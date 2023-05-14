Atlanta Falcons schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Published May 14, 2023 04:53 AM
According to head coach Arthur Smith, it is the Desmond Ridder show in Atlanta. For how long is anyone’s question after the recent signing of former Washington Commander Taylor Heinicke. Atlanta also adds a new weapon to whoever is quarterback come Week 1 with the drafting of RB Bijan Robinson, to the arsenal of TE Kyle Pitts and RB Cordarrelle Patterson. It will be interesting to see how the Falcons develop and if they can potentially win the NFC South. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Falcons’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Falcons 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Arthur Smith
- Key Players: Desmond Ridder (QB), Bijan Robinson (RB), A.J. Terrell (CB)
- Falcons 2023 NFL draft results
Atlanta Falcons schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/24 at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 4: 10/1 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 AM, ESPN+
- Week 5: 10/8 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 8: 10/29 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/5 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 10: 11/12 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 11: BYE WEEK
- Week 12: 11/26 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 13: 12/3 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 15: TBD at Carolina Panthers, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 17: 12/31 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 18: TBD at New Orleans Saints, TBD, TBD
