2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7
The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears . After a disappointing last season which included the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, new hire Frank Reich looks to jumpstart the Panther’s rebuild . With the most logical choice at first overall being quarterback, Reich and the Panthers organization look at the top choices of the draft: Alabama’s Bryce Young , Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud , Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson look promising.
While it is almost certain that the Carolina Panthers will choose one of the above listed quarterbacks, other top prospects in this years draft include: Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr, Illinois’s Devon Witherspoon, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
This year’s draft is being held in Kansas City’s famous Union Station. The 2023 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 27 before Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 28 and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 29. Below are all 259 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks (denoted with an asterisk *). Check out additional 2023 NFL Draft coverage including analysis, and more here .
2023 NFL Draft Order
Round 1
1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI) - Bryce Young
, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud , QB, Ohio State
3. Houston Texans (from AZ) - Will Anderson Jr. , LB, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson , QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) - Devon Witherspoon , CB, Illinois
6. Arizona Cardinals (from LAR through DET) - Paris Johnson Jr. , OT, Ohio State
7. Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson , DE, Texas Tech
8. Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson , RB, Texas
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR through CHI) - Jalen Carter , DT, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears (from NO through PHI) - Darnell Wright , OT, Tennessee
11. Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski , OT, Northwestern
12. Detroit Lions (from CLE through HOU and AZ) - Jahmyr Gibbs , RB, Alabama
13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ) - Lukas Van Ness , DE, Iowa
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NE) - Broderick Jones , OT, Georgia
15. New York Jets (from GB) - Will McDonald IV , LB, Iowa State
16. Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes , CB, Mississippi State
17. New England Patriots (from PIT) - Christian Gonzalez , CB, Oregon
18. Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell , LB, Iowa
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey , DT, Pittsburgh
20. Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba , WR, Ohio State
Round 1 Pick 21 – Choice Forfeited (Miami Dolphins)
21. Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston , WR, TCU
22. Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers , WR, Boston College
23. Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison , WR, USC
24. New York Giants (from JAX) - Deonte Banks , CB, Maryland
25. Buffalo Bills (from JAX through NYG) - Dalton Kincaid , TE, Utah
26. Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith , DT, Michigan
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BUF) - Anton Harrison , OT, Oklahoma
28. Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy , DE, Clemson
29. New Orleans Saints (from SF through MIA and DEN) - Bryan Bresee , DT, Clemson
30. Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith , LB, Georgia
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah , DE, Kansas State
Round 2
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) - Joey Porter Jr.
, CB, Penn State
33. Tennessee Titans (from HOU through AZ) - Will Levis , QB, Kentucky
34. Detroit Lions (from AZ) - Sam LaPorta , TE, Iowa
35. Las Vegas Raiders (from IND) - Michael Mayer , TE, Notre Dame
36. Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila , G, TCU
37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) - Derick Hall , LB, Auburn
38. Atlanta Falcons (from LV through IND) - Matthew Bergeron , OT, Syracuse
39. Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo , WR, Ole Miss
40. New Orleans Saints - Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
41. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN) - BJ Ojulari, LB, LSU
42. Green Bay Packers (from CLE through NYJ) - Luke Musgrave , TE, Oregon State
43. New York Jets - Joe Tippmann , C, Wisconsin
44. Indianapolis Colts (from ATL) - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
45. Detroit Lions (from GB) - Brian Branch , DB, Alabama
46. New England Patriots - Keion White , DE, Georgia Tech
47. Washington Commanders - Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois
48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET through GB) - Cody Mauch , OT, North Dakota State
49. Pittsburgh Steelers - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
50. Green Bay Packers (from TB) - Jayden Reed , WR, Michigan State
51. Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith , CB, South Carolina
52. Seattle Seahawks - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
53. Chicago Bears (from BAL) - Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida
