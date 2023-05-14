Arizona Cardinals schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After finishing the 2021 NFL Season with a record of 11-6, expectations grew for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 season. Those expectations were not met as the Cardinals finished with a record of 4-13. The Cardinals had fired their head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the first year of a four year extension. With new head coach Jonathan Gannon coming from Philadelphia to help the Cardinals, what does this season hold for Arizona? Will Kyler Murray be QB1 after the season? Will DeAndre Hopkins be on the roster come Week 1? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cardinals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Cardinals 2022 Record : 4-13 (missed playoffs)

: 4-13 (missed playoffs) Head Coach : Jonathan Gannon

: Jonathan Gannon Key Players : Kyler Murray (QB), DeAndre Hopkins (WR), Isaiah Simmons (LB)

Arizona Cardinals schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/17 vs. New York Giants, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 4: 10/1 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 5: 10/8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 6: 10/15 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 7: 10/22 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 8: 10/29 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/5 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/12 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/19 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/26 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 13: 12/3 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: 12/17 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/24 at Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 17: 12/31 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 18: TBD vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD, TBD

