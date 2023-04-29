2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears . After a disappointing last season which included the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, new hire Frank Reich looks to jumpstart the Panther’s rebuild . With the most logical choice at first overall being quarterback, Reich and the Panthers organization look at the top choices of the draft: Alabama’s Bryce Young , Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud , Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson look promising.

While it is almost certain that the Carolina Panthers will choose one of the above listed quarterbacks, other top prospects in this years draft include: Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr, Illinois’s Devon Witherspoon, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

This year’s draft is being held in Kansas City’s famous Union Station. The 2023 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 27 before Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 28 and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 29. Below are all 259 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks (denoted with an asterisk *). Check out additional 2023 NFL Draft coverage including analysis, and more here .

2023 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI) - Bryce Young , QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud , QB, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans (from AZ) - Will Anderson Jr. , LB, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson , QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) - Devon Witherspoon , CB, Illinois

6. Arizona Cardinals (from LAR through DET) - Paris Johnson Jr. , OT, Ohio State

7. Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson , DE, Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson , RB, Texas

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR through CHI) - Jalen Carter , DT, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears (from NO through PHI) - Darnell Wright , OT, Tennessee

11. Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski , OT, Northwestern

12. Detroit Lions (from CLE through HOU and AZ) - Jahmyr Gibbs , RB, Alabama

13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ) - Lukas Van Ness , DE, Iowa

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NE) - Broderick Jones , OT, Georgia

15. New York Jets (from GB) - Will McDonald IV , LB, Iowa State

16. Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes , CB, Mississippi State

17. New England Patriots (from PIT) - Christian Gonzalez , CB, Oregon

18. Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell , LB, Iowa

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey , DT, Pittsburgh

20. Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba , WR, Ohio State

Round 1 Pick 21 – Choice Forfeited (Miami Dolphins)

21. Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston , WR, TCU

22. Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers , WR, Boston College

23. Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison , WR, USC

24. New York Giants (from JAX) - Deonte Banks , CB, Maryland

25. Buffalo Bills (from JAX through NYG) - Dalton Kincaid , TE, Utah

26. Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith , DT, Michigan

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BUF) - Anton Harrison , OT, Oklahoma

28. Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy , DE, Clemson

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF through MIA and DEN) - Bryan Bresee , DT, Clemson

30. Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith , LB, Georgia

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah , DE, Kansas State

Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) - Joey Porter Jr. , CB, Penn State

33. Tennessee Titans (from HOU through AZ) - Will Levis , QB, Kentucky

34. Detroit Lions (from AZ) - Sam LaPorta , TE, Iowa

35. Las Vegas Raiders (from IND) - Michael Mayer , TE, Notre Dame

36. Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila , G, TCU

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) - Derick Hall , LB, Auburn

38. Atlanta Falcons (from LV through IND) - Matthew Bergeron , OT, Syracuse

39. Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo , WR, Ole Miss

40. New Orleans Saints - Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

41. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN) - BJ Ojulari, LB, LSU

42. Green Bay Packers (from CLE through NYJ) - Luke Musgrave , TE, Oregon State

43. New York Jets - Joe Tippmann , C, Wisconsin

44. Indianapolis Colts (from ATL) - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

45. Detroit Lions (from GB) - Brian Branch , DB, Alabama

46. New England Patriots - Keion White , DE, Georgia Tech

47. Washington Commanders - Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET through GB) - Cody Mauch , OT, North Dakota State

49. Pittsburgh Steelers - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

50. Green Bay Packers (from TB) - Jayden Reed , WR, Michigan State

51. Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith , CB, South Carolina

52. Seattle Seahawks - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL) - Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

54. Los Angeles Chargers - Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

55. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN through DET) - Rashee Rice , WR, SMU

56. Chicago Bears (from JAX) - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

57. New York Giants - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

58. Dallas Cowboys - Luke Schoonmaker , TE, Michigan

59. Buffalo Bills - O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

60. Cincinnati Bengals - DJ Turner II , CB, Michigan

61. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SF through CAR and CHI) - Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

