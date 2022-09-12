FMIA Week 1: Giants Go ‘Aggressive, Not Reckless’ In Upset, Steelers Survive Weird Day And More Takeaways

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think Aaron Rodgers had to be simmering on the short flight home from Minneapolis Sunday evening. The Pack has lost on opening day by a combined 62-10 over the past two years. Bad enough, but the young receivers are going to be frustrating to work through for Rodgers and LaFleur. The first offensive snap of the season for Green Bay portends bad things. Rodgers threw a deep pass down the right side for Christian Watson — Pack GM Brian Gutekunst traded two second-round picks to move up to draft him last April — and it could have been a stunning touchdown and affirmation of everything the Packers have been planning for the long term in the wake of losing Davante Adams. Instead, Watson, just as stunningly, dropped it.

2. I think it won’t get noticed much because of the zaniness of the game — Eagles 38, Lions 35 — but A.J. Brown, the new Eagles wideout, was a huge difference maker with his 10-catch, 155-yard debut. Odd as it was to see DeVonta Smith have zero catches and just four targets, you’ve got to figure that’ll get ironed out by coach Nick Sirianni, who had to be thrilled with a 455-total-yard day with two 90-yard rushers on the day.

3. I think someone’s got to explain to me how the Patriots — no idea what they can do on offense right now — are one-point favorites over the Steelers in Pittsburgh Sunday.

4. I think Emmitt Smith might just have a nice heir in rushingdom. E.J. Smith, son of the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, took the first snap of the Stanford season and ran 87 yards for a touchdown against Colgate nine days ago. On Saturday night against USC, with his dad in the stands, E.J. Smith caught a touchdown pass and ran for another one, accumulating 114 scrimmage yards. Other interesting college football progeny of great NFLers:

a. Marvin Harrison Jr., the Ohio State wide receiver, caught seven passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns Saturday against Arkansas State.

b. Joey Porter Jr., the Penn State cornerback, had six pass breakups in the Lions’ 2-0 start.

c. Frank Gore Jr., the Southern Miss running back, had 178 yards in 32 carries in the season-opener against Liberty — before being held to 10 rushing yards Saturday at his dad’s alma mater, Miami.

d. With dad Jerry Rice and Ronnie Lott on the sideline at Stanford Stadium, USC wide receiver Brenden Rice caught one pass for 20 yards in the Trojans’ 41-28 win at Stanford.

5. I think the Bears absolutely, positively should not have a domed stadium. But that’s the plan if they move to suburban Arlington Heights and build an enclosed place — with no retractable roof because of the costs involved. Imagine the moments in Bears history we’d have missed with a stupid dome:





We’d never have seen Gale Sayers score six touchdowns in one game, as he did in the muck and mire of a rain-swept Wrigley Field in 1965. On the last TD, on an 85-yard punt return, you could barely make out the “40” on the mud-caked uniform. (True, domes were just being invented in the sixties.)

We’d never have seen the Bears edge the Packers 23-21 in minus-17 wind chill in 1983, Jim McMahon earning his stripes that day with a two-touchdown-pass performance.

We’d never have seen the bizarre whiffed punt by Sean Landeta of the Giants on a windy day in the 1985 playoffs, helping the Bears win 21-0.

We’d never have seen the Fog Bowl, the 1988 playoff game against the Eagles played in a pea-soup-thick fog. “Best game you never saw,” Fred Mitchell of the Chicago Tribune.

We’d never have seen the Tom Brady-Jay Cutler snow bowl in 2010, the Patriots routing Chicago in a December storm.

I mean, come on. Wake up, Bears. DO NOT plan a future with a friggin’ dome. The weather’s your heritage!