54. Los Angeles Chargers - Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC
55. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN through DET) - Rashee Rice , WR, SMU
56. Chicago Bears (from JAX) - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
57. New York Giants - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
58. Dallas Cowboys - Luke Schoonmaker , TE, Michigan
59. Buffalo Bills - O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
60. Cincinnati Bengals - DJ Turner II , CB, Michigan
61. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SF through CAR and CHI) - Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
62. Houston Texans (from PHI) - Juice Scruggs , C, Penn State
63. Denver Broncos (from KC through DET) - Marvin Mims Jr. , WR, Oklahoma
Round 3
64. Chicago Bears - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
65. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU) - Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
66. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ) - Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois
67. Denver Broncos (from IND) - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
68. Detroit Lions (from DEN) - Hendon Hooker , QB, Tennessee
69. Houston Texans (from LAR) - Tank Dell, WR, Houston
70. Las Vegas Raiders - Byron Young, DT, Alabama
71. New Orleans Saints - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
72. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN) - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
73. New York Giants (from CLE through HOU and LAR) - Jalin Hyatt , WR, Tennessee
74. Cleveland Browns (from NYJ) - Cedric Tillman , WR, Tennessee
75. Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
76. New England Patriots (from CAR) - Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State
77. Los Angeles Rams (from NE through MIA) - Byron Young, LB, Tennessee
78. Green Bay Packers - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
80. Carolina Panthers (from PIT) - DJ Johnson, LB, Oregon
81. Tennessee Titans (from DET through AZ) - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville
83. Denver Broncos (from SEA) - Riley Moss, DB, Iowa
84. Miami Dolphins - Devon Achane , RB, Texas A&M
85. Los Angeles Chargers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
86. Baltimore Ravens - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
87. San Francisco 49ers (from MIN) - Ji’Ayir Brown , S, Penn State
88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
89. Los Angeles Rams (from NYG) - Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest
90. Dallas Cowboys - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
91. Buffalo Bills - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
92. Kansas City Chiefs (from CIN) - Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
93. Pittsburgh Steelers (from SF through CAR) - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
94. Arizona Cardinals (from PHI) - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
95. Cincinnati Bengals (from KC) - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
96. Detroit Lions (from AZ) * - Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky
97. Washington Commanders * - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas
98. Cleveland Browns * - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
99. San Francisco 49ers * - Jake Moody, K, Michigan
100. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC through NYG) * - Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
101. San Francisco 49ers * - Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
102. Minnesota Vikings (from SF) * - Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC
Round 4
103. New Orleans Saints (from CHI) - Nick Saldiveri
, OT, Old Dominion
104. Las Vegas Raiders (from HOU) - Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
105. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ through HOU) - Kelee Ringo , CB, Georgia
106. Indianapolis Colts - Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
107. New England Patriots (from LAR) - Jake Andrews, C, Troy
108. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) - Anthony Bradford, G, LSU
109. Houston Texans (from LV) - Dylan Horton, DE, TCU
110. Indianapolis Colts (from TEN through ATL) - Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern
111. Cleveland Browns - Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
112. New England Patriots (from NYJ) - Chad Ryland , K, Maryland
113. Atlanta Falcons - Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
114. Carolina Panthers - Chandler Zavala, G, NC State
115. Chicago Bears (from NO) - Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
116. Green Bay Packers - Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn
117. New England Patriots - Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan
118. Washington Commanders - Braeden Daniels, G, Utah
119. Kansas City Chiefs (from DET through MIN) - Chamarri Conner, DB, Virginia Tech
120. New York Jets (from PIT through NE) - Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh
121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) - Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida
122. Arizona Cardinals (from MIA through KC and DET) - Jon Gaines II, G, UCLA
123. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State
