clemente fan growing up in Pittsburgh, took the streetcar to the game with two school friends and was one of 13,177 (that’s all?) in Three Rivers Stadium that Saturday afternoon. She cut newspapers into confetti to take to the game and launched said confetti when Clemente ran out to play right field the next inning. The double off Jon Matlack was also Clemente’s last hit ever in Pittsburgh. He went 0-for-7 in the NLCS at home against Cincinnati in a series the Pirates lost. Three months later, Clemente, 38, died on a mission of mercy, flying supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

q. Kudos, Albert Pujols, on home runs 699 and 700 Friday night in consecutive at-bats against the best team in baseball, the Dodgers. Re: Pujols as he heads into the last 10 days of his regular-season baseball life:



The Babe: Pujols, with 2,208 RBI, needs seven to pass Babe Ruth for second place on the all-time RBI list.

Strikeouts: Giancarlo Stanton has struck out 95 times or more 11 times in 13 big-league seasons. Pujols has never struck out 95 times in any of his 22 seasons.

Steals: Seen as a lumbering hits machine at the dawn of his career, Pujols worked at his stolen-base game. In the six seasons from his age-25 to -30 seasons, he averaged over 10 steals a year.

Fear factor. Pujols was walked intentionally 116 times in his three best seasons in succession (2008-’10).

Home runs. Since Aug. 14, Aaron Judge has 14 home runs, Pujols 13.

r. Happy trails, Zdeno Chara. One of the most distinctive athletes in all of sports retired the other day and he deserves every plaudit. A 6-foot-9 defenseman. Six-nine! Played 1,680 games! Lasted till age 45! All of it—pretty amazing.

s. What a cool thing, too, the Federer-Nadal final doubles match was. Great way (except for the loss) for Roger Federer to go out. Tennis really did that right.

t. You may have missed Chuck the dog making his live-and-in-person national TV debut the other day. So I bring you this Tweet:

u. That’s me (foreground), and my 7-year-old dog Chuck (behind my left shoulder), from The Colin Cowherd Show on Thursday. Chuck’s a curious lad. He seems shy from that grainy head you see, but I can tell you he is not in real life.

v. I have a personal appeal to make this morning.

w. I’m on the Board of a New Jersey nonprofit, Write on Sports, which I’ve written about from time to time. Write on Sports has programs designed to boost the writing and reading skills of adolescent students, many in underserved communities, by writing and reading about sports. We have our 17th-annual gala Wednesday in Weehawken, N.J., and I have a few quick announcements to make.

x. I have a link to the auction that goes with the event, and it includes some things you might like to bid on, including a lunch for four guests with me and CBS/YES broadcaster Ian Eagle, who is a friend of Write on Sports. Lots of cool stuff we’ve got up for bids that you can see here.

y. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the EnVue Hotel, 550 Avenue at Port Imperial, Weehawken.

z. Thanks for whatever support you can give the event and our cause. It’s so rewarding to see young people improve (and some jump up full grade levels) their writing ability when they write about things they love.