6. I think it’s interesting to see longtime former quarterback Matt Schaub begin to campaign to be DeMaurice Smith’s successor as executive director of the NFL Players Association. Smith’s term is due to end in March 2023, and he has said he will leave the job. Schaub told Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic he thinks the current leadership shouldn’t have made decade-long deals the last two times the union negotiated with the league. “It is unprecedented what we’ve done the last two CBAs, with the tenure of the deals, which is almost triple the average career length of most players,” he said. “These past two — it’s been too long based on what has shifted hands and shifted across the table.” The tough thing for Schaub, who will be seen as an outsider by those who remain in union leadership, will be to get any internal support when he criticizes the current deal. There’s no dominant favorite inside the NFLPA, yet.

7. I think I wonder why the NFL feels a need to have The Rock and his macho-macho-macho act star before mega-games. I mean, is that really appealing? Does it add to the coolness of the festivities?

8. I think it’s always interesting to note the fervor and the anger (mostly) that follows sportswriters making predictions. The reaction to me picking the Saints as a one seed, picking the Chargers to upend Kansas City in the AFC, choosing a Bills-Chargers AFC title game, picking Tampa Bay to finish behind the Saints in the NFC South, and predicting Jimmy Garoppolo would replace Trey Lance by week seven (how controversial!) was...well, predictable. On Twitter, @StevenSJacobsCA said, “Peter King is a blowhard who is way past his ‘use by’ date,” following it with a pornographic suggestion. (Amazing what some feel free to say in a public space, when people can actually see who a Steven S. Jacobs is.) There were five time-to-retire Tweets or emails, 13 questioning my sanity for having the Saints over the Bucs in the NFC South even though Brady is 0-4 in the regular season against New Orleans, with the closest margin in those games nine points. There was a general, Why do you hate the Bucs. I hate them so much I picked them to win the Super Bowl two years ago coming off a 7-9 season. When I picked the Bucs to win it all, after having signed the 42-year-old Brady, I had to bar my front door to prevent being shipped to Crazytown. Some of the best Tweets from two years ago, post-Bucs-pick:





“You are delusional and a complete Brady suckup.” (@jamiegboro)

“Buccs will go 9-7. Stop smoking crack.” (@CSHER_13)

“Give Pete a break, he’s so busy being a woke SJW he doesn’t have much time to actually scout the teams.” (@SperdutiJ)

“This is the year we see Brady’s age show.” (@hubie1988)

“PK lost his mind awhile ago.....too bad.” (@sixtycent60)

I left out a few of the more entertaining ones.

Super Bowl 55: Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9.

9. I think this about predictions: The reason I guess at some odd things (Saints a one seed, Chargers topping KC, etc.) is that invariably odd things happen in the course of an NFL season. When I go on the road for a month to different camps in July and August, I try to discern what some of those odd things might be. “Might.” I try to judge if Mahomes and Rodgers will be dead in the water without Hill and Adams, respectively. I think one of the things that happens with reactions is that fan bases have been reading and hearing all offseason the optimism about their teams, mostly good news or good information coming out of camps, with media people who cover the game . Life has changed a lot since I started covering the sport in 1984, and when, as a writer in Cincinnati covering the Bengals, I did other things (some Bengals, some Reds, some college) after the football season ended. Anyway, I’ll be wrong on a lot of things, and we’ll know which ones in five months.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. I was listening to the BBC World Service Thursday morning when this eight-word bulletin, read by a calm host with perfect British elocution, led its morning newscast: “Buckingham Palace has announced the Queen is unwell.”

b. That portended, of course, the news that came later in the day, the death of Queen Elizabeth II after her 70-year reign. But isn’t that a perfect British sentence? In retrospect, it’s so Queen Elizabeth-like. The way she lived her life, you can imagine, on her deathbed, she was thinking, I got the 15th Prime Minister ready to go. I’ve had a fine run, and now let’s all carry on. No tears.

c. I’ve got the same problem with a monarchy that so many do — it’s outmoded, it’s incredibly costly at a time when so many are hurting financially, it’s unnecessarily haughty. But there’s something else about it that I like, that the queen brought out year after year. The lesson of her life, simply, was to work for the common good, to be a beacon for perseverance. To be a conscience.

d. Being a conscience for a country...That’s a great legacy to leave.

e. The Queen saw an American football game. What a spectacle. Oct. 19, 1957, a Saturday afternoon in College Park, Md. Queen Elizabeth, on a state visit to America after reigning five years, expressed interest in seeing an American sports event. She was in Washington that weekend, preparing for a state dinner hosted that night by President Eisenhower, and Maryland was hosting North Carolina in football that afternoon. What a show. The craziest cover of a game program in football history was on sale at the stadium, with a painting of Queen Elizabeth in portrait, and underneath: “Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.” Before the game, each team presented the Queen and Prince Philip with an autographed football.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen, Elizabeth II.