62. Houston Texans (from PHI) - Juice Scruggs , C, Penn State

63. Denver Broncos (from KC through DET) - Marvin Mims Jr. , WR, Oklahoma

Round 3

64. Chicago Bears - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

65. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU) - Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

66. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ) - Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois

67. Denver Broncos (from IND) - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

68. Detroit Lions (from DEN) - Hendon Hooker , QB, Tennessee

69. Houston Texans (from LAR) - Tank Dell, WR, Houston

70. Las Vegas Raiders - Byron Young, DT, Alabama

71. New Orleans Saints - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

72. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN) - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

73. New York Giants (from CLE through HOU and LAR) - Jalin Hyatt , WR, Tennessee

74. Cleveland Browns (from NYJ) - Cedric Tillman , WR, Tennessee

75. Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

76. New England Patriots (from CAR) - Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

77. Los Angeles Rams (from NE through MIA) - Byron Young, LB, Tennessee

78. Green Bay Packers - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

80. Carolina Panthers (from PIT) - DJ Johnson, LB, Oregon

81. Tennessee Titans (from DET through AZ) - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville

83. Denver Broncos (from SEA) - Riley Moss, DB, Iowa

84. Miami Dolphins - Devon Achane , RB, Texas A&M

85. Los Angeles Chargers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

86. Baltimore Ravens - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

87. San Francisco 49ers (from MIN) - Ji’Ayir Brown , S, Penn State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

89. Los Angeles Rams (from NYG) - Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

90. Dallas Cowboys - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

91. Buffalo Bills - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

92. Kansas City Chiefs (from CIN) - Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

93. Pittsburgh Steelers (from SF through CAR) - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

94. Arizona Cardinals (from PHI) - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

95. Cincinnati Bengals (from KC) - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

96. Detroit Lions (from AZ) * - Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

97. Washington Commanders * - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

98. Cleveland Browns * - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

99. San Francisco 49ers * - Jake Moody, K, Michigan

100. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC through NYG) * - Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

101. San Francisco 49ers * - Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

102. Minnesota Vikings (from SF) * - Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

Round 4

103. New Orleans Saints (from CHI) - Nick Saldiveri , OT, Old Dominion

104. Las Vegas Raiders (from HOU) - Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

105. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ through HOU) - Kelee Ringo , CB, Georgia

106. Indianapolis Colts - Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

107. New England Patriots (from LAR) - Jake Andrews, C, Troy

108. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) - Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

109. Houston Texans (from LV) - Dylan Horton, DE, TCU

110. Indianapolis Colts (from TEN through ATL) - Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

111. Cleveland Browns - Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

112. New England Patriots (from NYJ) - Chad Ryland , K, Maryland

113. Atlanta Falcons - Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

114. Carolina Panthers - Chandler Zavala, G, NC State

115. Chicago Bears (from NO) - Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

116. Green Bay Packers - Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn

117. New England Patriots - Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan

118. Washington Commanders - Braeden Daniels, G, Utah

119. Kansas City Chiefs (from DET through MIN) - Chamarri Conner, DB, Virginia Tech

120. New York Jets (from PIT through NE) - Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) - Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

122. Arizona Cardinals (from MIA through KC and DET) - Jon Gaines II, G, UCLA

123. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

124. Baltimore Ravens - Tavius Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

125. Los Angeles Chargers - Derius Davis, WR, TCU

126. Cleveland Browns (from MIN) - Isaiah McGuire, DE, Missouri

127. New Orleans Saints (from JAX) - Jake Haener , QB, Fresno State

128. Los Angeles Rams (from NYG) - Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

129. Dallas Cowboys - Viliami Fehoko Jr., DE, San Jose State

130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BUF) - Tyler Lacy, DE, Oklahoma State