124. Baltimore Ravens - Tavius Robinson, LB, Ole Miss
125. Los Angeles Chargers - Derius Davis, WR, TCU
126. Cleveland Browns (from MIN) - Isaiah McGuire, DE, Missouri
127. New Orleans Saints (from JAX) - Jake Haener , QB, Fresno State
128. Los Angeles Rams (from NYG) - Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
129. Dallas Cowboys - Viliami Fehoko Jr., DE, San Jose State
130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BUF) - Tyler Lacy, DE, Oklahoma State
131. Cincinnati Bengals - Charlie Jones , WR, Purdue
132. Pittsburgh Steelers (from SF through CAR) - Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
133. Chicago Bears (from PHI) - Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
134. Minnesota Vikings (from KC) - Jay Ward, DB, LSU
135. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE) * - Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue
Round 5
136. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CHI) - Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville
Round 5 Pick 2 – Choice Forfeited (Houston Texans)
137. Washington Commanders (from AZ through BUF) - K.J. Henry, DE, Clemson
138. Indianapolis Colts - Darius Rush, DB, South Carolina
139. Arizona Cardinals (from DEN through DET) - Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
140. Cleveland Browns (from LAR) - Dorian Thompson-Robinson , QB, UCLA
141. Minnesota Vikings (from LV through IND) - Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU
142. Cleveland Browns - Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
143. New York Jets - Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
144. New England Patriots (from ATL through LV) - Atonio Mafi, G, UCLA
145. Carolina Panthers - Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
146. New Orleans Saints - Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota
147. Tennessee Titans - Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati
148. Chicago Bears (from NE through BAL) - Noah Sewell , LB, Oregon
149. Green Bay Packers - Sean Clifford , QB, Penn State
150. Buffalo Bills (from WAS) - Justin Shorter, WR, Florida
151. Seattle Seahawks (from PIT) - Mike Morris, DE, Michigan
152. Detroit Lions - Colby Sorsdal, OT, William & Mary
153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh
154. Seattle Seahawks - Olu Oluwatimi, C, Michigan
155. San Francisco 49ers (from MIA) - Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama
156. Los Angeles Chargers - Jordan McFadden, G, Clemson
157. Baltimore Ravens - Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
158. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN) - Daniel Scott, S, California
159. Green Bay Packers (from JAX through ATL and DET) - Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
160. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NYG) - Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
161. Los Angeles Rams (from DAL through HOU) - Nick Hampton, LB, Appalachian State
162. Indianapolis Colts (from BUF) - Will Mallory, TE, Miami
163. Cincinnati Bengals - Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
164. Minnesota Vikings (from SF) - Jaren Hall , QB, BYU
165. Chicago Bears (from PHI through NO) - Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
166. Kansas City Chiefs - BJ Thompson, LB, Stephen F. Austin
167. Houston Texans (from LAR) * - Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama
168. Arizona Cardinals * - Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
169. Dallas Cowboys * - Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina
170. Las Vegas Raiders (from GB through NYJ) * - Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia
171. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from LAR) * - Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
172. New York Giants * - Eric Gray , RB, Oklahoma
173. San Francisco 49ers * - Robert Beal Jr., DE, Georgia
174. Los Angeles Rams (from LV through HOU) * - Warren McClendon Jr., OT, Georgia
175. Los Angeles Rams (from TB) * - Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
176. Indianapolis Colts (from DAL) * - Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
177. Los Angeles Rams * - Puka Nacua, WR, BYU
Round 6
178. Dallas Cowboys (from CHI through MIA and KC) - Eric Scott Jr., CB, Southern Miss
179. Green Bay Packers (from HOU through TB) - Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green
180. Arizona Cardinals - Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from IND) - Josh Hayes, DB, Kansas State
182. Los Angeles Rams - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson , CB, TCU
183. Denver Broncos (from DEN through DET) - JL Skinner, S, Boise State
184. New York Jets (from LV through NE) - Zaire Barnes, LB, Western Michigan
185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NYJ) - Parker Washington , WR, Penn State
186. Tennessee Titans (from ATL) - Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
187. New England Patriots (from CAR) - Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
188. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO through HOU) - Tanner McKee , QB, Stanford
189. Los Angeles Rams (from TEN) - Ochaun Mathis, DE, Nebraska
190. Cleveland Browns - Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
191. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from GB through LAR, HOU and PHI) - Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