We had the honor of hosting The Queen for a football game on her first state visit to the United States in 1957.



We join those mourning across the world. pic.twitter.com/hm9DSrkHxX — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) September 8, 2022

f. The Queen wore a fur coat in the first row of the stands. Flanking her, the university president and governor wore suits, overcoats and fedoras, and most of the men in the stands nearby had suits on. She was given a gift by her Maryland hosts of a bejeweled brooch shaped like a Terrapin. The Maryland marching band played “God Save the Queen.” Reporters from England, India, Pakistan and Australia covered the game. Now that’s a fun story.

g. Public Service Story of the Week: Lomi Kriel and Zach Despart of the Texas Tribune and ProPublica on how the Texas Department of Public Safety — the state police officers, 91 of them — have somehow escaped any blame in the wake of the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

h. The investigation by Kriel and Despart, as DPS officials have dodged responsibility in the deaths, raise important issues that no one will answer:



The state police agency is tasked with helping all of Texas’ 254 counties respond to emergencies such as mass shootings, but it is particularly important in rural communities where smaller police departments lack the level of training and experience of larger metropolitan law enforcement agencies, experts say. That was the case in Uvalde, where the state agency’s 91 troopers at the scene dwarfed the school district’s five officers, the city police’s 25 emergency responders and the county’s 16 sheriff’s deputies.

The state police agency has been “totally intransparent in pointing out their own failures and inadequacies,” said Charles A. McClelland, who served as Houston police chief for six years before retiring in 2016. “I don’t know how the public, even in the state of Texas, would have confidence in the leadership of DPS after this.”

Instead of taking charge when it became clear that neither the school’s police chief nor the Uvalde Police Department had assumed command, DPS contributed to the 74-minute chaotic response that did not end until a Border Patrol tactical unit that arrived much later entered the classroom and killed the gunman.

i. Such important reporting. And more: Investigative Story of the Week: Yasmin Rafiei, writing for the New Yorker about a private equity firm buying a nursing home—and the disastrous results that followed.

j. The story is the writer, too. Yasmin Rafiei was in Stanford Medical School when she heard a story about a Virginia nursing home run by nuns taken over by an investment firm that reduced staff and the quality of life at the facility. So Rafiei put off school for a while to investigate this story...and thank the Lord she did.

k. Before the sale in mid-2021 Rafiei writes about what she saw at the nursing home, run by the Catholic Little Sisters of the Poor:



St. Joseph’s itself was pristine. The grounds were concealed behind a thicket of tall oaks and flowering magnolias; residents strolled in manicured gardens, past wooden archways and leafy vines. Inside the bright, two-story building, the common areas were graceful and warm—a china cabinet here, an upright piano there. An aviary held chirping brown finches; an aquarium housed shimmering fish. The gift shop, created in 2005, to fund-raise for tsunami relief in the aftermath of the Indian Ocean earthquake, sold residents’ handmade aprons and dish towels.