131. Cincinnati Bengals - Charlie Jones , WR, Purdue

132. Pittsburgh Steelers (from SF through CAR) - Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin

133. Chicago Bears (from PHI) - Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

134. Minnesota Vikings (from KC) - Jay Ward, DB, LSU

135. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE) * - Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

Round 5

136. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CHI) - Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville

Round 5 Pick 2 – Choice Forfeited (Houston Texans)

137. Washington Commanders (from AZ through BUF) - K.J. Henry, DE, Clemson

138. Indianapolis Colts - Darius Rush, DB, South Carolina

139. Arizona Cardinals (from DEN through DET) - Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

140. Cleveland Browns (from LAR) - Dorian Thompson-Robinson , QB, UCLA

141. Minnesota Vikings (from LV through IND) - Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU

142. Cleveland Browns - Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern

143. New York Jets - Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh

144. New England Patriots (from ATL through LV) - Atonio Mafi, G, UCLA

145. Carolina Panthers - Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

146. New Orleans Saints - Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota

147. Tennessee Titans - Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

148. Chicago Bears (from NE through BAL) - Noah Sewell , LB, Oregon

149. Green Bay Packers - Sean Clifford , QB, Penn State

150. Buffalo Bills (from WAS) - Justin Shorter, WR, Florida

151. Seattle Seahawks (from PIT) - Mike Morris, DE, Michigan

152. Detroit Lions - Colby Sorsdal, OT, William & Mary

153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh

154. Seattle Seahawks - Olu Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

155. San Francisco 49ers (from MIA) - Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama

156. Los Angeles Chargers - Jordan McFadden, G, Clemson

157. Baltimore Ravens - Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

158. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN) - Daniel Scott, S, California

159. Green Bay Packers (from JAX through ATL and DET) - Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia

160. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NYG) - Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

161. Los Angeles Rams (from DAL through HOU) - Nick Hampton, LB, Appalachian State

162. Indianapolis Colts (from BUF) - Will Mallory, TE, Miami

163. Cincinnati Bengals - Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

164. Minnesota Vikings (from SF) - Jaren Hall , QB, BYU

165. Chicago Bears (from PHI through NO) - Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

166. Kansas City Chiefs - BJ Thompson, LB, Stephen F. Austin

167. Houston Texans (from LAR) * - Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

168. Arizona Cardinals * - Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

169. Dallas Cowboys * - Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina

170. Las Vegas Raiders (from GB through NYJ) * - Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia

171. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from LAR) * - Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

172. New York Giants * - Eric Gray , RB, Oklahoma

173. San Francisco 49ers * - Robert Beal Jr., DE, Georgia

174. Los Angeles Rams (from LV through HOU) * - Warren McClendon Jr., OT, Georgia

175. Los Angeles Rams (from TB) * - Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

176. Indianapolis Colts (from DAL) * - Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

177. Los Angeles Rams * - Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

Round 6

178. Dallas Cowboys (from CHI through MIA and KC) - Eric Scott Jr., CB, Southern Miss

179. Green Bay Packers (from HOU through TB) - Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green

180. Arizona Cardinals - Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from IND) - Josh Hayes, DB, Kansas State

182. Los Angeles Rams - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson , CB, TCU

183. Denver Broncos (from DEN through DET) - JL Skinner, S, Boise State

184. New York Jets (from LV through NE) - Zaire Barnes, LB, Western Michigan

185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NYJ) - Parker Washington , WR, Penn State

186. Tennessee Titans (from ATL) - Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

187. New England Patriots (from CAR) - Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

188. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO through HOU) - Tanner McKee , QB, Stanford

189. Los Angeles Rams (from TEN) - Ochaun Mathis, DE, Nebraska

190. Cleveland Browns - Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

191. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from GB through LAR, HOU and PHI) - Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

192. New England Patriots - Bryce Baringer , P, Michigan State

193. Washington Commanders - Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky

194. Kansas City Chiefs (from DET) - Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas

195. New Orleans Saints (from PIT through DEN) - A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jose Ramirez, LB, Eastern Michigan