192. New England Patriots - Bryce Baringer , P, Michigan State
193. Washington Commanders - Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky
194. Kansas City Chiefs (from DET) - Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas
195. New Orleans Saints (from PIT through DEN) - A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jose Ramirez, LB, Eastern Michigan
197. Miami Dolphins - Elijah Higgins , WR, Stanford
198. Seattle Seahawks - Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico
199. Baltimore Ravens - Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OT, Oregon
200. Los Angeles Chargers - Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State
201. Houston Texans (from MIN) - Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame
202. Jacksonville Jaguars - Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers
203. Las Vegas Raiders (from NYG through HOU) - Amari Burney, LB, Florida
204. New York Jets (from DAL through LV) - Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU
205. Houston Texans (from BUF) - Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
206. Cincinnati Bengals - Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
207. Green Bay Packers (from SF through HOU and NYJ) - Anders Carlson , K, Auburn
208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI) - Erick Hallett, DB, Pittsburgh
209. New York Giants (from KC) - Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion
210. New England Patriots * - Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty
211. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN) * - Titus Leo, LB, Wagner
212. Dallas Cowboys * - Deuce Vaughn , RB, Kansas State
213. Arizona Cardinals * - Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia
214. New England Patriots (from LV) * - Ameer Speed, DB, Michigan State
215. Los Angeles Rams (from WAS through BUF) * - Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
216. San Francisco 49ers * - Dee Winters, LB, TCU
217. Cincinnati Bengals (from KC) * - Brad Robbins, P, Michigan
Round 7
218. Chicago Bears - Travis Bell, DT, Kennesaw State
219. Detroit Lions (from HOU through MIN and PHI) - Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina
220. New York Jets (from AZ through LV) - Zach Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
221. Indianapolis Colts - Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
222. Minnesota Vikings (from DEN through SF) - DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
223. Los Angeles Rams - Ethan Evans, P, Wingate
224. Atlanta Falcons (from LV) - DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama
225. Atlanta Falcons - Jovaughn Gwyn, G, South Carolina
226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) - Cooper Hodges, G, Appalachian State
227. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NO) - Raymond Vohasek, DT, North Carolina
228. Tennessee Titans - Colton Dowell, WR, UT Martin
229. Baltimore Ravens (from CLE) - Andrew Vorhees, G, USC
230. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ through TB, HOU, PHI, HOU) - Nick Broeker, G, Ole Miss
231. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE) - Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State
232. Green Bay Packers - Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky
233. Washington Commanders - Andre Jones Jr., LB, Lousiana
234. Los Angeles Rams (from PIT) - Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State
235. Green Bay Packers (from DET through LAR) - Lew Nicholls III, RB, Central Michigan
236. Indianapolis Colts (from TB) - Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan
237. Seattle Seahawks - Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia
238. Miami Dolphins - Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan
239. Los Angeles Chargers - Max Duggan , QB, TCU
240. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL through NYG) - Derek Parish, DE, Houston
241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from MIN through DEN) - Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
242. Green Bay Packers (from JAX) - Anthony Johnson, DB, Iowa State
243. New York Giants - Jordon Riley, DT, Oregon
244. Dallas Cowboys - Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina
245. New England Patriots (from BUF through ATL) - Isaiah Bolden, CB, Jackson State
246. Cincinnati Bengals - D.J. Ivey, DB, Miami
247. San Francisco 49ers - Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma
248. Houston Texans (from PHI) - Brandon Hill, S, Pittsburgh
249. Philadelphia Eagles (from KC through DET) - Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas
250. Kansas City Chiefs * - Nic Jones, CB, Ball State
251. Pittsburgh Steelers (from LAR) * - Spencer Anderson, G, Maryland
252. Buffalo Bills (from TB through LAR) * - Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State
253. San Francisco 49ers * - Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan
254. New York Giants * - Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston
255. San Francisco 49ers * - Jalen Graham, LB, Purdue
256. Green Bay Packers * - Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte
257. Denver Broncos (from NO) * - Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon
258. Chicago Bears * - Kendall Williamson, DB, Stanford
259. Los Angeles Rams (from HOU) * - Desjuan Johnson, DE, Toledo