People gathered everywhere: in line for the home’s hair salon, over soup in the dining rooms, against handrails in the hallway, where the floors were polished to a shine. “Take a deep breath,” a resident, Ross Girardi, told me, during a visit in May of 2021. He reclined in a plush armchair. “Deeper! What don’t you smell? A nursing home.”

l. After the sale, Rafiei visited again. This is what she found:



The attentiveness of the nursing staff plummeted. Mary Cummings, a ninety-seven-year-old resident who had lived at St. Joseph’s for six years, went seven days without a bath. Betty Zane Wingo, a ninety-four-year-old resident, went several months without having her hair washed. A resident who suffered from a severe lung disease told me that, one evening, her oxygen tube slipped out, and it took an hour-and-a-half and a call to 911 to get it plugged back in. Several family members told me they called the nursing station to express concerns but that no one picked up. On morning shifts, the home’s nurse aides now changed briefs so saturated with urine they’d turned brown.

m Rafiei, studying to be a doctor, took time off to investigate and write this, and as much as we have a vital need for doctors in the country right now, this reportage was time vitally spent. Thanks to Rafiei for putting her personal life on hold to do this.

n. This is why reporting is so important now, in all walks of our society. I led with these two stories this week for a simple reason: the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. A local government official German was investigating was arrested in connection with the death.

o. Lomi Kriel. Zach Despart. Yasmin Rafiei. Jeff German. You want them on that wall. You need them on that wall.

p. Happy trails, Sue Bird. What a night her last game was, the playoff loss to Vegas in Seattle, the crowd chanting “THANK YOU SUE” and serenading her so she’d stay on the court. A wonderful touch.

q. “You kind of feel like the girl that beat Serena,” the New York Times quoted Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon said after the game. What a great line, Hammon channeling her inner Ajla Tomljanovic.

r. I love baseball instituting a pitch clock for 2023 — 15 seconds with no one on base, 20 seconds if any base is occupied—and mandating infielders actually play the infield, with two men on either side of second base. It’s cool to see brainiacs figure out the best places for fielders to play, but it’s also not the way the game was designed, which is why at the start of play Friday, 12 major-league players were batting over .300. American League All Star centerfielder Byron Buxton was batting .216 at the break.

s. I went to the Iowa-Indianapolis Triple-A game in downtown Indy on my camp trip. A pitch clock was in place. Time of game: 2 hours, 8 minutes. That’s anecdotal. I don’t know what the average time of game is in minor-league ball with a clock. But pitchers and batters who will complain about this — I say to them, You did this to yourselves. Tugging at gloves, stopped

t. Now this is something I find very hard to understand. Last Wednesday afternoon, I took a bit of a holiday and went to Twins-Yanks at the Stadium. In the top of the fourth, Twins catcher Gary Sanchez — a disappointing former New Yorker whom the Yanks traded in the offseason — was at bat when a thirtyish guy in the next section over screamed: “F--- you Sanchez!!!!!” The words reverberated in the near-empty stadium.

u. I looked over. Sparse attendance at this makeup-game matinee. F-you guy was there with a woman and two children. Two boys, maybe 11 and 6. Two pitches pass and Sanchez singles to center. Usher-type security guy comes over, leans down, says something to the lout, and security guy starts laughing, and walks away.

v. I refuse to accept that this behavior is acceptable at an American sports event. It should never be acceptable at any sports event, or any event.

w. Guy Chamberlin trivia answers from Numbers Game, above: Chamberlin is the only NFL coach to win league championships with three teams. He won with Canton, Cleveland and Frankford.

x. Chamberlin’s last job was as a guard at the Nebraska State Reformatory in Lincoln.

y. Beernerdness: I found Al Dente Pilsner (Talea Beer Company, Brooklyn, N.Y.) at a restaurant in my Brooklyn neighborhood; I’d heard of the brewery, the first in the city’s burgeoning craft-beer industry founded by women and run by women. They make a damn nice pilsner. My favorite summer beer is an ice-cold Peroni, maybe ever colder than that. This one is tastier and surprisingly a little spicy, with a better head than a Peroni. Strongly recommended.

z. RIP Bernard Shaw. He should be remembered as the CNN anchor who gave the network gravitas. Shaw’s calm reporting from the war in Iraq in 1991 was memorable. At one point, in the middle of shelling of the capital, Shaw reported: “Clearly I’ve never been there, but this feels like the center of hell.” Shaw was present at the birth of hour-by-hour-from-ground-zero war reporting.