197. Miami Dolphins - Elijah Higgins , WR, Stanford

198. Seattle Seahawks - Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico

199. Baltimore Ravens - Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OT, Oregon

200. Los Angeles Chargers - Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State

201. Houston Texans (from MIN) - Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame

202. Jacksonville Jaguars - Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers

203. Las Vegas Raiders (from NYG through HOU) - Amari Burney, LB, Florida

204. New York Jets (from DAL through LV) - Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU

205. Houston Texans (from BUF) - Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

206. Cincinnati Bengals - Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

207. Green Bay Packers (from SF through HOU and NYJ) - Anders Carlson , K, Auburn

208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI) - Erick Hallett, DB, Pittsburgh

209. New York Giants (from KC) - Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion

210. New England Patriots * - Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty

211. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN) * - Titus Leo, LB, Wagner

212. Dallas Cowboys * - Deuce Vaughn , RB, Kansas State

213. Arizona Cardinals * - Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia

214. New England Patriots (from LV) * - Ameer Speed, DB, Michigan State

215. Los Angeles Rams (from WAS through BUF) * - Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

216. San Francisco 49ers * - Dee Winters, LB, TCU

217. Cincinnati Bengals (from KC) * - Brad Robbins, P, Michigan

Round 7

218. Chicago Bears - Travis Bell, DT, Kennesaw State

219. Detroit Lions (from HOU through MIN and PHI) - Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina

220. New York Jets (from AZ through LV) - Zach Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

221. Indianapolis Colts - Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

222. Minnesota Vikings (from DEN through SF) - DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB

223. Los Angeles Rams - Ethan Evans, P, Wingate

224. Atlanta Falcons (from LV) - DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama

225. Atlanta Falcons - Jovaughn Gwyn, G, South Carolina

226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) - Cooper Hodges, G, Appalachian State

227. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NO) - Raymond Vohasek, DT, North Carolina

228. Tennessee Titans - Colton Dowell, WR, UT Martin

229. Baltimore Ravens (from CLE) - Andrew Vorhees, G, USC

230. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ through TB, HOU, PHI, HOU) - Nick Broeker, G, Ole Miss

231. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE) - Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State

232. Green Bay Packers - Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky

233. Washington Commanders - Andre Jones Jr., LB, Lousiana

234. Los Angeles Rams (from PIT) - Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

235. Green Bay Packers (from DET through LAR) - Lew Nicholls III, RB, Central Michigan

236. Indianapolis Colts (from TB) - Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan

237. Seattle Seahawks - Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

238. Miami Dolphins - Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan

239. Los Angeles Chargers - Max Duggan , QB, TCU

240. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL through NYG) - Derek Parish, DE, Houston

241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from MIN through DEN) - Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

242. Green Bay Packers (from JAX) - Anthony Johnson, DB, Iowa State

243. New York Giants - Jordon Riley, DT, Oregon

244. Dallas Cowboys - Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina

245. New England Patriots (from BUF through ATL) - Isaiah Bolden, CB, Jackson State

246. Cincinnati Bengals - D.J. Ivey, DB, Miami

247. San Francisco 49ers - Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma

248. Houston Texans (from PHI) - Brandon Hill, S, Pittsburgh

249. Philadelphia Eagles (from KC through DET) - Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

250. Kansas City Chiefs * - Nic Jones, CB, Ball State

251. Pittsburgh Steelers (from LAR) * - Spencer Anderson, G, Maryland

252. Buffalo Bills (from TB through LAR) * - Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State

253. San Francisco 49ers * - Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

254. New York Giants * - Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston

255. San Francisco 49ers * - Jalen Graham, LB, Purdue

256. Green Bay Packers * - Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte

257. Denver Broncos (from NO) * - Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon

258. Chicago Bears * - Kendall Williamson, DB, Stanford

259. Los Angeles Rams (from HOU) * - Desjuan Johnson, DE, Toledo