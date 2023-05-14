Atlanta Falcons schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

According to head coach Arthur Smith, it is the Desmond Ridder show in Atlanta. For how long is anyone’s question after the recent signing of former Washington Commander Taylor Heinicke. Atlanta also adds a new weapon to whoever is quarterback come Week 1 with the drafting of RB Bijan Robinson, to the arsenal of TE Kyle Pitts and RB Cordarrelle Patterson. It will be interesting to see how the Falcons develop and if they can potentially win the NFC South. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Falcons’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Falcons 2022 Record : 7-10 (missed playoffs)

: 7-10 (missed playoffs) Head Coach : Arthur Smith

: Arthur Smith Key Players : Desmond Ridder (QB), Bijan Robinson (RB), A.J. Terrell (CB)

Atlanta Falcons schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/17 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 3: 9/24 at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 4: 10/1 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 AM, ESPN+

Week 5: 10/8 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 6: 10/15 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 8: 10/29 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/5 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 10: 11/12 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: 11/26 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 13: 12/3 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 15: TBD at Carolina Panthers, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 17: 12/31 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD at New Orleans Saints, TBD, TBD

