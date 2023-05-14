 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Arizona Cardinals schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  
Published May 14, 2023 06:41 AM

After finishing the 2021 NFL Season with a record of 11-6, expectations grew for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 season. Those expectations were not met as the Cardinals finished with a record of 4-13. The Cardinals had fired their head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the first year of a four year extension. With new head coach Jonathan Gannon coming from Philadelphia to help the Cardinals, what does this season hold for Arizona? Will Kyler Murray be QB1 after the season? Will DeAndre Hopkins be on the roster come Week 1? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cardinals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.


  • Cardinals 2022 Record: 4-13 (missed playoffs)

  • Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon

  • Key Players: Kyler Murray (QB), DeAndre Hopkins (WR), Isaiah Simmons (LB)

  • Cardinals 2023 NFL draft results

Arizona Cardinals schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)


  • Week 1: 9/10 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 2: 9/17 vs. New York Giants, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 3: 9/24 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 4: 10/1 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 5: 10/8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 6: 10/15 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 7: 10/22 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 8: 10/29 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 9: 11/5 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 10: 11/12 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 11: 11/19 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 12: 11/26 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 13: 12/3 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 14: BYE WEEK

  • Week 15: 12/17 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 16: 12/24 at Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 17: 12/31 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 18: TBD vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD, TBD

